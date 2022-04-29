Post-First Round Seahawks Mock Draft

With the Seahawks selecting Charles Cross ninth overall, they filled a big need. Now they are in prime position to improve the team further with a trio of draft picks in the second and third round and seven picks remaining total.

Selecting Charles Cross with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round on Thursday night, the Seahawks solidified their offensive line with the best pass protecting tackle in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, they'll be looking to take advantage of three picks on day two with plenty of talent available on both sides of the board, including a pair of second round selections back-to-back.

With the second round set to kick off soon, who will Seattle pick over the next two days? Here's my crack at a post-first round mock draft:

*I traded pick No. 40 to Washington along with pick No. 229 in exchange for pick No. 47 and No. 98

Round 2, Pick 41: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

In this particular simulation, the quarterbacks continued to fall. This allowed the Seahawks to trade off of one of their consecutive picks in the second round to acquire another pick later in day two.

Willis has all the ability in the world. He is a smooth athlete with a cannon for an arm. If the Seahawks want to replace Russell Wilson's deep ball ability, Willis is a good start.

*Round 2, Pick 47: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

The board continues to favor Seattle as the twitchy pass rusher Mafe fell to 47th, where Seattle swapped with Washington. After picking a left tackle and quarterback, EDGE is their next biggest need.

With an explosive get-off and good leverage, Mafe has the tools to be a successful EDGE player in the NFL. His size and length only add to his potential. While he is raw, with some coaching, he can become a fine pass rusher for Seattle.

Round 3, Pick 72: Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Bryant was the Robin to "Sauce" Gardner's Batman in the secondary at Cincinnati. While he isn't as polished as his former Bearcat teammate, he has the length and athleticism Pete Carroll desires.

He is a willing tackler in the run game and also a decent ball hawk, with 10 interceptions in his career.

*Round 3, Pick 98: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

Former Georgia defenders are going in the draft like hotcakes. With 4.47 speed and 32 7/8-inch arms, Tindall fits the bill as a possible replacement for Bobby Wagner. While some argue he was a system linebacker, benefitting from an elite defensive line with the Bulldogs, he has the physical tools and experience to become a fine linebacker at the next level.

Round 4, Pick 109: Zachary Carter, DL, Florida

Pete Carroll loves versatility. Carter utilizes multiple pass rushing moves from the inside and outside to be disruptive. His talent did not necessarily equate to production with the Gators but the strong anchor and solid technique suggest the tools are there for him to become a valued asset along the defensive line.

Round 5, Pick 145: Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa

Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny are both under contract for just one more season. After that, the Seahawks may be back to square one in looking for an every-down back. Goodson offers a well-rounded resume that could help in that pursuit. First off, Iowa players are usually more well-prepared for the NFL than most prospects. He has the quickness and wiggle to create for himself when things break down. He may need to bulk up a tad to be a true bell cow but the ability seems to be there.

Round 5, Pick 153: Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

In this mock draft, Seattle book-ends their draft with two tackles. Keep in mind, I traded away Seattle's seventh rounder to sweeten the deal with Washington to trade down. Walker projects to be a solid tackle in the NFL that may be best suited for the right side. He faced some top-tier competition in Big 10 EDGE rushers and usually held his own. If the Seahawks find their future left and right tackles in this draft, it is an overwhelming success.