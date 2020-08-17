SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGame DayGM ReportNewsPodcasts
Search

Pete Carroll Excited About Seahawks Young Nucleus at Defensive Tackle

Corbin Smith

RENTON, WA - Last Friday, the Seahawks received their first injury scares of the 2020 season, as projected starting defensive tackles Jarran Reed and Poona Ford each exited practice and did not return.

Luckily, coach Pete Carroll indicated in a virtual Zoom press conference on Monday that neither Reed or Ford's injury was serious and both players would be back in action soon. Despite dodging two bullets, however, their absence from Sunday's practice illustrated the Mount Everest-sized crevacce between the starters and the rest of the team's defensive tackles in terms of experience.

Behind Reed and Ford, the largely untested trio of Bryan Mone, Demarcus Christmas, and undrafted rookie Cedrick Lattimore have suited up for a combined four NFL regular season games. In fact, Christmas and Lattimore haven't even dressed for a preseason game.

But rather than view the lack of snaps as a detriment, Carroll offered a different take assessing the state of Seattle's defensive tackle group.

"Isn't that awesome?" Carroll smiled. "Think how young - all these guys have all their games ahead of them."

While Carroll has been known to occasionally throw a sarcastic zinger into his responses speaking with the media, it's evident he has plenty of confidence in Seattle's current cast of characters at defensive tackle.

In particular, Carroll offered a glowing assessment of Mone, a second-year nose tackle out of Michigan who played in five games as a rookie. He produced four tackles on just 89 defensive snaps in the regular season and then pitched in with two tackles in a Divisional Round loss to the Packers.

After re-watching many of Mone's snaps on film earlier in the summer, Carroll believes the big-bodied run stuffer will be ready to take on a bigger role for the Seahawks in 2020.

"I'm really, really excited about Bryan Mone," Carroll said. "He played really well in the plays he played last year. He plays really stout, strong and he's willing to run like crazy and chase the football."

One of the shining stars of Seattle's training camp thus far, Mone produced two highlight plays in pre-practice on Sunday exhibiting the outstanding effort Carroll demands from his players. Using these examples as teaching tape, Carroll showed both plays to the rest of the team during a meeting on Monday morning.

Carroll also noted that Mone, who weighed in at over 350 pounds last year, reported to training camp at a leaner 340 pounds. In better physical shape and with a year in the Seahawks system under his belt, he "definitely" envisions him as a key component of the defensive line rotation behind Reed and Ford.

"I think he gives us - because he's been with us in his second season - he feels like he's been around. He knows our stuff and he's a real bright player too... We know that he can play football."

Away from Mone, Carroll and his staff are getting their first extensive look at Christmas. The 2019 sixth-round pick missed his entire rookie season on the PUP list with a back injury and has been seeing snaps on the practice field at both at nose tackle and the 3-tech position.

"Christmas is important to us, how he develops," Carroll commented. "This is the first time really we've seen him. He's really like a rookie right now because last year didn't amount to much of anything for him unfortunately. He's had a good offseason and he's right in the mix of it too."

For those concerned about overall depth at the position, Carroll also made sure to name-drop defensive ends Rasheem Green and L.J. Collier, who will reduce inside during nickel packages to the 3-tech role to add speed to Seattle's interior pass rush.

While Green has been spending the majority of his time with the first-team defense at base defensive end, Collier has played extensive snaps rotating in at defensive tackle over the first week of camp. Coming off a disappointing rookie year, Carroll has seen "a different guy" on the practice field thus far.

"He's quicker, he's explosive, he's in great shape, and he's battling," Carroll said. "He's off to a terrific start."

Over the past couple of months, the Seahawks have been consistently linked to several veteran defensive tackles on the free agent market to reinforce the position. Among those who reportedly have been on the team's radar, Damon Harrison and Marcell Dareus still remain unsigned and it's possible they could still be added at some point.

Nonetheless, Carroll's overall outlook about the young nucleus at the position suggests Seattle may not feel such a move is necessary. For now, he seems content continuing to develop players such as Mone and Collier into pivotal contributors in the trenches.

"It looks a little different when you start to mix our guys and we do have some depth and we have some guys that can play and give us some real good athleticism. It can be a really fast defense and it'll start with those guys ability to run up front."

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Position Preview: Defensive Ends

Ziggy Ansah is gone. Quinton Jefferson is gone. Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned. But despite the turnover, coach Pete Carroll remains optimistic Seattle's pass rush will be better than it was in 2019 after adding athleticism and experience at defensive end.

Corbin Smith

Learning Slot Cornerback on the Fly, Seahawks DB Marquise Blair Finding Comfort Zone

Though he's a novice at slot cornerback, Blair has been seeing plenty of action at the position during the start of Seattle's training camp. Learning from his struggles as a rookie, he's confident his skill set will allow him to shine in a new role.

Corbin Smith

5 Observations From Seahawks Fourth 2020 Training Camp Practice

Though unseasonably warm temperatures struck the shores of Lake Washington, the Seahawks enjoyed another high-energy session at the VMAC with padded practices looming on Monday.

Corbin Smith

Quinton Dunbar, Chris Carson Make Training Camp Debuts for Seahawks

With Dunbar advancing through COVID-19 testing without a hitch and Carson returning from a leave of absence for personal reasons, two important Seahawks finally hit the field for the first time in 2020.

Corbin Smith

Heading Into Year 8, Seahawks DE Benson Mayowa Looking to ‘Stay Hungry’

Following a productive 2019 campaign in Oakland, Mayowa decided to return to the place where his career started. Now entering his eighth season, the veteran defensive end is looking to help Seattle's pass rush take a major step forward this season.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks Waive Rookie DE Marcus Webb

After being placed on the Non-Football injury list earlier in training camp, Webb was waived on Saturday, opening up an additional roster spot for the Seahawks.

Corbin Smith

by

potterhawk

As Position Evolves, Could Seahawks Employ New Strategy at Fullback in 2020?

Seattle hasn't used a fullback much in recent years, but earlier in the Pete Carroll era, Michael Robinson proved instrumental lead blocking for Marshawn Lynch. And other teams are finding new ways to bring the position back to life in modern offenses.

aryannaprasad

3 Seahawks Who Will Exceed Expectations in 2020

With just one month until regular season football returns, the Seahawks have Super Bowl aspirations in 2020, but will need some players to take another step to get there. Who are the prime candidates to surpass expectations for Seattle?

Colby Patnode

Shaquill Griffin Envisions Revamped Seahawks' Secondary Becoming NFL's Best

After taking the torch from Richard Sherman two years ago, Griffin hasn't had much help at times in Seattle's post-Legion of Boom secondary. But with Jamal Adams and Quinton Dunbar arriving this offseason, the unit has the potential to be the league's best.

Corbin Smith

Friday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 13 Prime Time Victory Against Vikings

Despite a sloppy performance in Philadelphia, Seattle was still able to extend their winning streak to four games and they were looking to push that number to five games during their prime time showdown at home against Minnesota.

Thomas Hall10