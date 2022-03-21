Matt Ryan Trade to Colts Impacts Seahawks in Few Ways

Matt Ryan is going to the Colts, which not only takes the Seahawks out of the running for the 14-year veteran quarterback but also further complicates their search for Russell Wilson's successor in a multitude of ways.

Another big quarterback domino has fallen as the Falcons have reportedly traded 14-year veteran Matt Ryan to the Colts for a third-round draft pick in 2022. This impacts the Seahawks in a few ways, especially after NFL insider Josina Anderson reported they were one of the teams to inquire about Ryan's availability last week.

This now further condenses the already small list of veteran quarterback options for the Seahawks, who only carry replacement-level passers Drew Lock and Jacob Eason on their roster at the moment. It also makes securing a coveted quarterback prospect in next month's draft all the more difficult and potentially more costly.

On the one hand, the Colts are now no longer a possible suitor for Baker Mayfield, whose exit from Cleveland is only a matter of "when," not "if" after the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and signed Jacoby Brissett. But the Seahawks have not been publicly linked to Mayfield aside from Anderson's aforementioned report, which, along with the connection to Ryan, also described an inquiry call from Seattle to Cleveland in regards to the former No. 1 pick.

What the Ryan trade also does is open up a glaring hole at quarterback for the Falcons, who possess pick No. 8 in the upcoming draft—one slot ahead of the Seahawks. Now, the Falcons join the Panthers, who will make their first selection at pick No. 6, as legitimate threats to take Liberty quarterback Malik Willis or another passer the Seahawks potentially have their eyes on.

If Willis, for example, is indeed Seattle's guy, then it may have to use a good portion of the capital acquired in the Russell Wilson trade to leapfrog Carolina and Atlanta in the draft order. Considering that Willis is already widely viewed as a reach in the top-10, it would be an incredibly risky move that would set the franchise back significantly if it didn't pan out.

On a smaller note, the Falcons are reportedly expected to pursue free-agent quarterback Marcus Mariota as well. Mariota has often been mentioned in the same breath as the Seahawks in speculation, though no reports have created a tangible connection between the two sides thus far.

While the amount of teams looking for quarterback help hasn't changed in the wake of Ryan's move to Indianapolis, it's caused further complications for Seattle in the long run. It's not a certainty just yet, but the likelihood of Lock being the Seahawks' starting quarterback in 2022 is growing by the day.