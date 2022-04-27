Final Seahawks 2022 Seven-Round Mock Draft Roundtable

With the 2022 NFL Draft finally upon us, the All Seahawks writing staff takes one final shot at predicting how many selections the Seahawks will make this upcoming weekend and which players will join the team as members of their newest class.

Following months of anticipation, the return of the NFL combine and dozens of pro days, a bevy of blockbuster trades and free agent signings, and hundreds of pre-draft meetings, it's officially draft week. Starting on Thursday night, over 200 NFL hopefuls across the country will see their dreams realized as they begin their respective journeys at the highest level of football.

Unlike a year ago when they had just three picks and no first-round selection, the Seahawks will enter the festivities in Las Vegas with four top-72 selections, including the No. 9 overall pick acquired from the Broncos in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson. It's the first time the franchise has had a top-10 pick since 2010, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll's first season.

Overall, Seattle is scheduled to make eight selections and given Schneider's propensity for draft week trades - he's made 21 draft trades since 2016 - that number could reach double-digits by the conclusion of the seventh round on Saturday.

With the first round only 24 hours away, the All Seahawks writing staff consisting of Corbin Smith, Ty Gonzalez, Nick Lee, and Colby Patnode conducted their own final seven-round mock drafts. The only ground rule? They could only make a maximum of 10 selections. Otherwise, it was open season with no restrictions on who could be selected.

With that in mind, which players wound up in the Pacific Northwest in this final simulation? Check out all four draft classes with analysis from each writer: