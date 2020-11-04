Emerging as NFL's Most Dangerous Duo, Seahawks' DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on Historic Pace

When comparing the NFL's top receiving duos, there may not be a pair of stars who contrast one another more than Seahawks wideouts Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Towering over the defenders each week, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Metcalf looks like he was a engineered in a lab with the lone objective to dominate NFL defenses. Sporting a chiseled physique and possessing super-human strength coupled with blazing 4.33 40-yard dash speed and the ability to jump over skyscrapers, he's the ultimate matchup nightmare and a load to bring down after the catch.

The diminutive 5-foot-9, 180-pound Lockett doesn't intimidate opponents with his size, strength, or even his straight line speed. But while he may not have the physical traits Metcalf does, he's one of the league's most savvy route runners, his quickness gives defenders fits in both the short and intermediate passing game, and he's a human highlight reel thanks to his penchant for making one-handed grabs and magically keeping his feet inbounds when working the sidelines.

But for all their differences, Metcalf and Lockett share key similarities that have allowed them to thrive in the NFL's most explosive offensive orchestrated by quarterback Russell Wilson. Aside from both being dynamic vertical threats, they each have relentless work ethic mastering their craft, possess outstanding football IQs, and most importantly, they are selfless stars who value winning above individual accolades.

Case in point? Two weeks ago, Lockett went off for 15 receptions and 200 yards in a loss to the Cardinals, while Metcalf had only two receptions. Then in Sunday's win over the 49ers, the script was flipped, with Metcalf dominating with 161 receiving yards and Lockett being limited to four receptions. But as coach Pete Carroll noted, neither player will throw a fit if the ball isn't coming his way in a particular game.

"We're so fortunate, and those guys are awesome about it," coach Pete Carroll said on Sunday. "What did Tyler get today? I don't even know what his numbers were. But imagine, he got 20 targets last week, then we come back this week and it goes the other way and everybody's fine about it, and everybody just takes what comes their way... We're very fortunate, and they're both so unique."

With the Seahawks sitting atop both the NFC and NFC West standings with a 6-1 record through Week 8, Lockett and Metcalf have been instrumental in the team's red hot start. The two players have combined to produce 1,255 receiving yards, the second-most for a pair of receivers behind only DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson of the Panthers, and they lead the league with 14 touchdown receptions.

As the main beneficiary of their greatness, Wilson doesn't think there's a better duo of wideouts in the game today.

"We have so many guys that can step up and step in, so many great players," Wilson said. "But those two guys, arguably two of the best receivers in the game, in my opinion."

While the ever-optimistic Wilson has displayed a tendency to delve into hyperbole at times, that's not the case here. In fact, if there's going to be any argument, it could be about where Lockett and Metcalf stack up against the best receiver duos in NFL history, at least from a single season standpoint.

Already with 680 receiving yards and seven touchdowns through seven games, Metcalf is on pace for 1,554 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020. As for Lockett, even after a quiet game on Sunday, he's on pace for 1,314 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Seahawks have never had a receiver produce 1,300 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in the same year. They've only had two receivers go for over 1,000 yards in the same season once previously, as Joey Galloway and Brian Blades barely surpassed the mark in 1995 for a dismal 8-8 team.

To truly put in perspective how dominant the two stars have been for Seattle thus far, consider this. Prior to this season, per Pro Football Reference, only 10 players in NFL history have finished a season with at least 1,300 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns - Hall of Famer Randy Moss managed to do it three times. There's only been one season for multiple players in the entire league finished with those numbers, as tight end Rob Gronkowski and receiver Calvin Johnson both accomplished the feat in 2011.

If Lockett and Metcalf maintain their current paces - it will be difficult, but with how Wilson has been slinging the pigskin this season, it's not impossible - they would become the first pair of teammates in NFL history to post such numbers. Digging further, there's never been a pair of teammates with over 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns apiece in the same season and only three duos have ever produced 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns apiece, with the most recent being Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs in 2018.

Simply put, at least statistically, there's never been a set of receivers produce better overall numbers through seven games than Lockett and Metcalf. This is the first time ever two players from the same team have produced at least 550 receiving yards and seven touchdowns apiece in NFL history. They're on a blistering pace that would obliterate franchise and league record books.

But at the end of the day, those numbers will come secondary to the statistic that matters most to Lockett and Metcalf: winning football games. As Metcalf noted after Sunday's victory, it doesn't matter who is making plays on the outside - whether it's him, Lockett, David Moore, Freddie Swain, or someone else - if the final score tilts in the Seahawks favor and that's what he believes makes their receiver room special in general.

"Me and Tyler feed off of each other very well. We don't care who gets the credit or who gets the shine one week because he has my back no matter what and I have his no matter what. Like I said, shout out to [David Moore] and Freddie [Swain]. They come up clutch every time they come into the game. It just speaks highly of our receiver room and the standard that we hold each other to."