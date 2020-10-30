SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Hawk’s Eye View Week 7: In Narrow Overtime Loss, Tyler Lockett Merits MVP For Incredible Game

Aryanna Prasad

October 25 marked the third anniversary of National Tight Ends Day. The holiday that started in the 49ers locker room has now become an opportunity for tight ends to shine, score some red zone looks, and celebrate their touchdowns.

Quarterbacks throughout the league celebrated the holiday, as Matthew Stafford lobbed the game-winning touchdown to his tight end, T.J. Hockenson. Rob Gronkowski had his best game of the season, securing an end zone catch that brought his glory days back to life. Even Russell Wilson took part, completing a collective seven passes for 78 yards to three of his tight ends.

Despite his tight end capabilities, that’s not what Wilson leaned on in a bitter 37-34 overtime loss to the Cardinals, however. It was Tyler Lockett, the most underrated receiver in the NFL, who swept the holiday with 15 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. 

Russell Wilson couldn’t resist targeting Lockett for the first play of the game, in which Lockett stretched out for a falling one-handed catch despite tight coverage from Patrick Peterson.

In the NFL, it’s considered a sign of respect when a top cornerback is assigned to cover you, as it means your talent rivals theirs. The fact that Lockett found opportunity despite heavy coverage from Peterson not only shows that NFL teams realize he’s a threat, but he’s one that their premier players struggle against.

Sunday’s game put the receiver’s talents on full display. He secured first downs while keeping his feet inbounds along the sideline, caught calculated passes in the smallest of windows, and juked for plenty of yards after the catch. Oh, and he also scored three touchdowns. With Lockett alone, the Seahawks traveled the length of the field twice and scored 18 points. As much as Wilson is a winner, so is his No. 1 receiver.

Lockett’s most impressive grab of the game was much like his first one. He beat Patrick Peterson for another falling, one-handed catch that fell right into his hand. More importantly, this was a 47-yard pass that landed in the end zone for a touchdown. 

USATSI_15115338
Tyler Lockett reels in a touchdown pass barely out of Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson's reach. 

This grab, along with another toe-tapper in the end zone on fourth down in the fourth quarter, add to an impressive resume that includes 2019’s “best catch of the year.”

After an MVP-worthy performance this week, Seahawks fans can only hope that Lockett starts to get the credit he deserves throughout the league. Lockett deserves the same attention as Saints wideout Michael Thomas, and the stats prove it. He was right behind Thomas as the second-best pass catcher last season with a catch rate of 74.5 percent.

Whether it’s because the Seahawks are passing more than years past or because they’ve quickly become a weekly power ranking favorite, the connection between Wilson and Lockett is stronger than ever. In fact, it’s actually quantifiable: in 49 attempts, Wilson has completed 45 passes to Lockett for 542 yards, seven touchdowns, and no interceptions. His passer rating of 138.0 to Lockett is the best in the NFL for quarterback/receiver tandems.

If Wilson does win MVP this season, it’s due in part to Lockett, who is making a case for All-Pro consideration. Lockett has accomplished more than enough to merit these accolades, but if he continues to fly under the radar, his 200-yard, three-touchdown performance in Week 7 will likely remain unrivaled this season. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Breakdown: Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas Received 'Wake Up Call' in Loss to Cardinals

While Dallas excelled as a pass protector at the college level starring for Miami, the rookie running back has endured some issues executing his assignment and helping keep Russell Wilson clean in limited action for Seattle thus far.

CorbinSmithNFL

Jamal Adams, Chris Carson Questionable for Seahawks-49ers Week 8 Matchup

The Seahawks will be missing their top cornerback, but there's a chance the team will have the hard-hitting Adams back in action after missing three games and several running backs have a chance to turn the corner and play against the 49ers.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive Featuring AJ McCord

KOIN reporter AJ McCord joins Hannah Hoover to discuss Seattle's injury-riddled running back group, Bobby Wagner's frustration with the Seahawks' ongoing defensive struggles and what can be done to improve, and the biggest challenges awaiting against the 49ers this weekend.

Hannah Hoover

Alex Collins to Begin COVID-19 Testing, Expected to Sign With Seahawks Next Week

Though Seattle didn't have any options for adding running backs to suit up this week against San Francisco, flying Collins in now would allow him to be signed to the practice squad as insurance starting next week.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Excited to Rekindle Big 12 Rivalry Against 49ers CB Jason Verrett

Though they haven't played against each other in the NFL ranks, Lockett and Verrett once dueled in the high-scoring Big 12 conference. In a rematch seven years in the making, they'll finally square off again on Sunday when the Seahawks host the 49ers at CenturyLink Field.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Ecstatic to Acquire 'Hungry' Carlos Dunlap, Fortify Anemic Pass Rush

With only one sack this season, Dunlap hasn't been near as productive as he had been the past seven seasons. But the Seahawks are confident returning to a 4-3 scheme as the team's new LEO defensive end will rejuvenate the veteran and provide an instant spark for one of the NFL's worst pass rushes.

CorbinSmithNFL

Pete Carroll: Seahawks Pleased with L.J. Collier’s Development, Hoping for Improved Production

Following his disappointing rookie performance, Collier's hard work over the offseason has certainly paid off through the first six games of the regular season and the Seahawks are hopeful the Texas standout will be able to increase his numbers in the second half.

Thomas Hall10

by

carpediem2761

Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks Believes Staying Patient is Crucial, Particularly at WILL Position

Despite missing two games with a knee injury, Brooks returned to action against the Cardinals in Week 7 and performed well in his first NFL start, which he's hoping to build off at the WILL position through the remainder of the season.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks DE Rasheem Green, G Phil Haynes Designated to Return From Injured Reserve

Seattle could receive reinforcements in the trenches on both sides of the football in the near future, though Green and Haynes likely won't be activated in time for Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Trade for Bengals' All-Time Sacks Leader Carlos Dunlap

On pace for just 24.0 sacks through six games, the Seahawks had to make a move to bolster their pass rush. On Wednesday, John Schneider got his man in Carlos Dunlap, bringing a proven veteran pass rusher to Seattle.

Nick Lee

by

1 hawk man