Can CB Mike Jackson Make Seahawks 53-Man Roster?

Lost amid the poor tackling and blown assignments in the Seattle Seahawks' 27-11 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears was the encouraging play of cornerback Mike Jackson.

With injuries leaving presumed starting cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Artie Burns on the sidelines, Jackson got plenty of run with the first-team defense opposite rookie Tariq Woolen. In his 55 defensive snaps – which led all Seahawks defenders – Jackson accounted for four tackles and one pass defensed. According to PFF, he was targeted five times and gave up two receptions for 11 yards.

The third-year pro out of Miami played in two games with the Seahawks during the 2021 season after he was signed to the practice squad following final roster cuts. In his limited regular-season playing time, Jackson showed enough promise for the Seahawks to keep him on the 90-man roster heading into training camp.

Jackson fits the profile of an outside cornerback for coach Pete Carroll at 6-1 and 210 pounds with 32 ½” arms. He has the necessary athleticism as well, evidenced by his 4.45-second 40-yard dash and 40.5” vertical jump at the 2019 NFL combine.

While Woolen and fellow rookie Coby Bryant have garnered the majority of the Seahawks cornerback headlines this offseason, Jackson has quietly risen up the depth chart. He’s likely still behind Burns and Jones for the moment, but with Bryant taking an increasing number of snaps as a nickel cornerback, there may be an open roster spot as a backup boundary corner – especially with Tre Brown still not able to practice.

If his performance in the second preseason game is any indication, Jackson will be ready to take advantage of any opportunity the Seahawks give him.

