Post-Senior Bowl Seahawks 2022 Mock Draft
While the 2021 season still has one game left to play with the Bengals and Rams set to square off in the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Seahawks and 29 other teams have already turned their attention towards free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.
Last week, the pre-draft process officially kicked off with the annual Reese's Senior Bowl, as more than 100 prospects descended upon Mobile, Alabama aiming to improve their stock while being evaluated by NFL coaches, executive, and scouts.
Due to the team's blockbuster trade for safety Jamal Adams two years ago, Seattle will once again be without a first-round pick in April's draft. The team will have far more draft capital to work with this time around, however, holding six total picks compared to only three a year ago. This includes three picks in the top 100, which should give general manager John Schneider a bit more flexibility if he wants to try to recoup picks by trading down as he has done so frequently in the past.
While Schneider may choose to go that route and conduct multiple draft weekend trades, for my first mock draft of the 2022 offseason, I'll be sitting pat as general manager and making selections with all six of Seattle's original picks.
Without further ado, here's my first crack at a Seahawks-centric mock draft courtesy of the Pro Football Network simulator:
Round 2, Pick No. 41: Zion Johnson, G/C, Boston College
The Seahawks love players who carry a chip on their shoulder and after being lightly recruited out of high school, Johnson took the long route to become a viable NFL prospect, beginning his college career at Davidson before transferring to Boston College. Quickly finding his way into the starting lineup at left guard, the 6-foot-3, 314-pound blocker earned All-ACC recognition each of the past three seasons, including in 2020 as a starter at left tackle for the Eagles. Further displaying his versatility, he performed well at center during the Senior Bowl, adding another feather to his cap heading towards the draft. A physical run blocker with sound technique who also excels off the field, Johnson would be a wise pick for the Seahawks to fill a major void in the middle of their offensive line long-term.
Round 3, Pick No. 72: Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota
Adding athleticism to their pass rush will be a top priority for the Seahawks this offseason and if Mafe slips to the third round, this selection should be a no-brainer for Schneider and Carroll. After playing sparingly in his first two seasons with the Golden Gophers, he broke out with 4.5 sacks in just six games during a COVID-shortened 2020 season. As a senior, he registered 34 tackles, 7.0 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss while earning Third-Team All-Big Ten recognition. Boasting an elite first step and top-tier burst off the edge, Mafe dominated at Mobile during the Senior Bowl, displaying better-than-anticipated hand technique shedding blocks and producing a pair of sacks in the exhibition game. While he's still a raw talent and needs work as a run defender, he would bring much-needed juice to Seattle's pass rush.
Round 4, Pick No. 100: Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
It remains to be seen whether or not Seattle will re-sign Rashaad Penny, but even if he returns, the team could be on the lookout for another back to add to the stable with Chris Carson coming off neck surgery and Travis Homer entering the last year of his contract. A 215-pound bowling ball who craves contact, Pierce uses his tree trunk-sized pistons effectively to drive through tacklers and finish runs with authority. While he never emerged as a full-time starter for the Gators, he averaged 5.5 yards per carry in four collegiate seasons and proved to be a reliable receiver as well, amassing 19 receptions for 216 yards and three scores as a senior. Following a stellar week in Mobile, Pierce looks the part of a potential every down back and would provide the Seahawks with a quality fourth-round hedge for Penny and/or Carson.
Round 4, Pick No. 107: Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State
By selecting Tre Brown last year, the Seahawks proved they were willing to adjust their size/length thresholds when drafting cornerbacks. For that reason, Castro-Fields' 31 1/8-inch arms shouldn't deter the team from drafting him when he checks off several other boxes they look for at the position. While he isn't the most explosive athlete and had his share of issues defending quicker receivers, he's a viable press cover corner who amassed 25 pass breakups in coverage during five seasons with the Nittany Lions. Playing in the rugged Big Ten, he also excelled as a run defender, recording 139 total tackles and 10 tackles for loss in his collegiate career. Castro-Fields would likely begin his NFL career as a special teamer and in time could develop into a starter-caliber player in Seattle's scheme.
Round 5, Pick No. 138: Jesse Luketa, LB/DE, Penn State
Few teams value versatility more than the Seahawks do and Luketa presents an intriguing prospect in that regard. He played linebacker in each of his first three seasons at Penn State before transitioning to defensive end as a senior, but his overall production at his new position was underwhelming. Failing to make an impact as a pass rusher, he finished with half a sack, though he did tally 8.5 tackles for loss. Despite the subpar numbers, few players bolstered their stock more in Mobile than Luketa, who performed well on the practice field and then recorded a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. Weighing in at 261 pounds, he has enough size and athleticism coupled with a hot motor and decent coverage skills to be a potential strongside linebacker or LEO defensive end in Seattle's scheme, presenting quality day three value in the fifth round.
Round 7, Pick No. 199: Cordell Volson, T, North Dakota State
Typically, Seattle has steered clear of drafting FCS prospects and preferred players from the FBS level. But North Dakota State continues to churn out quality NFL prospects year after year and Volson may be one of the most overlooked tackles in this year's draft class. Built with a powerful 6-foot-6, 319-pound frame, he plays with a mean streak and loves to bully defenders off the line of scrimmage, imposing his will on opponents in the run game. Opening up lanes for backs behind him, the Bison averaged over 280 rushing yards per game in 2021. He has been proficient in pass protection as well, though questionable lateral mobility likely will restrict him to right tackle only at the next level. Nonetheless, he could compete against Jake Curhan and/or an incoming free agent for playing time with the Seahawks right away.