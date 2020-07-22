Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 4-3

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

4. Tyler Lockett, Receiver, #16

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 182 pounds

2019 Stats: 82 receptions, 1,067 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in 16 games

Having already been passed the torch from Doug Baldwin in 2018 as Seattle's No. 1 target, Lockett took another substantial step towards joining the upper echelon of NFL receivers last season. Making highlight reel grabs look routine on a weekly basis, including a phenomenal touchdown reception against the Rams in Week 5, he started off the season red-hot with 767 receiving yards and six touchdowns through the Seahawks first nine games. A shin injury suffered against the 49ers slowed him down for close to a month and he posted only 290 receiving yards in the final seven games of the season, but he still surpassed the 1,000-yard milestone for the first time in his career and nearly hit double digit touchdowns for a second straight season. He rediscovered his groove in time for the postseason, racking up 13 receptions for 198 yards and a touchdown in two games.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Now entering his sixth season, it will be imperative Seattle finally finds a replacement for Lockett on special teams due to how essential he is on offense. Assuming he continues his ascent towards becoming one of the NFL's premier receivers catching passes from Wilson, he should have a great opportunity at surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for a second straight campaign and making his first Pro Bowl appearance for his offensive accolades.

3. Duane Brown, Offensive Tackle, #76

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

2019 Stats: Started all 12 games played

Following the third All-Pro selection of his career in 2018, Brown's second full season with the Seahawks got off to a rocky start when he suffered a biceps injury in Week 3 against the Saints. He missed a couple of starts in ensuing weeks with George Fant replacing him in the lineup and as that injury continued to bother him, lingering knee issues eventually led to a late season procedure that cost him three games before gutting it out to return for the Divisional Round in Green Bay. Despite having trouble staying healthy throughout the year, however, the aging tackle still performed well when on the field, receiving a quality 74.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. He was credited with surrendering just one sack in pass protection on nearly 800 offensive snaps and committed just two penalties in 12 regular season games, proving he's still easily the best lineman on the team and remains a top-tier tackle in his mid-30s.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Set to turn 35 in August, it remains unclear whether or not Brown will be able to return to his prior All-Pro level entering his 14th NFL season. But as long as he avoids the injuries that hindered his performance in 2019, there's no reason to think he can't put together another strong season or two protecting Wilson's blind side and with so much turnover around him on the offensive line, a rebound season from the veteran will be critical to Seattle's title chances.