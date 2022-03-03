Seahawks 2022 Combine Confidential: Running Backs

Few teams value running the ball more in today's NFL than Seattle and with the possibility Rashaad Penny could leave in free agency and Chris Carson may not be healthy enough to play, adding another workhorse back to the mix through the draft could be in order.

INDIANAPOLIS - Since general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll joined forces with the Seahawks back in 2010, drafting running backs has become a near-annual tradition for the franchise.

Dating back to 2010, the first year Schneider and Carroll took over as the franchise's brain trust of football operations, Seattle has invested at least one pick in a running back in eight of its past 12 drafts. This includes using three picks on C.J. Prosise, Alex Collins, and Zac Brooks during the 2015 NFL Draft and selecting Rashaad Penny in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at No. 27 overall.

With short and long-term questions at running back, the Seahawks look poised to use one of their six selections to push that number to nine in April. As things currently stand, Penny will become an unrestricted free agent in two weeks and may be challenging to re-sign after a strong finish to the 2021 season. Meanwhile, starter Chris Carson's status remains uncertain coming back from neck surgery, potentially leaving the team short-handed with only DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer as experienced options on the roster.

If there's a silver lining, with depth at a premium at the position for a team that values the ground game as much as anyone in the NFL today, the incoming 2020 draft class features a deep pool of talented, versatile ball carriers for Seattle to choose from if seeking reinforcements for its backfield for next year and beyond.

Here are four running back prospects who could be on Seattle's radar as targets in April's upcoming draft: