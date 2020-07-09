Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 40-36

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

40. Shaquem Griffin, Linebacker, #49

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 227 pounds

2019 Stats: Five tackles, three quarterback hits in 16 games

Much like his rookie season, Griffin found himself restricted to contributing on special teams during the first nine games of the season. But with Seattle struggling to pressure opposing quarterbacks, coach Pete Carroll decided to rotate him into the lineup as a situational rusher starting in Week 10. He made an instant impact with his elite speed off the edge, producing two quarterback hits against the Eagles in Week 12 and dishing out a hit on Jared Goff two weeks later that led to a Quandre Diggs interception. In the playoffs, he recorded his first career sack against the Packers in the Divisional Round.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Due to his lack of size, Griffin may never become more than a sub-package rusher and a key special teams player. But as he showed late last season, he offers rare speed off the edge and after finding some success chasing quarterbacks, the Seahawks will continue to find ways to get him on the field.

39. Cedric Ogbuehi, Offensive Tackle, #74

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 308 pounds

2019 Stats: 14 games played for Jaguars

Formerly a two-year starter for the Bengals at both tackle spots, Ogbuehi struggled to meet high expectations as a former first-round pick out of Texas A & M. Injuries played a significant role in hindering his development, as he tore his ACL months before the 2015 NFL Draft and also suffered a torn rotator cuff at the end of his rookie season. After Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option, he signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville before the 2019 season and logged only 155 snaps in a reserve role, seeing most of his action as a sixth lineman.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Since entering the league, Ogbuehi has always been viewed as a plus-athlete for the tackle position, but technique and durability issues prevented him from reaching his potential. While he's not slated to start for the Seahawks, he could be a viable replacement in George Fant's role as a tight end in heavy formations and should see plenty of snaps in that capacity.

38. Michael Dickson, Punter, #4

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 208 pounds

2019 Stats: 74 punts, 3,341 yards in 16 games

While he wasn't quite as dominant as his rookie season when he was named a First-Team All-Pro selection and made the Pro Bowl, Dickson enjoyed another successful year for the Seahawks in 2019. Though his average per punt dropped three yards compared to 2018, he finished tied for third among all punters with 34 punts inside the opposing 20-yard line and ranked sixth in the league with 46 percent of his punts downed inside the opposing 20.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Pete Carroll values field position as much as any head coach in the league and Dickson will remain a key weapon for the Seahawks pinning opponents deep in their own territory and helping the defense as a result.

37. Jason Myers, Kicker, #5

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

2019 Stats: 82.1 percent field goal percentage, 30 extra points made

Re-signed by the Seahawks after a career year with the Jets, Myers wasn't able to replicate his Pro Bowl success and struggled early in the 2019 season. He missed two field goals late against the Buccaneers and connected on just 12 out of his first 17 field goal attempts through Week 9. He also missed three extra points during the course of the season. But after splitting the uprights for a game winner against the 49ers in Week 10, he made all 11 of his field goals in Seattle's last seven regular season games and finished on a strong note.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Enduring an up-and-down first season in Seattle, Myers simply needs to be more consistent in 2020. Pushing his field goal rate back towards 90 percent and improving upon his extra point numbers could win up adding an extra win or two to the Seahawks total in 2020.

36. Demarcus Christmas, Defensive Tackle, #67

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 302 pounds

2019 Stats: Did Not Play (PUP List)

Drafted in the sixth round out of Florida State, the Seahawks expected Christmas to compete for a reserve role behind Jarran Reed, Poona Ford, and Al Woods right away. However, the former All-ACC performer suffered a back injury during offseason workouts and opened the regular season on the PUP list, forcing him to miss at least the first six games. Though he was healthy enough to be activated by midseason, Seattle didn't have a spot on the roster for him and chose to keep him on the PUP list, preventing him from playing a snap as a rookie.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Now that Woods has departed for Jacksonville and Seattle hasn't made any notable additions at the defensive tackle position through free agency or the draft, there's plenty of pressure on Christmas to rebound from a redshirt year and contribute in the trenches. Look for him to see some snaps at nose tackle as well as the 3-tech position in training camp.