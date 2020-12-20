Seahawk Maven Week 14 Numbers to Know

As Seattle prepares to face Washington in Landover on Sunday, Aryanna Prasad revisits several key numbers from the team's 40-3 victory over the New York Jets last weekend.

After an excruciating loss to the Giants, the Seahawks came roaring back with a deafening 40-3 win over the New York Jets.

The offense and defense showed up big in a game that actually made history for several Seahawks players.

Here are the biggest numbers from Week 14:

9

That’s how many different receivers caught passes from Russell Wilson for the Seahawks, who spread the wealth with a quick passing game.

Wilson even targeted 4 different receivers for his 4 passing touchdowns: DK Metcalf, Will Dissly, Freddie Swain, and David Moore.

4

That’s the number of receivers in Seahawks history with 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in a season.

As of Sunday, DK Metcalf became the latest to join exclusive company, another stat that illustrates the kind of year he’s having as a top three NFL receiver.

1

That’s the number of defensive backs with 20 or more sacks before turning 26.

As of Sunday, Jamal Adams became the first in NFL history with such distinction.

But that's not the only record Jamal set in a brutal revenge game against his former team. Adams has logged 8.5 sacks on the season, the highest number ever by a defensive back.

Here's what Adams had to say about earning the game ball after his impressive game:

While Adams has had his fair share of sacks, the entire Seahawks defense has been pressuring quarterbacks immensely as the season has progressed.

In the past six games, the Seahawks have had 24 total sacks (or three per game). In the first six games, the Seahawks only had nine.

Another number that proves this defense is really coming together?

16

That's how many points Seattle's defense has allowed per game in the past five games.

In Week 15, the Seahawks will take on the 6-7 Washington Football Team in what will be a playoff game-changer for both teams involved.