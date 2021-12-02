Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 17-15 Loss to Washington

Continuing to struggle mightily on offense, Seattle was held to just seven points in 57 minutes of game action before a rally came up just short in a devastating Week 12 loss to Washington. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his top five grades from Week 12.

Putting their slim playoff hopes on ice, the Seahawks last-minute comeback attempt came up short as they lost their sixth game in seven tries in a 17-15 defeat to the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football.

Though the setback dropped Seattle to 3-8 on the season, several players still turned in quality showings at FedEx Field. Here are my top five grades and other notable performances from Week 12.

Jamal Adams

Overall Grade: 88.0 (Coverage 86, Tackling 90, Run Defense 88, Pass Rush 75*)

*Weighted for six pass rush attempts

While the trade for Adams looks like a disaster for Seattle from a compensation standpoint with their 2022 first-round pick heading to the New York Jets currently in the top five selections, the player can't be blamed for the team's struggles in the win/loss column. The fifth-year safety has been a playmaking force for the past month and continued his outstanding play on Monday, recording six tackles, an interception, and a key pass breakup. His pick came midway through the second quarter when linebacker Bobby Wagner popped a Taylor Heinicke pass up in the air and Adams was able to run underneath it, sending Washington to the sidelines empty-handed. Then late in the fourth quarter, with the home team facing 4th and Goal from four yards out, he applied tight coverage on tight end Logan Thomas, who wasn't able to secure a touchdown pass from Heinicke with the defender getting a piece of the football. In addition, on six blitzes, he pressured the quarterback twice, capping off a well-rounded, dominant effort.

Duane Brown

Overall Grade: 86.0 (Pass Blocking 90, Run Blocking 82)

It's been a challenging season for Brown, who has allowed seven sacks in 11 games and hasn't come close to meeting his usual standards as Russell Wilson's blind side protector. But on Monday, he easily was Seattle's best offensive lineman, allowing only a single pressure against Washington's injury-depleted edge rushing group. With the rest of the offensive line struggling to create any movement at the line of scrimmage, the 14-year veteran was a rare bright spot in limited run blocking opportunities as well, although the Seahawks' running backs often weren't able to take advantage of his efforts with defenders penetrating the interior frequently. Approaching free agency, Brown has surrendered just two pressures in the past two games and looks to be hitting his stride at the right time to recoup some of his value on the market.

Tyler Lockett

Overall Grade: 85.0 (Receiving 90, Run Blocking 70*)

*Weighted for nine run blocking reps

While he wasn't quite able to hit the 100-yard mark for a second straight week, Lockett once again stood out as a rare bright spot on an otherwise lifeless offense, finishing with three receptions for 96 yards. His first big play came at the 1:45 mark in the first quarter on 3rd and 1 when Wilson play faked to Alex Collins and then hit him on a deep crosser for a 55-yard gain, setting up a Gerald Everett touchdown catch. Then with under five minutes left in the second quarter, Wilson again connected with him on play action pass from under center, dropping a perfect pass into the bucket to hook up with Lockett while having a defender draped all over in him in coverage for a 39-yard gain. Unfortunately, Collins fumbled on the next play and over the next two-plus quarters, Lockett didn't make another catch. But with his limited opportunities, he turned in a pair of splashy explosives to push his season total to 813 receiving yards.

Quandre Diggs

Overall Grade: 85.0 (Coverage 87, Tackling 85, Run Defense 82)

Another week, another strong performance for Diggs, who continues to state his case for earning his first All-Pro nod in his seventh NFL season. He finished the evening with eight combined tackles, tied for the second-most he's produced in a game this season. In coverage, he decked Thomas at the top of his route as the tight end tried to reel in a downfield throw from Heinicke, helping create Adams' second interception of the season. As has been the case for most opponents facing Seattle this year, Washington wasn't able to find any success stretching the field on posts or down the seam with the center fielder playing lockdown coverage once again. Targeted just once in coverage by Heinicke all night, he allowed one catch for nine yards and no touchdowns.

Sidney Jones

Overall Grade: 83.5 (Coverage 86, Tackling 85, Run Defense 80)

Since re-entering the starting lineup as a replacement for an injured Tre Brown, Jones has played his best football over the past two weeks. While he did get flagged for a questionable defensive pass interference infraction and probably could have been penalized on another downfield throw to Terry McLaurin, he was otherwise near-flawless in coverage, allowing no receptions on three targets for a 39.6 passer rating. Unlike Week 12, Jones wasn't quite as active against the run and lost contain on a few plays off the edge while caught out of position, but he still had three tackles and didn't miss any tackles during the game.

Other Notable Performers

Narrowly missing out on the top five due to struggles in the run game, Brandon Shell didn't allow a single pressure in pass protection and finished with a stellar 81.0 overall mark as Seattle's second-highest graded lineman. Despite being the intended recipient on multiple airmailed throws, Everett still produced five receptions for 37 yards and scored his second touchdown of the year, earning himself a 79.0 grade. Wilson endured another largely disappointing outing struggling with accuracy and making poor decisions at times, but two touchdown passes and several completed deep balls to Lockett salvaged his grade at 73.0 overall. Kyle Fuller and Ethan Pocic combined to allow 11 pressures and four hits on Wilson while failing to set the line of scrimmage as run blockers, receiving 30.0 and 45.0 overall grades respectively.

If not for a pair of missed tackles, Jordyn Brooks would have made the top five after racking up 14 tackles, including blowing up Antonio Gibson on a screen and stuffing him on 3rd and 1 to force a field goal. He received an 83.0 grade, his second-best of the season. D.J. Reed continued his excellent play at right cornerback, allowing just one reception for 12 yards and earning an 82.0 grade. In the interior, Al Woods created problems for Washington's line, plugging up the middle defending the run and producing two quarterback pressures for an 80.0 grade. Though it wasn't his best game allowing seven catches in coverage and missing a tackle, Wagner still earned a 77.0 with 14 tackles and a pass breakup. Off the edge, Darrell Taylor had four pressures and a sack, but his grade (68.0) took a major hit letting Heinicke slip away twice from sack opportunities. No other Seattle pass rusher finished with better than a 55.0, as Rasheem Green, Benson Mayowa, and Alton Robinson combined to miss four tackles, including two potential sacks.