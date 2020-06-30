Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 85-81

With the calendar set to flip to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

85. Kahlil McKenzie, Guard, #62

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 314 pounds

2019 Stats: N/A

The son of former NFL linebacker and Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, Kahlil McKenzie transitioned from playing defensive tackle at Tennessee to guard after being drafted in the sixth round by the Chiefs in 2018. He didn't dress for a game as a rookie and was released prior to the start of the 2019 season, eventually signing with the Seahawks practice squad days later. Most recently, he signed with the DC Defenders and Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL but didn't appear in a game before the league was forced to suspend play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Despite a crowded depth chart at both guard spots, McKenzie's familiarity with Seattle's offensive scheme after spending all of last season on the practice squad could pay dividends. But he will have to string together an impressive training camp and preseason to have a fighting chance and returning to the practice squad may be his best case scenario.

84. Anthony Jones, Running Back, #36

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 209 pounds

2019 Stats: 867 rushing yards, nine touchdowns at Florida International

A younger brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook, Jones enrolled at Florida International after starring at Miami Central High School and rushed for 805 yards and six touchdowns in his first two seasons with the program. Seriously injured in a drive-by shooting during the 2018 season, Jones improbably returned to action after missing seven games and scored three touchdowns in a Bahamas Bowl victory over Toledo. He enjoyed his finest collegiate season as a senior, leading the Golden Panthers in rushing yards and eclipsing the 100-yard mark on three different occasions.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Though he lacks elite speed, nobody should doubt Jones' resolve after miraculously returning to the field less than two months after a bullet went through his back and exited below his left eye. He's a long shot being at the bottom of the depth chart, but shouldn't be counted out to surprise.

83. Josh Avery, Defensive Tackle, #63

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 322 pounds

2019 Stats: 30 tackles, six tackles for loss at Southeast Missouri State

Coming out of Cane Ridge High School in Tennessee, Avery started his collegiate career taking the junior college route at Independence Community College before signing with Southeast Missouri State. After sitting out in 2017 and playing in a reserve role in 2018, he emerged as a reliable interior run defender for the Redhawks as a senior and became the first player in school history to be invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. At SEMO's pro day, he posted a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump, which would have been sixth-best at the NFL Scouting Combine for his position.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Seattle lacks depth at defensive tackle, as only three players on the roster currently have appeared in an NFL regular season game. Given his size and athleticism, it's not out of the question Avery could play his way into consideration for at least a practice squad spot.

82. Aaron Fuller, Receiver, #2

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 188 pounds

2019 Stats: 59 receptions, 702 yards, and six receiving touchdowns at Washington

Coming to the Pacific Northwest from Texas, Fuller saw significant snaps for the Huskies as a freshman, recording 16 receptions for 184 yards in 2016. By his junior season, he became a bigger part of Washington's passing attack, finishing with a career-best 874 yards on 58 receptions. He wrapped up his college career with 2,051 receiving yards, 13 receiving touchdowns, and a punt returned for a score, showing off his special teams versatility and earning Second-Team All-Pac 12 honors as a senior.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: After Seattle used two draft picks on receivers and signed Phillip Dorsett in free agency, Fuller faces insurmountable odds trying to make the team on his receiving merits alone. However, if he factors into the race to replace Tyler Lockett as a return specialist, his chances will improve exponentially.

81. Kyle Fuller, Center, #61

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 320 pounds

2019 Stats: N/A

Drafted by the Texans in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Fuller actually started a pair of games and played in nine games total as a rookie. But the team waived him before the 2018 season and appeared in two games for the Redskins before being waived again in April 2019. He spent a brief stint with the Dolphins before latching on with the Seahawks in September and received a promotion to the active roster for the playoffs, though he didn't suit up for either of Seattle's postseason games.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Since Seattle cut ties with long-time starter Justin Britt following the draft, Fuller could be in the mix to compete for a backup job behind either B.J. Finney or Joey Hunt. His versatility being able to play guard and center will be helpful, but he faces an uphill battle sticking around into the regular season.