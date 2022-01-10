First Look at Seahawks 2022 Unrestricted Free Agents

Seattle will have 15 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year opens in mid-March, including several quality starters on both sides of the football.

After concluding a disappointing season with a 38-30 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, the Seahawks will shift their focus towards offseason activities earlier than they are accustomed to without an upcoming playoff game on tap.

“This time of year, there’s a lot of stuff, a lot of tough decisions to make, always," coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday's win. "There’s huge decisions to make in all directions, and that’s what you do when you’re competing. You figure it out. We’re going to do what we’ll always do. This year is no different. We’re just at this topic sooner.”

With the new league year starting in mid-March, Seattle has 15 players slated to become unrestricted free agency. Headlining a group featuring multiple starters on both sides of the ball, safety Quandre Diggs and tackle Duane Brown may have a chance to test the market as the best players at their respective positions.

Here's a first glimpse at each Seahawk set to hit free agency later this spring: