Report Card: Top 5 Performers in Seahawks Week 17 Win vs. 49ers

Putting a bow on their first 12-win season since 2014, the Seahawks erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the 49ers 26-23 at State Farm Stadium in Week 17, giving the team a four-game winning streak heading towards the playoffs.

After re-watching the game, which players stood out as Seattle swept the season series against San Francisco? Here are my top five grades from Sunday's victory along with other notable performances.

Tyler Lockett

Overall Grade: 88.5 (91 receiving, 60 run blocking)

On a record-breaking day, Lockett became the first Seahawks receiver to ever hit 100 receptions in a single season with an outstanding 12-catch, 90-yard performance. Targeted early and often by Russell Wilson, the veteran receiver reeled in a 26-yard reception to set up a Jason Myers field goal in the second quarter and then he came through in the clutch as the team rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. After Wilson escaped a sack attempt by Kerry Hyder, he stepped up in the pocket to find Lockett for a six-yard touchdown on 3rd and Goal to trim the 49ers lead to four points. On their next drive, facing 4th and Goal from the 49ers four-yard line, Wilson connected with him again to put the Seahawks back out in front 19-16. Interestingly, Lockett’s overall numbers could have been even better, as Wilson missed him on what could have been a 36-yard touchdown after he gained separation against cornerback Akhello Witherspoon on a vertical route midway through the fourth quarter.

Benson Mayowa

Overall Grade: 86.0 (90 pass rush, 80 run defense, 88 tackling)

Following up a stellar outing last week against the Rams, Mayowa played even better against the 49ers and made his presence felt rushing off the edge. Logging just 26 defensive snaps in a reserve role, he generated four pressures on 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard and made the most of those opportunities, producing two key sacks. With Seattle nursing a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter, the veteran defensive end beat left tackle Justin Skule upfield with a speed rush, turned the corner sharply, and chopped down on Beathard’s arm as he reared back to throw, forcing a fumble on the strip sack. The Seahawks recovered and moments later, Alex Collins scored from eight yards out to seal the victory. Along with his pivotal turnover, Mayowa generated a pair of run stops and didn’t miss any tackles, continuing to benefit from the arrival of Carlos Dunlap and playing with fresher legs.

K.J. Wright

Overall Grade: 83.0 (88 coverage, 80 run defense, 81 tackling)

Wright uncharacteristically missed an open field tackle against Beathard on a quarterback scramble in the first half and smacked both of his hands to the turf in disgust. But take away that embarrassing play and the veteran once again exhibited a dominant effort from the SAM linebacker spot for Seattle. Putting his elite football IQ on display, after quickly diagnosing the play, he obliterated star tight end George Kittle on a swing route for a five-yard loss. He also drew the roaring approval of teammate Bobby Wagner when he annihilated fullback Kyle Juszczyk with a hit stick in coverage immediately after the catch in the second quarter. Targeted three times total by Beathard, he allowed two receptions for nine yards and played one of his better games in coverage this season.

Rasheem Green

Overall Grade: 82.6 (85 pass rush, 78 run defense, 85 tackling)

Playing easily his most complete game of the 2020 season, Green took full advantage of extensive snaps at both the base defensive end spot and reduced inside as a defensive tackle. Midway through the third quarter with the 49ers driving inside the Seahawks 10-yard line aiming to find the end zone for the first time, the third-year defensive end stunted inside and battled through a block by left guard Laken Tomlinson, eventually squeezing down on Beathard for his second sack of the season. This forced San Francisco to settle for another short field goal. Later in the half, after Mayowa knocked the ball out of Beathard’s hands on a second down drop back, Green pounced on the fumble for a critical turnover. Overall, he produced four pressures on Beathard with a sack and two quarterback hits while also producing two tackles as a run defender.

Chris Carson

Overall Grade: 81.3 (80 rushing, 88 receiving, 80 pass protection)

From a statistical standpoint, Carson only rushed 11 times for 44 yards as a ball carrier. But after being held to just 10 yards in the first half, he produced 34 yards on just five second half carries and had two explosive runs during Seattle’s 20-point fourth quarter onslaught to pull off the comeback. He also bulldozed his way to a couple of first downs in short-yardage situations to help sustain drives in the first half against a tough defense. More importantly, the veteran running back came through in other aspects of the game, hauling in a 29-yard reception on a wheel route out of the backfield to set up Seattle’s first field goal drive and catching a second 10-yard pass for a first down. In addition, he made a key block in pass protection against blitzing linebacker Fred Warner on Wilson’s fourth down touchdown to Lockett to help the Seahawks re-take the lead.

Other Notable Performances

Narrowly missing out on the top five, guard Jordan Simmons turned in one of his best games overall, posting an 84 pass protection grade and 81.0 overall mark while surrendering zero pressures. Tackles Duane Brown and Cedric Ogbuehi both held up fairly well in pass protection and made several key run blocks, earning 78.0 and 76.0 grades respectively. A strong finish allowed Russell Wilson to salvage an otherwise forgettable game, as he finished with a 79.0 overall after completing under 60 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and no interceptions. DK Metcalf received a 74 receiving grade after dropping a third down pass and only catching three out of eight targets for 21 yards on the afternoon, while Will Dissly's 72.5 overall grade was also impacted negatively by a dropped pass. Damien Lewis endured one of his tougher games during his rookie season, allowing four pressures and two quarterback hits in pass protection while receiving a 66.0 grade. Jacob Hollister whiffed on a few pass protection assignments and allowed a sack, while his lone reception came up a yard short of the first down marker, earning him a 58.5 grade.

On defense, Bobby Wagner dominated as a run defender, including stuffing Kyle Juszczyk on the 49ers opening drive in a 3rd and 1 situation. Allowing just two catches for five yards in coverage and racking up seven tackles, he earned an 81.0 overall grade. Rookie Jordyn Brooks may have made the top five for a second straight week after leading the team with nine tackles, but he did surrender a late touchdown in coverage to running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and allowed six receptions for 49 yards, plunging his overall grade to 72.5. Carlos Dunlap ended the regular season on a strong note with three pressures and a swatted pass, earning a 76.5 overall grade. Before exiting with an injury, Jamal Adams had a relatively quiet game, producing just three tackles and one pressure on six blitzes, receiving a 70.0 overall grade in large part due to two missed tackles in space. Quandre Diggs had a bit better of a game with two big hits on run stops, but a 41-yard completion allowed to George Kittle dropped his grade to 74.0 overall.