Seahawks 2021 Draft Profile: Jonathan Adams Jr.

Despite a lack of many resources in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Seahawks may be able to find value in the late rounds by dipping into a deep class of receivers.

Following a disappointing end to an otherwise fruitful season, the Seahawks will look to retool an offense that's losing starters at several key positions. While the top end of their receiving corps remains intact, for now, with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, 2020 starting slot receiver David Moore is an unrestricted free agent, as well as Phillip Dorsett and Josh Gordon.

Behind Metcalf and Lockett, there is only one other receiver who's seemingly locked into a roster spot for 2021: Freddie Swain. Beyond that, there aren't any certainties; as of now, they have at least two - maybe three - spots completely up for grabs.

With many other needs to address, Seattle may not entirely solve its depth at wideout in free agency. Though they only have four picks heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, this is a deep enough class to drive down some talented pass-catchers.

One name that could fall to some of the later rounds is Jonathan Adams Jr. out of Arkansas State. The small-school product put up massive numbers over the last two years, including a stellar 2020 in which he really caught the NFL's attention. Let's dive deeper into Adams's profile, looking into what he has to offer and how he would fit with the Seahawks.

Strengths

Unofficially standing at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Adams uses his large frame to box out corners and win often in contested situations. He has sticky hands and isn't phased by a defender's presence, becoming famous in college for his one-handed, highlight reel type grabs.

Arkansas State was fortunate enough to play something close to a full season in 2020 which allowed Adams to finish fifth in the country in receiving yards (1,111), third in receptions (79), and tied for third in touchdowns (12). He was a bit of a late bloomer, hauling in just 25 balls through his first two years in school, but finished strong with 1,952 yards and 17 touchdowns on 141 catches in 2019 and 2020 combined.

Despite his bigger build, Adams moves well after the catch. Arkansas State often used him on screens and anything else to get the ball in his hands consistently. On those opportunities, he was quick, decisive, and physical enough to not be easily brought down. He has low 4.5, high 4.4 speed and succeeds in creating separation on go routes.

Weaknesses

While Adams has gone on an impressive two-year stretch, the biggest knock on him is how his profile will translate to the NFL. Playing in the Sun Belt Conference, Adams has rarely faced high-end competition in his career.

His opportunities against Power Five schools have been limited, though he's played well more often than not, to be fair. He went catchless against Alabama in 2018, but put up 85 yards on seven receptions versus Georgia the following year. Then, on national TV against Kansas State, he turned heads with a dominant three touchdown, 98-yard performance in Arkansas State's 35-31 upset victory to kick off the 2020 season.

Competition level aside, there are still plenty of things Adams needs to work on as he transitions to the professional level. The most glaring item on his to-do list is expanding his route tree to make an impact in between the hash marks.

For now, Adams has relied on his size and speed to get by and it's worked thus far; but against NFL-quality corners, he'll need to become more well-rounded as a wideout to avoid being nothing more than a bottom-of-the-roster red zone threat at best.

Fit in Seattle

Adams is certainly a project, but there's a ton of upside here given his physical profile. If he takes to his development well, there's a walking highlight waiting to be uncovered. The Seahawks haven't had much success drafting receivers in the mid-to-late rounds, but if Adams finds his way to the fourth or fifth round of this year's draft, he'd be well worth the selection.

And though he's still very much a work-in-progress, Seattle may be the best fit for him to make a relatively immediate impact. Quarterback Russell Wilson loves giving his receivers the chance to win in traffic and, as we covered, that was perhaps Adams's best feature in college.

Seahawks fans shouldn't panic if the team doesn't come away with a receiver early on in the draft. There will be plenty of intriguing names available on day three, and Adams may have one of the highest ceilings out of all of them.