Quarterback Competitions and Controversies Will Have Major Impact on Seahawks in 2021

Far from the only team to have questions at the quarterback position this offseason, the Seahawks could see significant changes to their strength of schedule - some favorable, some not - due to the ongoing controversies and competitions around the league.

The Seahawks aren't strangers to quarterback controversy, spending the majority of the offseason at the center of drama revolved around their star passer Russell Wilson. After weeks of constant speculation and rumors, talks of a potential split between the two have since diminished. Now, fans and pundits of the league have shifted their attention to the ongoing sagas of Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers.

What happens with these two could have major ramifications on the strength of the Seahawks' schedule in 2021. They're set to face to Rodgers and the Packers in Week 10, and Watson's Texans just four weeks later. If one - or both - of them are absent by that time, it would significantly change the makeup of either matchup in Seattle's favor.

In the case of Rodgers, it remains to be seen just how serious the tension between he and the Packers' upper management truly is. Some reports have indicated irreparable damage has been done in the relationship, while others suggest the two sides will be able to eventually patch things up. However, the Broncos, after foregoing Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with pick No. 9 in this past April's draft, appear to be a looming suitor if Rodgers does indeed leave Green Bay.

With Rodgers out of the picture, that would likely make way for 2020 first-round selection Jordan Love to take over under center for the Packers. While Love was a highly regarded prospect coming out of Utah State - so much so that Green Bay potentially fractured its relationship with Rodgers for him - being able to avoid the reigning league MVP would undoubtedly be a huge win for the Seahawks.

Watson, on the other hand, is an even more delicate topic.

Over the past few seasons, no NFL franchise has been more dysfunctional than the Texans, leading to a massive organizational overhaul this offseason. Following a disappointing 4-12 season - which Houston couldn't even enjoy the limited benefits of after trading the eventual No. 3 pick in this year's draft to the Dolphins - enough was enough for Watson, and he reportedly demanded a trade from the team.

After multiple failed attempts to appease the disgruntled quarterback, a more serious matter came to the table: 22 women filed sexual assault suits against Watson, putting his future in Houston - and potentially the NFL as a whole - in further doubt. And an end appears to be nowhere in sight, with the lawyer of the accusers recently stating no settlements will be reached between them and Watson as the lawsuit proceeds.

The longer this plays out, the likelier it is Watson won't helm the Texans' offense when the Seahawks head to Houston this December. If so, they would get a far more favorable matchup against either veteran Tyrod Taylor or rookie Davis Mills.

Watson and Rodgers, however, aren't the only uncertainties on the Seahawks' schedule. Looking within their own division, their Weeks 4 and 13 matchups against the 49ers could greatly differ from one another if San Francisco sticks with Jimmy Garoppolo to start the season.

The 49ers appear dead-set on letting No. 3 selection Trey Lance sit behind Garoppolo for a good portion of the season, unless the talented rookie forces their hand. This likely means Garoppolo starts the first game against the Seahawks in Santa Clara, though Lance may pull out in front of that battle by the time the 49ers have to travel to Seattle for Sunday Night Football in early December.

A similar situation is brewing in Chicago after the Bears traded up to select Justin Fields. Andy Dalton may get the nod in Week 1, but it shouldn't take Fields too long to clinch the job. Unless he struggles or Dalton has some unexpected revitalization of his career, fans should expect the former Ohio State stud to be under center for the Bears at Lumen Field in Week 16.

Two other matchups to keep an eye in regards to quarterback situations: Week 7 versus the Saints, and Week 12 at Washington—both Monday night affairs.

New Orleans has a legitimate battle brewing at quarterback after Drew Brees announced his retirement in March, with former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston and gadget player Taysom Hill seemingly neck-and-neck for snaps. It's possible head coach Sean Payton will find a way to utilize both, possibly making this one of the hardest matchups the Seahawks will have to gameplan for.

Ryan Fitzpatrick appears to be the locked-in starter for Washington, but his play has been inconsistent at best for most of his 16-year career. The Seahawks are 4-0 in games started by the bearded journeyman, most recently defeating him as a Dolphin in Miami last October. But if the 'Fitzmagic' wears off, Seattle could be in line to face either Kyle Allen or Taylor Heinicke instead—both of whom started games for the NFC East winners in 2020.

Given the uncertainty of all these teams' quarterback situations, it's harder than ever to project how the Seahawks could fare this season. Several key games on the schedule could shift in Seattle's favor, or leave it with an incredibly tough task to face—particularly in the latter half of the year.

At the very least, there shouldn't be any further complications to the Seahawks' own quarterback situation, giving them an advantage so few teams can equally enjoy right now.