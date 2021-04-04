Seahawks 2021 Draft Profile: Tyson Campbell

The Seahawks are now without 2019 Pro Bowler Shaquill Griffin at cornerback. While there are several in-house candidates to take his place, there are plenty of options in the draft. Could a tall cornerback from Georgia be the answer?

When you think of a Seahawks cornerback, you picture Richard Sherman-esque long limbs, well over six feet tall, aggressive, and physical. Pete Carroll's specialty is finding corners that meet specific measurements and a certain attitude.

Former Georgia Bulldogs corner Tyson Campbell fits that bill. He came to Athens as a five-star recruit and the second-best corner in his recruiting class.

Strengths

He meets Seattle's preferences for a corner, at 6-foot-1 with 32-inch arms. As a former high school sprinter, he is fast for his size, testing in at 4.34 in the 40-yard dash (for what it's worth, Richard Sherman came in a 4.54). That will be useful in a variety of ways, be it keeping up with speedy receivers at the next level, getting to the quarterback in time while blitzing, or making up for lost ground while chasing down a receiver.

Almost all of his experience at Georgia came as an outside corner, which is what Seattle needs most. He is not shy when tackling in the run game, a trait Pete Carroll always admires in cornerbacks.

Scheme-wise, he has been exposed to both man and zone concepts. He should be able to learn quickly in Seattle's system.

Weaknesses

Looking back at his college stats, they do not jump off of the page. In nearly three full seasons, he has one lone interception. He did notch nine passes defended in his final two seasons with the Bulldogs. However, he has not been able to seal the deal with an interception.

His awareness is lacking when the ball is in the air. At times, he loses track of it and focuses too much on the receiver or relies too much on his pure speed. At times, he sells out too eagerly trying to make a big play, which ends up costing his team.

Injuries were a part of his career at Georgia, as he missed five games in 2019.

Fit in Seattle

With the departure of Griffin, there is a need for another tall outside cornerback in Ken Norton Jr.'s defense, especially with the 5-foot-9 D.J. Reed set to start at right corner. The only current Seahawks corners above six feet tall are Tre Flowers and Ahkello Witherspoon. If Seattle wants size at corner like they have in the previous decade, they will be looking to add a player in this draft.

Campbell fits the bill as a speedy, long, rangy corner. He has his flaws when it comes to ball skills but with proper coaching, that can be remedied. His speed and size might be too much to pass up if he falls below the second round.