Final Seahawks 2022 Seven-Round Mock Draft Roundtable
Following months of anticipation, the return of the NFL combine and dozens of pro days, a bevy of blockbuster trades and free agent signings, and hundreds of pre-draft meetings, it's officially draft week. Starting on Thursday night, over 200 NFL hopefuls across the country will see their dreams realized as they begin their respective journeys at the highest level of football.
Unlike a year ago when they had just three picks and no first-round selection, the Seahawks will enter the festivities in Las Vegas with four top-72 selections, including the No. 9 overall pick acquired from the Broncos in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson. It's the first time the franchise has had a top-10 pick since 2010, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll's first season.
Overall, Seattle is scheduled to make eight selections and given Schneider's propensity for draft week trades - he's made 21 draft trades since 2016 - that number could reach double-digits by the conclusion of the seventh round on Saturday.
With the first round only 24 hours away, the All Seahawks writing staff consisting of Corbin Smith, Ty Gonzalez, Nick Lee, and Colby Patnode conducted their own final seven-round mock drafts. The only ground rule? They could only make a maximum of 10 selections. Otherwise, it was open season with no restrictions on who could be selected.
With that in mind, which players wound up in the Pacific Northwest in this final simulation? Check out all four draft classes with analysis from each writer:
Corbin Smith
Round 1, Pick 11*: Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State
Round 1, Pick 18**: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Round 2, Pick 41: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
Round 2, Pick 52***: Perrion Winfrey, DE, Oklahoma
Round 4, Pick 109: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
Round 4, Pick 138: Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
Round 5, Pick 153: Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State
Round 7, Pick 229: Braylon Sanders, WR, Mississippi
*Acquired from Commanders with pick No. 47 in exchange for pick No. 9
**Acquired from Eagles in exchange for pick No. 40, No. 72, and No. 145
***Acquired from Steelers with pick No. 138 in exchange for pick No. 47
In an ideal world, Seattle will be able to trade down without missing out on a top tackle prospect. The Commanders make that dream a reality moving up two spots to select Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, allowing the Seahawks to select a pass protecting stalwart in Cross while adding an additional second round pick to their arsenal. This additional day two pick will come in handy later, as Willis unexpectedly falling into the late teens set up a perfect opportunity for me to swing a deal to jump back into the first round in front of the quarterback-needy Saints and Steelers for the uber-talented, athletic signal caller.
Still holding a pair of day two selections despite trading up with the Eagles for Willis, I couldn't pass up on the chance to land another top-10 talent in Ojabo, who could have gone in the top five picks if not for an Achilles injury suffered at his pro day workout. He could be a nightmare off the edge across from Darrell Taylor when healthy, while Winfrey could be an intriguing fit as a defensive end in their 3-4 scheme. On day three, I added a trio of potential future starters at linebacker, running back, and cornerback, including Senior Bowl standouts in Pierce and McCollum. With speed to burn as a deep threat, Sanders will have a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp as well, putting a nice bow on an exciting eight-player class.
Ty Dane Gonzalez
Round 1, Pick 13*: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
Round 1, Pick 22**: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
Round 2, Pick 49***: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
Round 3, Pick 80*: DeAngelo Malone, EDGE, Western Kentucky
Round 4, Pick 101***: Rasheed Walker, T, Penn State
Round 4, Pick 120***: Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor
Round 5, Pick 145: Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame
Round 5, Pick 153: Chasen Hines, IOL, LSU
Round 7, Pick 229: Cade York, K, LSU
* Acquired from Texans for pick No. 9
** Acquired from Packers for picks No. 40, No. 72 and a 2023 second-round pick
*** Acquired from Saints for picks No. 41 and No. 109
Assuming someone like Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner or Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux wouldn't fall, I didn't see a need for the Seahawks to stick at pick No. 9. In this mock, I slid down just four spots down to the Texans' pick at No. 13, opted for a freak athlete in Davis to plug up the trenches, and recuperated a nearly identical third-round selection to the one I eventually dealt to the Packers to move up and take Ridder.
After getting the quarterback predicament out of the way, while I sacrificed quite a bit of pass rushing talent, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to get a stud in Harris and later on, I was still able to add some nice traits to my EDGE rotation with Malone. From that point forward, I had one need in mind: offensive line, particularly at tackle. I addressed that with the pick of Walker and got a potential center of the future in Hines as well. Along the way, I scooped up a top-30 visit of Seattle's in Barnes, an impressive tester in Austin and a replacement for Jason Myers in York.
With nine picks in total, I tried to balance need and value to the best of my ability and felt I did that with the way I maneuvered this particular board.
Nick Lee
Round 1, Pick 16*: Trevor Penning, T, Northern Iowa
Round 1, Pick 28**: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Round 2, Pick 40: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
Round 2, Pick 41: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
Round 4, Pick 109: Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky
Round 5, Pick 145: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
Round 5, Pick 153: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
Round 5, Pick 161*: Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
Round 7, Pick 228**: Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
Round 7, Pick 229: Christopher Allen, EDGE, Alabama
*Acquired from Saints with pick No. 49 and No. 161 in exchange for pick No. 9
**Acquired from Packers with pick No. 228 in exchange for pick No. 49 and No. 72
After trading down with the Saints and selecting what they hope to be their franchise left tackle in Penning, I saw Lloyd dangling there and couldn't help but trade back into the first round. They need to replace Bobby Wagner and Lloyd has the talent and versatility to help with that playing alongside Jordyn Brooks, so this seems like a sweet spot to move up and pick a top-10 prospect late in the first.
After Sam Howell went off the board a few picks earlier, I went with Corral, has an attractive skillset with his mobility and pocket presence under center. In the latter stages of my draft, the Seahawks selected several offensive pieces to support the incoming rookie, including a receiver with great ability after the catch in Doubs as well as a physical running back in Haskins. Seattle needs a franchise center and Fortner could be that guy with some seasoning, potentially competing with Austin Blythe for snaps on day one. This draft hits most of Seattle's big needs, including a long, athletic corner who will reunite with defensive backs coach Karl Scott and two edge rushing prospects.
Round 1, Pick 15*: Trevor Penning, T, Northern Iowa
Round 2, Pick 40: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
Round 2, Pick 41: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
Round 3, Pick 72***: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
Round 4, Pick 109: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
Round 4, Pick 111**: Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
Round 4, Pick 124***: Michael Clemons, EDGE, Texas A&M
Round 5, Pick 145: Markquese Bell, S/CB, Florida A&M
Round 7, Pick 229: Cade York, K, LSU
*Acquired from Eagles with pick No. 51 in exchange for pick No. 9 and pick No. 72
**Acquired from Jets with pick No. 69 and a 2023 third-round pick in exchange for pick No. 51
***Acquired from Eagles with pick No. 124 in exchange for pick No. 69 and pick No. 153
Sometimes, the draft falls exactly how you want it. Other times, Plan A flies out the window in the first 10 minutes. In this particular simulation, it went about as well as I could have hoped for. Initially, the plan was to try and trade back into the first to land Desmond Ridder, whom I am extremely high on and have compared to Dak Prescott. But with Howell, Pickett, and Ridder still on the board after selecting Penning, I decided to risk it. Pickett and Howell came off the board, but Ridder was still there in this simulation, though it seems unlikely that will be the case on Friday morning.
I didn't initially plan on going center until the third and Cole Strange appears to be the guy the Seahawks are falling in love with at that spot. But with Linderbaum sitting there and no appealing trade back scenarios in sight, I went the best player available and paired with Penning, I believe the Seahawks now have two foundational pieces on the offensive line.
Not selecting an edge rusher with my first three picks meant I needed to be aggressive in getting some bulk at the position and Bonitto, Asamoah, and Clemons are three players I believe can help right away and also add more speed to defense to help the unit get closer to its 2012-2015 predecessors. We know the Seahawks are going to draft a running back at some point and Pierce checks a lot of the boxes Seattle likes in their runners and could pair nicely with the slashing style of Rashaad Penny. Bell is a safety with long arms and ball skills and a good candidate to move to corner as a project while he contributes on special teams. York is likely gone before the seventh, but he was available in this simulation and I believe the Seahawks are looking for a replacement for Jason Myers.