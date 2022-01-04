Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 51-29 Win vs. Lions

Turning in their most complete performance of the season, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks lit up the scoreboard all afternoon long in a 51-29 romp over the Lions in their home finale at Lumen Field.

Eclipsing 50 points for the first time in a game for nearly a decade, Seattle had no shortage of stars who contributed to the blowout victory in front of the 12s. Here's my top five grades and other noteworthy performers from Week 17.

DK Metcalf

Overall Grade: 90.0 (Receiving 95, Run Blocking 75*)

*Weighted for 16 run blocking reps

Enduring a bit of a sophomore slump, Metcalf had finished with four receptions or less in six of his previous seven games. But the star receiver broke out against a banged-up Lions secondary, scoring three touchdowns in a single game for the first time. With Seattle already holding a 17-7 advantage, he found the end zone for the first time at the 6:03 mark in the second quarter when Russell Wilson lofted a 13-yard rainbow off his back foot with multiple defenders bearing down on the quarterback. Immediately after an interception to open the third quarter, Wilson hit him again on a red zone fade for a 13-yard score to push the advantage to 38-7. Then in the fourth quarter, after Detroit had climbed within two scores, Wilson hooked up with Metcalf on a one-yard score to put the dagger in the opponent's coffin. He wrapped up the contest with six receptions for 63 yards on nine targets, turning in one of the most efficient performances of his career.

Rashaad Penny

Overall Grade: 89.0 (Rushing 97, Receiving 87, Pass Protection 78*)

*Weighted for three pass blocking reps

Playing at an elite level, Penny came out firing on all cylinders running behind a dominant offensive line, racking up a career-high 144 rushing yards in the first half alone as Seattle raced out to a 31-7 lead. Kicking off the scoring for the Seahawks, he cut behind an outstanding block by Phil Haynes, broke a tackle, and then made another defender miss on his way to a 15-yard score. Later in the half, he found the end zone a second time cutting back against the grain and slipping through an arm tackle from six yards out to extend the lead to 17. Displaying incredible speed and agility at 230-plus pounds, he ripped off three runs of 20 or more yards in the first two quarters, including a 37-yard scamper that set up a touchdown pass from Wilson to Tyler Lockett. He joined legends Shaun Alexander and Curt Warner as only the third back in Seahawks history to finish a game with 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns and added a pair of first down receptions for good measure.

D.J. Reed

Overall Grade: 86.5 (Coverage 96, Tackling 84, Run Defense 79)

Making his much-anticipated return after sitting two games on the COVID-19 list, Reed proved to be a thorn in the side of Lions backup quarterback Tim Boyle, picking him off twice in the second half and adding a red zone pass breakup for good measure. With the Seahawks already up 24 points at halftime, after noticing Boyle bobbled the snap on the Lions first play of the third quarter, he broke on a curl route and got his right hand into the passing lane, deflecting the football into the air and coming under it for his first pick of the year. Wilson hit Metcalf two plays later to cash in and push the lead to 31. While Detroit wound up scoring later on the drive, he knocked the ball out of tackle-turned-tight end Matt Nelson's grasps inside the five-yard line for an incompletion. Then in the fourth quarter, with the outcome already well decided, Boyle telegraphed another throw to gift wrap a late Christmas interception for Reed. He closed out the game stuffing the stat sheet with eight tackles, two picks, and a pass breakup while allowing a 21.9 passer rating in coverage.

Russell Wilson

Overall Grade: 86.0 (Passing 88, Rushing 84)

Coming off two dismal outings in losses to the Rams and Bears, Wilson made history against the Lions, joining Dan Marino and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to throw four or more touchdowns in a game 17 times in their first 10 NFL seasons. Completing 70 percent of his passes and throwing a pair of touchdowns in the first half, he benefited from the success of Penny and the ground game finding wide open receivers frequently on play action passes. While he left a few throws on the field, he connected on several downfield explosives, including hitting Lockett on a 28-yard wheel route from the slot and connecting with Freddie Swain on a 58-yard gain against busted coverage. Playing like his vintage self in the red zone, all four of his touchdown passes came inside the opposing 20-yard line. Unlike most of the season, he was also exquisite on third downs as well, completing seven out of 11 passes and moving the chains through the air six times. Putting a cherry on top, Wilson ran the ball six times for 24 yards, including a 17-yard run where he came up just short of a touchdown.

Cody Barton

Overall Grade: 85.5 (Run Defense 90, Tackling 94, Coverage 80, Pass Rush 78)

Forced into action on Seattle's opening drive when All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner exited with a knee sprain, Barton turned in arguably the best game of his young career. Immediately making an impact, he knifed into the backfield for a tackle for loss on Jamaal Williams on his first defensive snap. Later in the same drive, he stone-walled Williams again on 3rd and 2 for a one-yard gain and the Seahawks forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing play. Showing off his safety background, Barton made a difference in coverage as well, generating a pass breakup early in the third quarter after undercutting a hitch route. While he allowed a pair of receptions for 16 yards, Boyle completed just two out of six targets against him for a 42.4 passer rating. Barton even contributed as a pass rusher, generating a quarterback hit on Boyle on four blitz attempts.

Other Notable Performers

Across the board, Seattle's offensive line played well protecting Wilson and opening up running lanes for Penny. Leading the way, Phil Haynes excelled in his first career NFL start, allowing no pressures in pass protection and dishing several key blocks in the run game for an 83.0 overall grade. Center Ethan Pocic also enjoyed a stellar outing, surrendering no pressures for a second straight game and receiving an 82.0 mark. Tackles Duane Brown and Jake Curhan each graded out with 80.0 and 77.0 marks, with the former allowing no pressures and the latter dominating the opposition on the ground. Statistically, Lockett had a quiet game by his standards, but caught all three targets for 24 yards and a touchdown for a 74.0 grade, while Freddie Swain finished second on the team in receiving yards and earned a 76.0 grade.

Making his Seahawks debut, cornerback Michael Jackson stepped in for an injured John Reid and generated pass breakups on both targets thrown his direction, earning an 80.0 overall grade. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone only had one tackle, but his numbers don't reflect how well he played eating up space in the middle freeing up Barton and Jordyn Brooks to make plays and he added a pass deflection to earn a 79.0 grade. Brooks continued to play well defending the run, finishing with eight combined tackles, but he allowed six catches on six targets and a touchdown in coverage to earn a 72.0 mark. A bad missed tackle on a touchdown run by receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hurt safety Quandre Diggs' final score, but he didn't allow any receptions in coverage and allowed a 39.6 passer rating for a 73.0 grade. Fellow safety Ryan Neal produced a quarterback hit and five tackles, but yielded a touchdown in coverage for a 68.0 grade.