SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Is Carlos Dunlap Really a One Year Band-Aid for Seahawks' Pass Rush?

Colby Patnode

You won't find anybody who thinks the Seahawks didn't receive a tremendous value when they acquired Carlos Dunlap from the Bengals for a backup lineman and a seventh-round pick. For little compensation, he should help improve a porous defense down the stretch as Seattle attempts to win its second Super Bowl in the Pete Carroll era.

But could Dunlap help the team in 2021?

It's important to remember that Dunlap is not a rental. He is under contract for the 2021 season. The assumption has been that Dunlap will be released following the 2020 season and it is a fair assumption. With the salary cap projected to drop by $25 million thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic (also known as pure greed from the owners), the Seahawks will need to cut salary somewhere along the line.

According to Over The Cap, the Seahawks will enter the offseason next spring with nearly $19 million of cap space to maneuver with. However, Dunlap carries an $11.1 million cap hit with no dead money, which makes the 31-year old an easy cap casualty. But will that actually be the case?

Consider the following: the Seahawks are going to need defensive end help in 2021. Even if Rasheem Green returns and takes strides after his 2019 season and L.J. Collier continues to flash this season, neither is in the same league as Dunlap. In addition to the 5-tech uncertainty, Benson Mayowa is set to become a free agent and we haven't seen enough from Alton Robinson to project him as a starter. We haven't gotten to see anything from Darrell Taylor yet either.

The Seahawks will lack a first-round pick and will likely make their first pick in the 55-64 range and that is if they don't trade down. And with just four picks in the upcoming draft, a trade down is going to be on the table. But it remains entirely possible that John Schneider decides he needs to clear cap space to add to the roster. At that point, what choice does Seattle have but to cut Dunlap?

As the Chiefs have shown, however, the salary cap is a bit of a mirage. There is no shortage of ways to create cap space, including renegotiating with terms of a player under contract. Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, and even Dunlap himself could be candidates. Seattle could also decide to part ways with Duane Brown and clear the $11 million that way. Jamal Adams is set to make $9 million in 2021 and is going to get a brand new contract. Seattle can actually lower his cap hit in year one and backload the contract towards a time when the salary cap returns to normal.

At the end of the day, the most likely scenario is that Dunlap plays nine games for the Seahawks, plus the playoffs, and the two sides part ways in the spring. But there is a decent argument to be made that a longer term relationship between Dunlap and the Seahawks makes a lot of sense and you don't need to sprint too hard to find it. 

Dunlap will need to play well for the remainder of the season for this discussion to even be relevant, but based on his track record, Seattle needs to be prepared for that reality. He may very well end up as a rental, but the door cannot be slammed shut on the possible reality that he will be around past 2020 with the Seahawks.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Activate TE Colby Parkinson, CB D.J. Reed From Non-Football Injury List

Along with Parkinson and Reed being added to the Seahawks 53-man roster, tight end-turned-defensive end Stephen Sullivan and defensive back Jayson Stanley will be elevated off the practice squad to play against the 49ers on Sunday.

CorbinSmithNFL

Dual-Threat TE/DE Stephen Sullivan 'Really Close' to Making Seahawks Debut

Learning a new position on the fly, Sullivan has impressed Pete Carroll and Seattle's coaching staff enough in practice at defensive end that he could receive a shot to make his NFL regular season debut in the very near future.

CorbinSmithNFL

Where Does Blame Lie For Seahawks' Defensive Woes?

Everyone knows the Seahawks defense has been terrible in 2020. But where does the blame lie? After looking over his All-22 notes, Matty F. Brown studied all of the Cardinals scoring drives from last Sunday searching for answers.

Matty F. Brown

Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Avoid All Seahawks Running Backs in Week 8

The Seahawks are banged up beyond recognition this week and that unfortunately extends to their backfield. How does this impact your fantasy team?

Colby Patnode

Film Breakdown: Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas Received 'Wake Up Call' in Loss to Cardinals

While Dallas excelled as a pass protector at the college level starring for Miami, the rookie running back has endured some issues executing his assignment and helping keep Russell Wilson clean in limited action for Seattle thus far.

CorbinSmithNFL

Jamal Adams, Chris Carson Questionable for Seahawks-49ers Week 8 Matchup

The Seahawks will be missing their top cornerback, but there's a chance the team will have the hard-hitting Adams back in action after missing three games and several running backs have a chance to turn the corner and play against the 49ers.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive Featuring AJ McCord

KOIN reporter AJ McCord joins Hannah Hoover to discuss Seattle's injury-riddled running back group, Bobby Wagner's frustration with the Seahawks' ongoing defensive struggles and what can be done to improve, and the biggest challenges awaiting against the 49ers this weekend.

Hannah Hoover

Hawk’s Eye View Week 7: In Narrow Overtime Loss, Tyler Lockett Merits MVP For Incredible Game

Still underrated in many circles, Lockett produced arguably the greatest game for a receiver in Seahawks history and joined exclusive company with 15 receptions, 200 receiving yards, and three touchdowns, becoming just the third player to accomplish the feat in NFL history.

Aryanna Prasad

Alex Collins to Begin COVID-19 Testing, Expected to Sign With Seahawks Next Week

Though Seattle didn't have any options for adding running backs to suit up this week against San Francisco, flying Collins in now would allow him to be signed to the practice squad as insurance starting next week.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Excited to Rekindle Big 12 Rivalry Against 49ers CB Jason Verrett

Though they haven't played against each other in the NFL ranks, Lockett and Verrett once dueled in the high-scoring Big 12 conference. In a rematch seven years in the making, they'll finally square off again on Sunday when the Seahawks host the 49ers at CenturyLink Field.

CorbinSmithNFL