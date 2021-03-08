Seahawks 2021 NFL Draft Profile: Aaron Banks

Needing to fill two major holes in their offensive line, the Seahawks may only be able to address one through free agency and resort to the draft for the other. If so, Notre Dame's Aaron Banks is nearly a perfect fit for their system.

Left guard has been a merry-go-round for the Seahawks over the past couple seasons. Mike Iupati was solid through his two years with the team, but the injury bug eventually caught up to him in the latter halves of both seasons. He missed both of Seattle’s playoff games in 2019 due to a neck issue that once again flared up the following year, subsequently holding him out for most of the team's 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams this past January.

Paired with lingering back concerns, Iupati has decided to officially retire from the NFL after a successful 11-year career. That now leaves Jordan Simmons, a restricted free agent who split snaps with Iupati in that loss against Los Angeles, and Jamarco Jones as the two most likely internal replacements for the four-time Pro Bowler. From everything Seattle has seen out of the two thus far, and given Russell Wilson’s frustrations with the construction of his offensive line, it’s unlikely Jones and Simmons will be the only ones competing for the starting job at the position come summertime.

If the Seahawks make a relatively large splash at center this offseason, they could fill their other hole at left guard through the draft. Enter Aaron Banks, Notre Dame’s starting left guard for the past two-and-a-half years. Let’s take a look at his strengths, weaknesses, and fit in the Pacific Northwest.

Strengths

Despite weighing in at 338 pounds at the Senior Bowl, Banks is well-built in his 6-foot-5 frame and has all the physical tools to be a starting left guard in the NFL. He’s a natural mover at the line of scrimmage, reacts well on most occasions, and finishes blocks with authority.

One of the members of an excellent Notre Dame offensive line that will produce several selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, Banks’ dominant performance last season earned him first-team All-ACC honors alongside teammates Liam Eichenberg and Tommy Kraemer. In the ACC, Banks faced some of the toughest competition in the country on a near-weekly basis and fared well in his collegiate career finale against the most elite program in the sport, Alabama, in a 31-14 Rose Bowl loss. That’s going to appeal to NFL teams as they try to project his transition to the next level.

Banks is best suited for a zone blocking scheme. A powerful force in the run game, he gets off the snap with urgency and violently hits the second level where he easily overpowers linebackers and defensive backs. He’s practically guaranteed to eliminate two or more defenders on almost every run play and has the athleticism and lateral quickness to hit swing blocks in a timely fashion.

Though his pass protection needs some work, Banks has the body to handle the elite pass-rushing threats of the NFC West and should come into his own with NFL coaching. His 33.2-inch arms should serve him well in his ability to win at the point of attack, as long as he continues to improve his technique.

Weaknesses

Banks’s success in pass blocking at the highest level will ultimately be determined by his mechanics. He’s an energetic and motivated lineman, but occasionally appears to slow the game down a bit too much.

From time to time, he’s a tick too late to seal off gaps and also has the tendency to drag his feet or bring them to a complete halt, getting himself off-balance and winding up in vulnerable positions. If he continues to get too wide with his hand placement, he’ll be repeatedly harassed up the middle and, as a consequence, prone to holding calls.

He had an inconsistent Senior Bowl, struggling in individual drills while shining in team settings. Some of the weaker points of his game did tend to show up throughout the week, both in practice and in the game, further proving he’s far from a polished product despite his accomplishments over the past few seasons.

Fit in Seattle

Banks will need to be more refined from a technical standpoint to maintain a career in the NFL, but all of his biggest flaws are certainly fixable and could be erased fairly early on. From a pure physical standpoint, he has everything teams want out of modern offensive line prospects, making him one of the “safer” projects in this draft class. That may be ideal for a Seahawks team that has limited draft capital and needs to make the most of their few picks.

Playing in a scheme similar to the Seahawks’, they could plug-and-play him and be absolutely fine. Assuming teams will be able to work under more normal circumstances this offseason, offensive line coach Mike Solari should have plenty of time to correct Banks’s mechanical issues prior to the season. He’ll have to take his lumps just like every other rookie, but he has the potential to make an impact right out of the gate with the right fit and Seattle appears to be just that.

Yes, quarterback Russell Wilson wants better pass protection, but Seattle needs to improve within the run game as well. With the expected loss of lead back Chris Carson, the Seahawks may be heading for a running back by committee scenario in 2021 and will need a strong offensive line to put forth a competitive rushing attack. Banks would help them make strides in that department while improving in pass blocking situations as well.

Though it’s possible he did enough in Mobile, Alabama to warrant being picked before the Seahawks’ first selection at No. 56, they should have an opportunity to take him at least once. It’s unlikely he’ll fall to the day three rounds of the draft like many projected him to prior to the Senior Bowl, but he could last until later in the third round if Seattle trades back or accumulates more picks in that range.

Banks is an excellent fit for Seattle’s system and should absolutely be on their radar as they look to solidify an offensive line that’ll run through a gauntlet of pass-rushing talent in 2021.