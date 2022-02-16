Examining Free Agent Quarterback Options For Seahawks
A tough 2021 season taught Seahawks fans a lot of things. First, Russell Wilson is not the second coming of the invincible Superman, where his only weakness is kryptonite. He is indeed human and can go down with injuries like any other quarterback. Second, Wilson remains extremely valuable when healthy. Lastly, now more than ever, it is vital that Seattle have a viable backup on the roster in case disaster strikes again.
Putting each player in one of three different categories - last resort, capable veterans, and best fits - let's break down the pool of quarterbacks set to hit the free agent market heading into the offseason and examine possible options to play the role of backup behind No. 3.
Last Resort
Mike Glennon
Glennon, a former NC State alum who ironically took over as the program's new starting quarterback when they forced Wilson out of town many years ago, has logged nine starts over the last two seasons. However, he has posted an 0-9 record, producing a dismal 58.1 completion percentage and meager 65.5 passer rating in those games. Glennon has largely been ineffective when pressed into duty during his career and does not fit the mold of a quarterback that could aptly run a similar offense to Wilson.
Sean Mannion
Mannion may have Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in his corner from their days with the Rams and did spend time last preseason in the Pacific Northwest. However, that's about where the upside stops. In six seasons with the Rams and Vikings, he has only made three starts, losing all three. He has thrown just one touchdown pass compared to three interceptions. His 6-foot-6 statue-like frame does not allow him to move in the pocket with any semblance of the athleticism Wilson displays and he'd be a poor fit running a similar playbook.
Jacoby Brissett
Brissett offers a bit more athletic upside than the two aforementioned passers, but he isn't elite in that area either. Plus, in three stops in six seasons, he has not stuck anywhere. He made 15 starts in two separate seasons for the Colts, producing a combined 11-19 record. He turns the ball over far too often, throwing four picks and dropping six fumbles in limited action as a starter for the Dolphins last year. At one point, he may have been a viable option, but he hasn't developed as some anticipated.
Capable Veterans
Andy Dalton
A former second-round pick out of TCU, Dalton has been reliable yet unspectacular in his 11-year career. He has 148 starts under his belt with a career record over .500. He also has playoff starting experience, something few quarterbacks on this list have. He made six starts for the Bears in 2021, going 3-3 with eight passing touchdowns. His career 87.0 passer rating and over 35,000 passing yards suggest he could get the job done in a pinch, or at least not be a liability, even if he's beyond his prime and isn't good enough to be a full-time starter these days.
Ryan Fitzpatrick
The Harvard alum is a similar flavor to Dalton with his decade-plus of experience. Dalton is bit more athletic and has had more success as a starter, but "Fitz Magic" has shown he can strike at any moment with random dazzling play. He remains the last quarterback to lead the New York Jets to a winning season, going 10-6 back in 2015. As he now approaches 40 years old and ended the 2021 season on injured reserve in Washington, his value is decreasing rapidly, but he may still offer value as a quality backup.
Colt McCoy
This may be a move Seattle needs to make just so McCoy stops beating them in head-scratching ways when forced into a spot start against them. He has won 10 starts over his 11 years in the league and, inexplicably, three of those have come against the Seahawks while leading three different teams. He may not be the most experienced or successful option on here, but not many quarterbacks are 3-0 against Seattle as a starter in the Pete Carroll era. Plus, he won two games while backing up Kyler Murray last year in a sophisticated offense tailored to Kyler Murray's skill set.
Cam Newton
Newton would fall under "best fit" had it not been for issues not involving his athletic talent. He's injury prone and according to reports, he didn't bother to learn the playbook in New England, which led to the team drafting Mac Jones last year. No one is debating his athletic prowess. In some aspects, he's even more gifted than Wilson, having won an MVP and formerly being named a First-Team All-Pro. However, he is not the signal caller he once was. In five starts for Carolina following a reunion last year, he went 0-5 and threw more interceptions than touchdowns. Would he be content being a full-time backup? Would he be a distraction? Newton offers more questions than answers at this stage in his career.
Mitchell Trubisky
Despite his bad rap from being tied to the recent struggles of the Bears, Trubisky has a career winning record at 29-21. This is coupled with a respectable 64.1 completion percentage and 87.0 passer rating. After four years as the starter in Chicago, he signed with the Bills to be Josh Allen's backup and barely saw the field. He is not as athletic as Newton but he also isn't a statue in the pocket. Plus, he is still young and can make a few quality throws in a pinch.
Marcus Mariota
The former Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon has more flaws than others on this list. He isn't the best fit because he has not made a single start in the NFL since October 2019. With a career 62.8 completion percentage and 89.5 passer rating, he has the ability to make necessary throws and the athleticism to put himself in positions for success. However, there are reasons why he has not made a start in almost three full seasons and inconsistency has been a persistent problem for him in the league. Nonetheless, his athletic profile would be intriguing if forced into action behind Wilson.
Best Fits
Geno Smith
Smith made three starts in place of the injured Wilson last season, going 1-2. At times, he helped the offense click, including helping the Seahawks put up 31 points against the Jaguars. He checked all the boxes, with a solid 68.4 completion percentage and stellar 103.0 passer rating. The only question now is his legal status. In January, he was arrested for DUI after the season finale and needed restraints at the hospital following a warrant for a blood draw. Though he proved himself capable amid tough circumstances, Seattle may opt to not bring him back to avoid legal headaches.
Teddy Bridgewater
Bridgewater may be the best possible option available. He is a model citizen, has a boatload of starting experience, and has been a winner. During Drew Brees' brief absence from the Saints in 2019, Bridgewater went 5-0 with a 99.1 passer rating. In 2021, he made 14 starts for the Broncos and turned in a respectable 94.9 rating along with 18 passing touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions. He also matches up athletically, with 385 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in the last two seasons. He likely will get lots of looks as a possible stop-gap starter for a needy team in 2022. If the Louisville product is not offered a starting job elsewhere, Seattle would do well to bring him in. Perhaps they could hold him ransom for a desperate team in the middle of the year who has a quarterback go down and swing a trade.
Tyrod Taylor
Taylor brings a similar skill set to Bridgewater to the table. He can move the pocket, make throws on the run, and get critical yards with his legs when needed. He typically avoids the back-breaking mistake, though injuries have been a problem over the years due to his style. In 2017, he led the Bills to the playoffs with a 9-7 record. Bridgewater is the clear best option based on recent track record, but Taylor may be a close second. At this stage of his career, he's likely run out of starting opportunities, making him a prime candidate to pursue as a proven backup for Wilson.
Jameis Winston
Winston may fall into a similar category as Cam Newton in terms of off-field concerns shielding his actual on-field talent. However, Winston has been a winner more recently that the 2015 NFL MVP. Before tearing his ACL earlier this past season, Winston helped the Saints to a 5-2 start. He did this with a solid 102.8 passer rating with 14 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions, the lowest interception rate of his career. He is just two years removed from leading the NFL in passing yards. He certainly has his flaws, but he has a Howitzer of a right arm and can make a big deep throw that other backup options simply cannot. The Saints may want him back as their starter, but if not, he's still relatively young and would immediately be one of the best backups in the league.