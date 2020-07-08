Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 45-41

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

45. Luke Willson, Tight End, #82

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds

2019 Stats: Eight receptions, 79 yards in eight games

Following one uneventful season in Detroit and a brief cup of tea with Oakland in the preseason, Willson returned to Seattle as a midseason signing after Nick Vannett was traded to Pittsburgh for a fifth-round pick in Week 3. Injuries cost him five regular season games, including the season finale against San Francisco. But when healthy, he remained a serviceable blocker as well as an excellent addition in the locker room and helped lessen the blow of losing Will Dissly to a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: If rookie Colby Parkinson was healthy, Willson might have been the odd man out in a crowded tight end group. But now that the fourth-round pick is sidelined indefinitely after foot surgery, the reliable veteran should be on the roster to open the season as a reserve and could also see a few snaps as an H-back in the backfield.

44. Lano Hill, Safety, #42

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 216 pounds

2019 Stats: 25 tackles in 12 games

After flashing in a couple of games late in the 2018 season, including performing well against 49ers tight end George Kittle in coverage, the Seahawks hoped to see Hill take a big step forward in his third season. However, he missed the beginning of training camp recovering from a cracked hip and wound up playing only 300 defensive snaps in 12 games. He struggled as tackler compared to his first two seasons, posting a 16.7 percent missed tackle rate, while also allowing 76 yards on just three completions against him in minimal coverage snaps.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Hill should be able to hit the ground running since he isn't recovering from a significant injury like last August. But with Quandre Diggs and Bradley McDougald cemented as starters and Marquise Blair behind them, he will once again have to prove his worth on special teams and will have competition from undrafted rookie Chris Miller.

43. Alton Robinson, Defensive End, #98

Height/Weight:6-foot-3, 259 pounds

2019 Stats: 46 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and three pass deflections at Syracuse

Originally signing a letter of intent with Texas A & M, accusations of stealing his girlfriend's purse and second-degree robbery charges led to Robinson's scholarship offer being revoked. Forced to take the JUCO route as a result of the "embarrassing" incident, he eventually found his way to Syracuse and emerged as one of the nation's premier pass rushers with 10.0 sacks and 17 tackles for loss as a junior. Though his production dipped as a senior, he still received Honorable Mention All-ACC honors.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: With the Seahawks needing pass rushing help anywhere they can find it, Robinson will have a chance to compete for a rotational role immediately. He should see snaps at the LEO defensive end spot alongside fellow rookie Darrell Taylor and veterans Benson Mayowa and Bruce Irvin.

42. Rashaad Penny, Running Back, #20

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 220 pounds

2019 Stats: 370 rushing yards, four total touchdowns in 10 games

Once again getting off to a slow start and dealing with nagging injuries, Penny produced just 167 rushing yards and a single touchdown through Week 10. But the former first-round pick exploded in Week 12, posting a career-best 129 yards and scorching the Eagles with a back-breaking 58-yard touchdown in the second half to seal the victory. The next week, he amassed over 100 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns in a win over the Vikings, continuing to find his groove. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL the following week, abruptly ending his season.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: The decision to sign Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal indicates Seattle doesn't expect Penny to be available for at least the first six weeks, as he will likely be on the PUP list to open the season while he continues rehabbing. He won't be rushed back into action, but he could return to give the Seahawks a shot in the arm for the second half stretch run.

41. John Ursua, Receiver, #15

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 182 pounds

2019 Stats: One reception in three games

Coming off a dominant junior season at Hawaii where he led the nation in receiving touchdowns, Ursua struggled to grasp Seattle's playbook during training camp. As a result, he spent most of his rookie season as a healthy scratch on game days and only played 11 offensive snaps all season. However, he made his lone catch on a critical fourth down against San Francisco in Week 17, nearly finding the end zone and positioning his team for a chance to win the NFC West.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Coach Pete Carroll has name-dropped Ursua several times this offseason, suggesting he will receive increased opportunities working out of the slot during training camp. If he can build off a strong finish to his rookie year on the practice field, he could be a surprise contributor for Seattle's passing attack in his second season.