Examining Free Agent Quarterback Options For Seahawks

Andy Dalton

A former second-round pick out of TCU, Dalton has been reliable yet unspectacular in his 11-year career. He has 148 starts under his belt with a career record over .500. He also has playoff starting experience, something few quarterbacks on this list have. He made six starts for the Bears in 2021, going 3-3 with eight passing touchdowns. His career 87.0 passer rating and over 35,000 passing yards suggest he could get the job done in a pinch, or at least not be a liability, even if he's beyond his prime and isn't good enough to be a full-time starter these days.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

The Harvard alum is a similar flavor to Dalton with his decade-plus of experience. Dalton is bit more athletic and has had more success as a starter, but "Fitz Magic" has shown he can strike at any moment with random dazzling play. He remains the last quarterback to lead the New York Jets to a winning season, going 10-6 back in 2015. As he now approaches 40 years old and ended the 2021 season on injured reserve in Washington, his value is decreasing rapidly, but he may still offer value as a quality backup.

Colt McCoy

This may be a move Seattle needs to make just so McCoy stops beating them in head-scratching ways when forced into a spot start against them. He has won 10 starts over his 11 years in the league and, inexplicably, three of those have come against the Seahawks while leading three different teams. He may not be the most experienced or successful option on here, but not many quarterbacks are 3-0 against Seattle as a starter in the Pete Carroll era. Plus, he won two games while backing up Kyler Murray last year in a sophisticated offense tailored to Kyler Murray's skill set.

Cam Newton

Newton would fall under "best fit" had it not been for issues not involving his athletic talent. He's injury prone and according to reports, he didn't bother to learn the playbook in New England, which led to the team drafting Mac Jones last year. No one is debating his athletic prowess. In some aspects, he's even more gifted than Wilson, having won an MVP and formerly being named a First-Team All-Pro. However, he is not the signal caller he once was. In five starts for Carolina following a reunion last year, he went 0-5 and threw more interceptions than touchdowns. Would he be content being a full-time backup? Would he be a distraction? Newton offers more questions than answers at this stage in his career.

Mitchell Trubisky

Despite his bad rap from being tied to the recent struggles of the Bears, Trubisky has a career winning record at 29-21. This is coupled with a respectable 64.1 completion percentage and 87.0 passer rating. After four years as the starter in Chicago, he signed with the Bills to be Josh Allen's backup and barely saw the field. He is not as athletic as Newton but he also isn't a statue in the pocket. Plus, he is still young and can make a few quality throws in a pinch.

Marcus Mariota

The former Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon has more flaws than others on this list. He isn't the best fit because he has not made a single start in the NFL since October 2019. With a career 62.8 completion percentage and 89.5 passer rating, he has the ability to make necessary throws and the athleticism to put himself in positions for success. However, there are reasons why he has not made a start in almost three full seasons and inconsistency has been a persistent problem for him in the league. Nonetheless, his athletic profile would be intriguing if forced into action behind Wilson.