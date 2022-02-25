Pre-Combine 2022 Seahawks Seven-Round Mock Draft

Players will soon be running 40s, repping out 225 pounds on the bench press, and partaking in critical interviews with teams in Indianapolis. On the eve of the combine, reporter Corbin Smith address several significant needs for Seattle in his latest mock draft offering.

With the offseason officially in full swing, the Seahawks and all 31 other teams will have coaches, scouts, and executives descending upon Indianapolis from March 1 through March 7 for the annual NFL Scouting Combine. While it remains to be seen how many players will attend, 324 draft hopefuls received invitations to participate in testing and interviews.

Heading towards April's draft, Seattle once again does not have a first-round pick thanks to the blockbuster trade to acquire safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets two years ago. However, general manager John Schneider does have six total picks at his disposal, including three in the first four rounds, after making only three selections in last year's draft. This should provide additional flexibility for the master tradesman to move down and recoup picks if he desires.

Keeping that in mind, with two months until the festivities kick off in Las Vegas and the league's biggest prospect showcase coming up next week in Indy, I took on Schneider's role as general manager for my second mock draft of the offseason with adding picks as a top priority. While I made only one trade, it turned out to be a game changer, as I slid down one spot and dealt away a fifth-round pick to Washington in exchange for a second, fourth, sixth, and seventh round pick.

Desperate for a quarterback, the Commanders used pick No. 41 overall to select Cincinnati signal caller Desmond Ridder. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added a pair of picks while only moving down one spot to increase their haul to eight new players.

Who did I wind up selecting? Here's my latest crack at a Seattle-centric 2022 mock draft courtesy of the Draft Network mock simulator: