Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 2-1

Corbin Smith

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

2. Bobby Wagner, Linebacker, #54

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 242 pounds

2019 Stats: 159 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and one interception in 16 games

Showing few signs of slowing down with a new three-year, $54 million contract in hand, Wagner enjoyed another dominant campaign manning the middle of the Seahawks defense. Breaking safety Eugene Robinson's record as the franchise's all-time leading tackler midway through the season, he finished with a league-best 159 tackles, surpassing the century mark for stops for the eighth straight season. While he did allow quarterbacks to complete 80 percent of their passes and post a 108.2 passer rating against him in coverage, he still produced an interception and six passes defensed while also making an impact as a blitzer with 3.0 sacks, the third-highest single-season total of his career. Establishing a new franchise record and passing Hall of Fame tackle Walter Jones, Wagner was selected First-Team All-Pro for the fifth time and earned the rare distinction for the fourth consecutive season. He also was named to the Pro Bowl for the sixth time in as many seasons.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Turning 30 years old in June, Wagner continues to stand out as the premier middle linebacker in the NFL entering his ninth season. History suggests he should have at least a couple more dominant seasons left in him, as top-tier middle linebackers tend to age more gracefully than some other positions. If Seattle plays a bit more nickel defense this year, that should help him rediscover his elite form in coverage as well.

1. Russell Wilson, Quarterback, #3

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 215 pounds

2019 Stats: 4,110 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, and a 66.1 completion rate in 16 games

Already holding all Seattle's notable franchise passing marks, Wilson continued his assault on team and league record books in his eighth NFL season. Going seven games before throwing his first interception and guiding the Seahawks to a 5-2 start, he joined Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, and Dan Marino as one of the five fastest quarterbacks to the 200 touchdown passes milestone. He also became the first player in NFL history to throw 200 or more passing touchdowns and run for 15 or more touchdowns in his first eight seasons. Though Lamar Jackson wound up deservedly winning the MVP award with a scintillating second half performance, Wilson earned Second-Team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career after finishing third in the NFL in passing touchdowns (31), conducting a league-best five game winning drives, and throwing a career-low five interceptions. He also remained a viable threat as a ball carrier, rushing for 342 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He capped off arguably the strongest season of his career with a pair of touchdown tosses in the playoffs, including a 53-yard bomb to DK Metcalf in a Wild Card victory over the Eagles.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Not looking to be Captain Obvious, but after shouldering the load in multiple comeback wins a year ago, the Seahawks will go as far as Wilson takes them. After years of being disrespected among his peers, the national narrative has changed with the former third-round pick now widely viewed as a top-five quarterback and perennial MVP candidate. As long as he's under center, Seattle will be in the hunt for an NFC West title and a Super Bowl contender.

