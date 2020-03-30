Russell Wilson Receives New Weapon in Seahawks Latest Seven-Round Mock Draft

Despite the pleas of some owners and executives to delay the festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 NFL Draft will commence as planned on April 23-25.

Through two weeks of free agency, the Seahawks have filled numerous needs, including signing four offensive linemen, trading for a standout cornerback in Quinton Dunbar, and adding another speedy receiver in Phillip Dorsett. However, many holes remain unfilled and general manager John Schneider will be aiming to bolster his roster with talent on both sides of the ball through the draft.

With the draft less than a month away, here's my latest attempt at a seven-round Seahawks mock draft, including a traditional first-round trade down with the Packers to net two additional selections.

Round 1, Pick No. 30 - Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

*Acquired in trade with Packers

Drafting Reagor wouldn't fill one of Seattle's biggest needs, but the former TCU star has speed to burn, excels at high-pointing the football, and can create chunk yardage after the catch, which has been an area of weakness for the team. Despite playing with shaky quarterbacks at the college level, he amassed over 2,200 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons for the Horned Frogs. Capable of running routes from the outside and the slot, torching defenses as a runner on jet sweeps and reverses, and hitting home runs as a kick and punt return specialist, he boasts the type of versatility the Seahawks covet at the position. Teaming him with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf would give Russell Wilson arguably the fastest, and one of the most talented, receiving trios in the entire NFL.

Round 2, Pick. No 59 - Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia

After letting Germain Ifedi and George Fant walk in free agency, the Seahawks desperately need a long-term solution at right tackle. Enter in the 6-foot-5, 350-pound Wilson, who declared for the draft as an early entrant after his redshirt sophomore season with the Bulldogs. Built like a tank, Wilson possesses elite size and length for the position, which allows him to dominate at the point of attack as a powerful run blocker, particularly in gap schemes where he can fire out of his stance downfield. He made noticeable strides in pass protection during his second year as a starter in the rugged SEC, and while technical flaws will need to be addressed before he can reach his ceiling, he may have as much potential as any tackle in this year's loaded draft class.

Round 2, Pick No. 64 - Jonathan Greenard, DE, Florida

After missing out on top edge options in the first round, Seattle makes an intriguing selection by bringing in Greenard. After transferring from Louisville, he finished with 10.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles, earning First-Team All-SEC honors. While listed as a linebacker for the Gators, at 263 pounds with 34 7/8-inch arms, he has the desired build and length to play LEO defensive end in Pete Carroll's scheme. While he needs refinement developing counter moves off his speed rush and needs to find more consistency setting the edge as a run defender, his ability to rocket past tackles and bend around the corner should make him an immediate asset as a situational rusher and he has the goods to develop into a three-down end.

Round 3, Pick No. 101 - James Lynch, DT, Baylor

Though Jarran Reed re-signed on a two-year deal and Poona Ford will be back for a second season as a starter, Seattle could use additional depth in the defensive interior. At 290 pounds, Lynch would offer a versatile alternative capable of playing base defensive end as well as reducing inside to 3-technique in the Seahawks' even front. Though he's not the most explosive athlete from a testing standpoint, he plays with a quick first step off the snap and uses his size to discard blockers at the point of attack, which allowed him to rack up 13.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss while earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors as a junior. While his pass rushing production may not translate to the league, he's a plus run defender who could play extensive snaps right away.

Round 4, Pick No. 133 - Zack Moss, RB, Utah

Seeking backfield depth with Rashaad Penny returning from a torn ACL, the 5-foot-9, 223-pound Moss checks off the vast majority of the size and athletic thresholds the Seahawks look for at the position. Conjuring up comparisons to Marshawn Lynch, the ex-Utes star runs with a punishing style, often seeking out contact rather than trying to elude defenders. He runs with a wide gait and offers outstanding contact balance, which allows him to break through and bounce off of tackle attempts. He doesn't possess elite top speed, but he's surprisingly elusive when he needs to and has plus-vision, which lends itself well to a zone-heavy scheme. If still on the board on day three, Seattle shouldn't hesitate drafting Moss as a hedge for soon-to-be free agent Chris Carson.

Round 4, Pick No. 136 - Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana-Lafayette

*Acquired in trade with Packers

While Seattle added B.J. Finney and Chance Warmack in free agency, that shouldn't deter Schneider from drafting another guard and Hunt looks the part. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 323 pounds, he's a very similar build to Phil Haynes, who the Seahawks picked in the fourth round last season. While he played against inferior competition in the Sun Belt Conference, Hunt is a punishing run blocker both in man and zone blocking schemes and has enough athleticism to consistently reach linebackers at the second level working off combo blocks. Coach Mike Solari will have to work with his hand placement and pad level, but those are correctable issues and he should be a solid early day three pick.

Round 4, Pick No. 144 - Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

By signing Greg Olsen in February and bringing back Luke Willson, the Seahawks look much better off at tight end for 2020, but finding a long-term solution at the position remains critical. Starring for the national champion Tigers last season, Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards and scored four touchdowns, proving himself a capable receiving threat despite lacking elite athletic traits. But what makes him a great fit for Seattle is his surprising physicality at the point of attack as an inline run blocker. Coming off surgery, there's a chance Moss could fall to day three, making him an ideal option to develop behind Olsen and Will Dissly with the upside to be a starter in the near future.

Round 6, Pick No. 208 - Jake Hanson, C, Oregon

*Acquired in trade with Packers

Much like the guard spot, the addition of Finney and re-signing of Joey Hunt gives the Seahawks a steady center group heading into 2020. But Justin Britt, Ethan Pocic, and Hunt will all be unrestricted free agents next March, making this a position of need for the future. A four-year starter for the Ducks, Hanson doesn't have the physical traits of some of his peers in a deep center class, but he's a technician who has held up well against quality Pac-12 talent both as a run blocker and pass protector. Given his starting experience at the college level, he could play earlier if necessary, but would be an excellent insurance option to take over for Britt in 2021.

Round 6, Pick No. 214 - D.J. Wonnum, DE, South Carolina

At this stage of the draft, Seattle brings another edge defender into the fold in Wonnum. Despite possessing quality size (6-foot-5, 258 pounds), he never developed into a great pass rusher for the Gamecocks and a lean frame made him susceptible defending the run. Still, he tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.73 seconds and performing well in both the vertical and broad jump. As a prospect with plenty of untapped potential, if he can develop a few reliable counter moves, he could develop into a quality rotational reserve at the LEO defensive end spot.