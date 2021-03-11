Despite Need at Cornerback, Reunion With Justin Coleman Feels Unlikely For Seahawks

Former Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman has been released by the Lions, quickly making him a highly speculated target amongst Seattle fans. But with depth at nickel corner already, Coleman is an unlikely fit in the Pacific Northwest this time around.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider has found many diamonds in the rough throughout his 11 years in Seattle, but perhaps none more underrated than cornerback Justin Coleman. Acquiring the Tennessee alum from the Patriots in 2017, all it took for Schneider to tab the team's future starting nickel corner was a mere seventh-round selection.

Coleman went on to appear in 1,326 snaps over the next two seasons for Seattle, allowing an 88.1 passer rating and 10.9 yards per reception in that time. He also logged 19 pass deflections, three interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, and 2.0 sacks.

His production in the Pacific Northwest earned him a four-year, $36 million contract with the Lions at the start of free agency in 2019. However, that deal has been cut two years short as Coleman has reportedly been released by Detroit, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

His sudden release doesn't come as much of a surprise, though. In Detroit, Coleman struggled to the tune of a 120.6 opponent passer rating. He had just one interception and 14 pass deflections in two seasons, posting a below-average 53.6 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. He missed most of the first half of 2020 with a hamstring injury, then hurt his knee later on in the year.

That said, with 2020 starters Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar both hitting free agency in a little under a week, the Seahawks - at face value - appear a prime fit for a reunion with Coleman. But look a little deeper and it becomes rather clear the two sides don't align very well.

That's not to say Coleman couldn't make a return; the Seahawks generally need depth at the position. In terms of a starting corner, however, nickel isn't necessarily the most pressing spot within the unit.

Instead, what the Seahawks require most is another outside corner to start opposite 2020 breakout D.J. Reed. Coleman played outside a little in Detroit and had some success, but his 5-foot-11, 311/4-inch arm build is better suited as a pure nickel. Plus, they're already planning to start an 'undersized' outside corner in the 5-foot-9 Reed, which has otherwise been unheard of in Seattle, so throwing out another in Coleman does feels unlikely.

At nickel, the Seahawks have two capable - and affordable - options: Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi.

Seattle had plans to utilize Blair in a three-safety scheme variant with Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, but a torn ACL in a Week 2 win over the Patriots derailed that idea for the rest of the 2020 season. Blair is expected to make a full return by the start of 2021 and it's likely the Seahawks will try their hand at a similar strategy again.

Amadi made legitimate strides in place of the injured Blair last year, grading out as one of the more well-balanced corners in the NFL. His progress thus far has proven he can, at the very least, be a dependable option in the back-half of their depth chart, if not a long-term starter.

Bottom line: Cornerback is a legitimate need of Seattle's, but not at the specific spot Coleman would fill. The presence of Amadi and Blair should be enough for the Seahawks moving forward, making a potential Coleman acquisition a modest upgrade at best.

In a saturated market, Coleman likely won't command a ton of money following two fairly poor campaigns. But with limited salary cap space to work with, the Seahawks can't afford to drop even a decent amount on positions of lesser need.

Right now, signing a nickel corner feels like more of a luxury when they have much larger concerns sprinkled throughout their roster. Perhaps they circle back around after addressing their most dire needs, but by then, Coleman could very well be elsewhere.

Never say 'never,' but for all the reasons listed above, it would be mildly surprising to see Coleman back in the Emerald City this fall.