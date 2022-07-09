How Do Seahawks' Offensive Position Groups Stack Up Against NFC West?

If Wilson still remained under center, the Seahawks would potentially hold the second spot behind Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford, who led the Rams to a Lombardi Trophy in his first year with the organization. But with former failed starters Geno Smith and Drew Lock sitting atop the depth chart in the aftermath of his departure, it's hard to argue any team in the division has a less desirable quarterback situation heading into the 2022 season.

Neither Lock or Smith posted winning records as starters for the Broncos and Jets respectively. Lock lost his starting job to Teddy Bridgewater last August and spent most of the 2021 season wearing a baseball cap and holding a Microsoft surface, while Smith hadn't started a game in four years before filling in for an injured Wilson in three games last year. Smith has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns in his career, while Lock led the NFL in that category in 2020. Calling either one of them a downgrade from Wilson would be an understatement and then some.

With that said, Smith does have ample experience running coordinator Shane Waldron's offense and performed well in four games last year. Lock possesses a strong throwing arm and underrated athleticism and the 25-year old may still have enough untapped upside to become a viable starter in the right system. If one of them emerges as a capable starter and doesn't turn the ball over, it's possible that starter could be more productive than unproven Trey Lance in San Francisco.

But even if Lock or Smith does secure a starting job and turns in a quality season, Stafford and Cardinals starter Kyler Murray offer far more talent and proven production with outstanding supporting casts around them. Thinking best case scenarios, the Seahawks would still be a distant third in the division at the most important position in football if everything goes right.