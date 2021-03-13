Seahawks 2021 Draft Profile: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Over the course of the next several months, the Seahawks and 31 other teams will be evaluating the latest crop of incoming talent in preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft. Today we take a look at a possible new weapon for quarterback Russell Wilson, adding to Seattle's already very talented receiver room.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' offense need more weapons. Be it at running back or receiver, you can never be too deep. Of course, at the top of its receiving unit, Seattle looks pretty set with Tyler Lockett, fresh off of his second consecutive 1,000-yard season with a franchise record 100 catches, along with D.K. Metcalf and his franchise-high 1,303 yards spearheading the attack.

After those two stalwarts, the depth leaves a lot to be desired. David Moore looks to be on his way out and Phillip Dorsett never even took a snap for the Seahawks. Freddie Swain may have a chance to snag a larger role in the offense for 2021 but otherwise, there is virtually no depth at receiver.

The draft can help with that, as there are several fine options at wideout later in the draft, such as Amon-Ra St. Brown out of USC.

Strengths

We all know 2020 was an anomaly for most of college football, especially in the PAC-12. The USC Trojans only played six games all year yet, somehow, St. Brown managed to haul in a whopping seven touchdowns, which is better than some receivers after 12 games. With 13 touchdowns in his last two seasons, he seems to have a nose for the end zone.

When it comes to scoring touchdowns in bunches, it certainly helps to have the savvy ball skills St. Brown possesses. Where he creates the most separation is in his surgical approach to running routes. He may not be the fastest receiver in this draft class but he can make a man or two miss in space and finds ways to get open.

His body control, hard-nosed attitudem and soft hands make him any quarterback's dream to target in the passing game. There is a place in any offense for someone of his skillset.

Weaknesses

As mentioned, he likely will not test among the quickest receivers in the draft, but that isn't really his style. His 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame could use some filling out when he starts taking hits from NFL linebackers and safeties, mostly to prevent injuries.

He may struggle with the more physical defensive backs at the line of scrimmage. However, he makes up for it with his quality routes and good hands. Frankly, St. Brown is one of the more complete receivers in this class, even if he lacks that track-star speed.

Fit in Seattle

The Seahawks have one of the best two-headed monsters at receiver in the entire NFL in Lockett and Metcalf. Lockett brings the speed and incredibly efficient routes with soft hands while Metcalf brings the muscle and freak athleticism.

St. Brown would be an excellent option as the hybrid between the two. He is not as speedy and refined as Lockett, but he has a larger frame. Nor is he as mighty in stature or athletic like Metcalf, but his well-timed routes, mid-level size, and sure hands complement the skills of the other Seattle receivers.

Mock drafts have St. Brown all over the place. Some have him going early on day three while others see him as closer to a first round-caliber pass-catcher. It may depend on how quickly guys like Rashod Bateman, Kadarius Toney, and Terrace Marshall Jr. come off the board (following the obvious choices at the top of the first round), creating a scarcity of receivers later in the draft.

In an offseason that has the Seahawks desperately trying to appease their star quarterback, drafting one of the more reliable receivers in this draft class would be a step in the right direction.