Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 30-26

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

30. Tre Flowers, Cornerback, #21

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 203 pounds

2019 Stats: 82 tackles, three interceptions, and 2.0 sacks in 15 games

In many regards, Flowers took significant steps forward in his second NFL season. After failing to pick off a pass in 15 starts as a rookie, he finished tied with Quandre Diggs for the team lead in interceptions and produced eight passes defensed. He also increased his tackle total by 15, picked up a pair of sacks on cornerback blitzes, and recovered two fumbles. Unfortunately, fans will only remember his playoff struggles, as he got penalized for pass interference twice in a Wild Card win in Philadelphia and allowed Davante Adams to go off for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the Divisional Round the following week.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: When Seattle traded a fifth-round pick for Quinton Dunbar in March, it looked like Flowers would see a diminished role as a sub-package and special teams player. But with Dunbar battling legal issues, the third-year defender may find himself back in the starting lineup across from Shaquill Griffin with a chance to bloom in his third season.

29. Jamarco Jones, Offensive Tackle, #73

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 293 pounds

2019 Stats: Three starts in 15 games played

Coming off ankle surgery that cost him his entire rookie season, Jones entered the 2019 campaign in a backup role behind Duane Brown and Germain Ifedi at both tackle spots. But when D.J. Fluker suffered a hamstring injury prior to Week 5, the former Ohio State standout jumped into the lineup at right guard, playing the position for the first time at any point in his career. Performing above expectations, he wound up starting three combined regular season games at right guard and left tackle in the regular season and started both of Seattle's playoff games replacing Mike Iupati at left guard.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Back in February, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Jones would compete for a starting role at both guard and tackle positions. After signing Brandon Shell in free agency and drafting Damien Lewis, he may have difficulties breaking into the starting lineup, but he will remain a valuable reserve at multiple positions and still could be in long-term plans to replace Duane Brown.

28. Darrell Taylor, Defensive End, #58

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 267 pounds

2019 Stats: 46 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and four passes defensed at Tennessee

Playing two seasons at defensive end and two seasons at linebacker for the Volunteers, Taylor brings a versatile skill set and ample experience to Seattle as a second-round pick. Over four seasons with the program, he amassed 118 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 26.5 tackles for loss, and seven passes defensed. Though he never made an All-SEC team starring in the nation's toughest conference, he finished his career in the top 10 in school history for sacks, earned an invite to the 2020 Senior Bowl, and was a team captain during his senior season. He ranked among the conference's top sacks artists in 2019 despite playing with a fractured leg that later required surgery.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Coming off two straight seasons with 8.0 or more sacks at Tennessee, Taylor should get a crack at immediate playing time rushing from the LEO defensive end spot, where he will compete for snaps against Benson Mayowa and fellow draft choice Alton Robinson. Even if he starts the year as a reserve, it's not out of the question he could break into the starting lineup at some point as a rookie.

27. Phillip Dorsett, Receiver, #11

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds

2019 Stats: 29 receptions, 397 yards, and five touchdowns with Patriots

Formerly a first-round pick for the Colts in 2015, Dorsett has struggled to live up to his draft status, producing more than 500 receiving yards in just one of his five NFL seasons. He's also surpassed three touchdowns just once in his career to this point. However, he's an electric athlete who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash coming out of Miami and after scoring a career-high five touchdowns with the Patriots last year, his skill set should fit better with the Seahawks offensive scheme. He should also benefit from working alongside standout receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as well as tight end Greg Olsen, who will command plenty of attention from opposing defenses.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Dorsett has played with two standout quarterbacks in Andrew Luck and Tom Brady, but joining forces with Russell Wilson could finally bring out the best in him. His elite speed and soft hands should allow him to be a viable deep threat catching passes from one of the NFL's best downfield passers and a potential upgrade at receiver No. 3 for Seattle.

26. Carlos Hyde, Running Back, #29*

*Number hasn't been officially given out per team website

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 229 pounds

2019 Stats: 1,070 yards, six touchdowns with Texans

A familiar face for the Seahawks after spending the first four seasons of his career with the 49ers, Hyde enjoyed a breakout sixth season with the Texans. After coming up just short several times, despite playing with a shoulder injury for most of the year, the ex-Ohio State star finally surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time while helping Houston advance to the Divisional Round. Though his receiving numbers have been down the last two years and he caught just 10 passes in 2019, he previously caught 59 passes in a season for San Francisco and has been a reliable pass protector in the backfield.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: With Rashaad Penny likely to start the season on the PUP list and miss at least the first six games recovering from a torn ACL, Hyde and starter Chris Carson should form a formidable tandem in Seattle's run-heavy offense. Though they share many similarities stylistically, both backs should be able to keep one another fresh and allow the Seahawks to maintain an elite rushing attack.