SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Preseason Cut/Trade Candidates for Seahawks to Track in NFC East

Colby Patnode

The Seahawks have a history of adding significant talent late in the offseason, at the end of the preseason, and even during the season. John Schneider may have done most of his heavy lifting already, but the esteemed general manager will not sit idly. Seattle still has needs to address and if the Jadeveon Clowney trade last August has taught us anything, it's that they'll be aggressive to make it happen.

Every preseason, veterans are cut and or traded, giving teams an opportunity to make late improvements to their roster. In this series, I will look at one player from each of the other 31 teams that could come to Seattle via a late trade or as a free agent castoff. Switching conferences in our eight part series, let's look at the NFC East.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles made a late surge late in the 2019 season and secured the NFC East title with a record of 9-7. They ultimately lost in the Wild Card round to the Seahawks after Carson Wentz left the game with a neck injury. But the real issue for Philadelphia was the lack of wide receiver talent on the roster due to injuries.

Naturally, the Eagles went out and addressed the position, adding Jalen Reagor and John Hightower in the draft, as well as trading for Marquise Goodwin. Alshon Jeffery is still a solid player and would carry a $15 million dead cap hit if he was cut with a June 1 designation. 

But with all the focus on adding receiving weapons this spring, Philly is going to have to make some tough calls at the position. One player that showed well is former University of Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. Ward converted to receiver and proved to be productive in his first extensive NFL action, catching 28 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks didn't invest too heavily in the receiver room this offseason and Ward certainly fills the role of a classic slot receiver, which could complement the team's vertical passing threats on the outside.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys don't have a ton of room in terms of salary cap space, but they have a pretty easy way to get some quickly. Cutting former third-round pick Tyrone Crawford would save them $7.3 million and they may not have a choice but to do so.

Crawford missed most of the 2019 season with a hip injury and he hasn't really broken out the way the Cowboys would have hoped. He's been a solid defensive lineman who has played a little inside and outside and produced 23.0 sacks in 96 games. But Crawford has never had more than 5.5 sacks in a season, so paying him $9 million is a bit too expensive.

But Seattle could use a versatile lineman and general manager John Schneider has spent the offseason searching for these types of players. Crawford can reduce inside on passing downs and handle the 5-tech role on earlier downs. His versatility and steady play are appealing, to say the least.

New York Giants

Let's go off the board a little bit and focus on a former first-round pick who has already been traded once in safety Jabrill Peppers. Peppers, who was traded to the Giants in the Odell Beckham Jr. deal, had a decent first year in New York.

Peppers is a versatile player who can play free safety, strong safety, and even some linebacker. He also returns punts and kicks, an area of focus for the Seahawks this spring. He only has three career interceptions in three seasons but did force three fumbles in 2019.

The raw skills are there for the former five-star recruit and giving a young defensive back with his skill set the shot to work with Pete Carroll could unlock his potential. He'll require a decent draft pick to acquire, but if Carroll thinks he can help him, it might be worth the investment.

Washington Redskins 

Personally, I love the idea of a medically cleared Alex Smith coming to Seattle to be the backup to Russell Wilson. But instead, we should look to a more realistic option. Ryan Kerrigan is a prime candidate to be traded or cut, as he has no guaranteed money left on his deal and could save Washington $11.68 million. 

Kerrigan, who will turn 32 years old in August, is coming off a solid season but missed four games after eight straight years of not missing a game. He posted only 5.5 sacks in 2019, but recorded double-digit sacks in each of the three previous years.

Washington doesn't have to cut Kerrigan, as they have no real issues in terms of cap space. But the Redskins are getting younger with a new regime in place, so it is a possibility they could move on and the Seahawks would absolutely have interest given their lingering need for pass rush help.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Locked On Seahawks (6/5/20) - Remembering NFC West-Winning 2007 Seahawks

Though the team fell short of a return to the Super Bowl, Mike Holmgren's last great squad in Seattle captured a fourth straight division title and won a playoff game for a third consecutive season.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks LB K.J. Wright Ahead of Schedule, Expects to Play in Season Opener

Making significant progress after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, Wright plans to be back in action for Seattle in Week 1, regardless of whether the season starts on time or not.

Corbin Smith

Jay Inslee Gives Green Light for Seahawks, Other Professional Teams in Washington

For teams in Washington to resume activities, several benchmarks must be hit, including adhering to league-mandated "return to play" safety plans and spectator-less games.

Corbin Smith

Ranking Opposing Quarterbacks Seahawks Will Face in 2020

Looking to make the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years, the Seahawks will face several top-tier quarterbacks in 2020. Which ones rank as the best dueling partners for Russell Wilson?

Nick Lee

Several NFL teams taking day off to honor George Floyd.

Corbin Smith

Former All-Pro Chad Brown Gives Advice to Seahawks Draftees in 'Unusual' Offseason

Rookies faced unparalleled challenges trying to prepare for their first training camp without OTAs or minicamps. But a former Seahawks icon believes mental preparation will go a long way towards success for these first-year players.

Nick Lee

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Demarcus Christmas, Bryan Mone Set to Play Significant Snaps for Seahawks in 2020

With the offseason winding down, the Seahawks still haven't added much depth at the defensive tackle position. If they choose to sit pat before training camp, Mone and Christmas will need to step up as key reserves.

Thomas Hall10

Report: Seahawks Coaches Expected to Return to Facility on Friday

King County remains in phase one of governor Jay Inslee's reopening plan, but the county applied for "phase 1.5" on Thursday, potentially allowing coaches to return to the VMAC as early as Friday.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Fired Up to Reunite with Bruce Irvin

During his first four seasons in the league, Wagner was able to create a powerful bond with Irvin and he's looking forward to sharing the field with the fellow 2012 draftee once again next season.

Thomas Hall10

Preseason Cut/Trade Candidates for Seahawks to Track in AFC West

The Seahawks are no strangers to adding talent after the third wave of free agency. They could do it again this offseason as other teams start to cut and trade players while finalizing 53-man rosters.

Colby Patnode