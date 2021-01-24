Seahawks 2020 Awards: Biggest Offensive/Defensive Surprises

Over the course of their 12-win season, the Seahawks had several key contributors step out of nowhere to help guide the team to an NFC West title. Which players provided the franchise with the biggest unexpected lift?

While they didn't finish their season as envisioned with a Wild Card round playoff loss at Lumen Field, the Seahawks still enjoyed a strong 12-win season that culminated in their first NFC West title since 2016 and fifth overall under coach Pete Carroll.

Over the course of the season, Seattle had no shortage of star power, as three players earned All-Pro honors and numerous others could have staked a claim to such distinction playing for one of the NFL's best teams. Seven players also garnered Pro Bowl nods, including four first-time selections.

Looking back at one of the best regular seasons in franchise history, which Seahawks emerged as the biggest unexpected surprise contributors in 2020? Our writers make their picks:

Biggest Offensive Surprise

Corbin Smith: Ethan Pocic

Before training camp opened, many wondered if Pocic - who battled injuries each of the two previous seasons - would even have a roster spot after the team signed B.J. Finney in free agency and drafted Damien Lewis. But Finney never truly threatened him for the center job, as he took the vast majority of first-team reps throughout camp and was officially named the starter one week before the season opener. He wound up starting 15 games total, surrendering just 18 quarterback pressures and committing only one penalty from the pivot position.

Ty Gonzalez: Pocic

While his 2020 season wasn't necessarily spectacular and the Rams lit him up in the playoffs, Pocic seemingly found a home replacing Justin Britt at center and stuck to it for the first time with the Seahawks. Appearing in 15 games for Seattle this year, including their one playoff matchup against the Rams, he allowed just one sack and three quarterback hits at his natural position and was fairly stable the rest of the way.

Nick Lee: Jason Myers

I am going to cheat. Can I cheat? I need to get Myers in these awards somehow. How nice was it to almost never have to worry about the kicking game in 2020? Seattle hasn't enjoyed that since Stephen Hauschka left after 2016. Myers never missed a field goal in 24 tries and set a franchise record, nailing a 61-yard field goal in Week 10 against the Rams. He truly was automatic and continues to extend his franchise-record consecutive field goals made streak.

Colby Patnode: Brandon Shell

Honestly, I didn't spend much time thinking about Shell over the course of the season and when it comes to evaluating offensive linemen, that's a fantastic sign. Shell earned a 72.3 grade from Pro Football Focus and there was a noticeable difference in protection and the run game when he wasn't able to play with an ankle injury during the latter stages of the season. This may have been John Schneider's best value signing from last offseason.

Biggest Defensive Surprise

Corbin Smith: Ryan Neal

Several players could have received this award, but Neal is most deserving considering he nearly quit football after being waived by the Seahawks in early September. Thankfully, the former Southern Illinois standout decided to re-sign to Seattle's practice squad and when Jamal Adams suffered a significant groin injury, he filled in admirably with a game-sealing interception against the Cowboys in Week 3. He started four games in Adams' place and remained a valuable special teams asset and defensive reserve in the second half, finishing with 44 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defensed, and a blocked punt.

Ty Gonzalez: Carlos Dunlap

Seattle's inability to significantly address its pass rush in the offseason showed through in the first half of the season, and while trading for Dunlap midseason was an encouraging sign, there was no telling just how much of an impact he would have on the defense. While it took a couple weeks to get in the groove of things, Dunlap became a dominant force on the Seahawks' defensive line with 5.0 sacks and the defense as a whole turned the corner for a strong finish to the season.

Nick Lee: D.J. Reed

I honestly don't know how this award could be given to anyone else. Reed came from out of virtually left field to become a reliable piece at cornerback. He went from a waiver-wire pickup with a torn biceps to starting eight games, hauling in two interceptions in the process. John Schneider and Pete Carroll might have done it again, finding yet another diamond in the rough who has a chance to be a fixture in the secondary in 2021 and beyond.

Colby Patnode: Reed

Making a spectacular recovery from a biceps injury to return at midseason, Reed quickly became the best corner on Seattle's roster after Quinton Dunbar and Tre Flowers landed on injured reserve in the second half. He earned a 73.1 grade from Pro Football Focus while starting on the outside as well as in the slot and may be on his way to becoming the best corner in Seattle since Richard Sherman departed.