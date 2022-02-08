Post-Senior Bowl Seahawks 2022 Mock Draft

The Super Bowl has yet to be played, but teams such as the Seahawks are already deep into preparations for the 2022 NFL Draft following the conclusion of the annual Senior Bowl. In his first mock draft of the offseason, reporter Corbin Smith checks off Seattle's two biggest needs on day two.

While the 2021 season still has one game left to play with the Bengals and Rams set to square off in the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Seahawks and 29 other teams have already turned their attention towards free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last week, the pre-draft process officially kicked off with the annual Reese's Senior Bowl, as more than 100 prospects descended upon Mobile, Alabama aiming to improve their stock while being evaluated by NFL coaches, executive, and scouts.

Due to the team's blockbuster trade for safety Jamal Adams two years ago, Seattle will once again be without a first-round pick in April's draft. The team will have far more draft capital to work with this time around, however, holding six total picks compared to only three a year ago. This includes three picks in the top 100, which should give general manager John Schneider a bit more flexibility if he wants to try to recoup picks by trading down as he has done so frequently in the past.

While Schneider may choose to go that route and conduct multiple draft weekend trades, for my first mock draft of the 2022 offseason, I'll be sitting pat as general manager and making selections with all six of Seattle's original picks.

Without further ado, here's my first crack at a Seahawks-centric mock draft courtesy of the Pro Football Network simulator: