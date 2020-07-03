Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 70-66

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

70. Chance Warmack, Guard, #65

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 323 pounds

2019 Stats: N/A

Previously a first-round pick for the Titans in 2013, Warmack started 46 games at right guard during his first three NFL seasons and received solid grades from Pro Football Focus. But starting in 2016, the ex-Alabama standout battled numerous injuries over the next three seasons, leading him to sit out the entire 2019 campaign in an effort to get healthy. Looking to jumpstart his career, the 28-year old will most likely compete at right guard against the likes of rookie Damien Lewis and fellow veteran Jordan Simmons.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Seattle has loved reclamation projects, particularly when it comes to first-round picks from the infamous 2013 NFL Draft. Warmack offers the size and physicality line coach Mike Solari prefers at the guard position and while it's unlikely he pushes for a starting role, if he's healthy, his past starting experience should help him trying to land a reserve role.

69. Penny Hart, Receiver, #19

Height/Weight: 5-foot-8, 180 pounds

2019 Stats:N/A

One of the most electric receivers to come out of the Sun Belt conference in recent memory, Hart starred at Georgia State, producing two seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Despite turning heads at the Senior Bowl, however, the two-time First-Team All-Sun Belt selection went undrafted and initially spent time with the Colts last August. After battling a hamstring injury most of the preseason, he was waived with an injury settlement and spent most of the season on the Seahawks practice squad.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Though he lacks elite top speed, Hart possesses excellent quickness, runs precise routes, and can create after the catch. He also excelled returning kickoffs and punts in college and if he's able to impress on special teams next month, he could position himself to steal the last receiver spot on the depth chart.

68. Marcus Webb, Defensive End, #48

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 247 pounds

2019 Stats: 27 tackles, 7.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss at Troy

Another intriguing prospect coming from the Sun Belt conference, Webb saw meaningful snaps as a true freshman at Troy and eventually emerged as one of the best defensive linemen in the conference. Transitioning from defensive end to defensive tackle after his sophomore season, he produced 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2018, earning Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt recognition for a second straight season. He broke out with nearly double-digit sacks as a senior, receiving Third-Team All-Sun Belt honors.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Webb lacks the size to play defensive tackle in the NFL, but with his past experience playing inside and production getting to the quarterback, he could be an intriguing developmental prospect at the base defensive end position and potentially play himself into a rotational role for Seattle.

67. Jordan Roos, Guard, #64

Height/Weight:6-foot-3, 302 pounds

2019 Stats: Played in seven games on special teams

Now entering his fourth season with the Seahawks, Roos hasn't played any meaningful snaps on offense since his rookie season in 2017. After not being active for a single game in 2018, however, he did suit up for seven games last season, playing 31 combined snaps on special teams. The former Purdue standout also started to take some snaps at center once Justin Britt went down with a torn ACL in Week 8, adding extra versatility to his repertoire.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Though he hasn't played an offensive snap in two years, Roos has continued to hang around and the coaching staff seems to hold him in high regard. With all of the added depth at the guard position, he's going to be in a fight to retain a roster spot, but his familiarity with Seattle's scheme and ability to play center now could help his cause.

66. Freddie Swain, Receiver, #18

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 199 pounds

2019 Stats: 38 receptions, 517 yards, seven touchdowns at Florida

Finding a home in the slot, Swain enjoyed two strong seasons to close out his collegiate career with the Gators. After hauling in just 16 catches and three touchdown receptions combined in his first two seasons on campus, he caught 52 passes and scored 12 touchdowns during the 2018 and 2019 campaigns, leading the team in touchdown receptions as a senior. Using his legitimate 4.4 speed, he also shined as a return specialist, returning a punt for a touchdown during his junior season.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Though he faces stiff competition against the likes of John Ursua, David Moore, and Hart for reps, Swain may be the fastest of those four players and the Seahawks covet speed. The key to a roster spot will be performing well on special teams in the return game, as Seattle continues to search for a long-term replacement for Tyler Lockett.