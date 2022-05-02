Seahawks 2022 Draft Class Superlatives

With Seattle's 2021 draft class taking shape, which player has the best chance to start right away? Who will be the biggest surprise? Who will be the preseason breakout star? The All Seahawks writing staff shares their predictions via superlatives.

Unlike when they only had three selections a year ago, the Seahawks solidified multiple areas of concern by selecting nine new players during the 2022 NFL Draft, including No. 9 overall pick Charles Cross out of Mississippi State.

To help introduce Seattle's 2022 class, which also features a handful of undrafted free agent signings, the All Seahawks writing staff dished out their annual rookie superlatives.

Best Pick Corbin Smith: Charles Cross This may seem pretty self-explanatory with Cross being a blue-chip talent picked in the top 10, but the Seahawks badly needed a long-term answer protecting the blind side and the First-Team All-American selection emphatically checks off that box. While he will deal with an adjustment period transitioning to a pro-style offense, he's an elite pass blocker with light feet who also can hold his own in the ground game with more physicality than advertised and should only improve in that capacity as he gains experience. Ty Gonzalez: Cross The Seahawks had to get their first top-10 pick in over a decade right - no ifs, ands, or buts about it. They did just that, going chalk with the best pass protecting tackle in the draft. Cross won’t turn 22 until late November, has all the makings of a longtime franchise cornerstone, and is yet another foundational building block for the next great era of Seattle football. Nick Lee: Cross He was the 3-foot gimme putt. A layup. The Seahawks decided to go the traditional route and select the best player available. Cross should be able to be plugged right in as the starting left tackle. It’s safe to hope that he is the left tackle for the next half-decade at least with maybe a Pro Bowl or two. Colby Patnode: Cross While this might be the easy answer, it's also the correct one. The Seahawks didn't get cute and trade down or take the "nastier" lineman in Trevor Penning. Instead, they identified a need and a player they believed their coaching staff could take to their greatest potential and simply picked him. Cross should be a solid starter right away and carries tremendous upside, which is exactly what you want from a Top 10 selection. Rishi Rastogi: Tariq Woolen Woolen, a 6-foot-4 cornerback with 4.26 40 yard dash speed is a player Pete Carroll should be salivating over. Rarely in the NFL can you get top-notch athleticism to fall to you all the way into the fifth round. Woolen may not have the instinctual skills or elite positioning that teams would desire in a corner. However, his elite athletic ability and rare length give him an enormous range to grow and flourish into a top corner in the league. Biggest Surprise © Nick King/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK Corbin Smith: No curveballs thrown by John Schneider While most experts were shocked by Seattle's decision to select Kenneth Walker III in the second round, the need for backfield reinforcements given Chris Carson's uncertain future made it a reasonable, if not wise, move in my opinion. In terms of surprises, the Seahawks didn't really make any of their patented head scratching picks and they simply went into attack mode upgrading their offensive line, pass rush, and secondary while using late-round picks to get versatile receivers with special teams potential. The strategy of drafting quality football players to address obvious needs at premium positions was almost so by the book that it bordered on boring. Ty Gonzalez: No quarterback being drafted The general premise of Seattle avoiding the top of this quarterback class was unsurprising, but the fact it had several opportunities to select one of Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral, or Sam Howell and continually chose not to took me aback a little. At a certain point, I figured the upside would have been too good to pass up on, particularly before the team selected Lucas at pick No. 72 with Willis and Ridder still on the board. Nick Lee: No quarterback being drafted Even with this lackluster draft class, the Seahawks are one of the most quarterback-needy teams ahead of this upcoming 2022 season. They passed on the top signal callers multiple times without blinking an eye. For better or worse, they truly are going to give Geno Smith and Drew Lock a chance to compete in camp. Colby Patnode: The Seahawks had a boring draft... It was really good, but really boring. There were no dramatic trade ups or downs. Just one trade was made total, which is unheard of for Schneider. They largely took the best player available in areas of need. Most of us had heard of every player they selected on the first two days. It was boring in its predictability, but a nice change of pace. Rishi Rastogi: No quarterback being drafted Many suspected Schneider and the Seahawks would not take a quarterback with their ninth overall pick in the draft. However, as Willis and Ridder continued to slide well into the third round, I would’ve thought Schneider would take a shot at one of the two in hopes of developing them over the course of their first two seasons in the league. Yet, the Seahawks front office stayed true to their beliefs, and passed on the top quarterbacks three times. Most Likely to Start Right Away Corbin Smith: Charles Cross/Coby Bryant The Seahawks won't hand a starting job to any of their rookies, as they'll have to earn their spot like everyone else. But if Cross doesn't beat out Stone Forsythe to start in the season opener, it would be a huge disappointment. As far as less obvious Week 1 starters, Bryant will enter the league boasting plenty of experience and a refined game as a physical, ball-hawking outside corner, giving him an excellent chance of beating out Artie Burns and Tre Brown for the right to line up across from Sidney Jones in the secondary. Ty Gonzalez: Cross Reinforced by the continued free agency of Brown, Cross is going to be the Seahawks’ starting left tackle from day one. Anything that suggests otherwise should not be entertained. Nick Lee: Cross Even if he wasn’t the ninth overall pick, the tackle situation is dire in Seattle. Cross walks into that room head and shoulders above the other tackles on the roster and he will undoubtedly be starting in the season opener at left tackle. Colby Patnode: Cross Barring injury, Cross will be the starting left tackle in Week 1. The Seahawks wouldn't have taken Cross if they expected anything less. He'll go through some growing pains, but netting as many reps as possible should be the goal in 2022. Rishi Rastogi: Cross Cross headlines the Seahawks draft class as by far the most pro-ready player and the expectations are high. Cross only allowed one sack in over 650 pass blocking snaps, and many expect his transition to the NFL to be a successful one coming from an Air Raid offense at the college level. Most Pressure to Reach Ceiling Corbin Smith: Boye Mafe Expectations will be incredibly high for Cross stepping into Duane Brown's shoes as the heir apparent at left tackle. But the Seahawks took a bit of a gamble in the second round on the athletic Mafe, who broke out during his senior season and earned player of the game honors at the Senior Bowl. While he has an explosive first step and he's improved as a hand technician, he only had 15.0 sacks in four college seasons and remains a work in progress defending the run. Considering they picked him with the second rounder acquired in the Russell Wilson trade, they will need him to emerge as a force rushing the passer to justify the investment. Ty Gonzalez: Kenneth Walker III From a pure football standpoint, the answer is Cross or Mafe. However, Walker’s selection at pick No. 41 has been the biggest point of contention regarding the Seahawks’ draft class between fans and pundits alike. If he develops into one of the game’s top running backs, then the conversation around him should change for the better. For now, though, there’s an anxiety that, despite Walker’s huge upside, Seattle “wasted” a premium asset on one of the game’s most devalued positions. Nick Lee: Charles Cross Being the highest pick in over a decade for this regime comes with enormous pressure. Fans will expect immediate results given they traded Russell Wilson away for draft picks like the one they used to select Cross. Colby Patnode: Walker If a team is going to spend a high draft pick on a running back, they need that back to reach his ceiling in order to justify the pick to most of their fans. And as for Walker, the short shelf life of running backs means he needs to produce at a high level to get a second payday from the NFL. Walker not only needs to justify his selection, but he also needs to produce a resume that will earn him his first [and likely only] major payday going forward. Most Likely to Be All-Pro Corbin Smith: Kenneth Walker III While some questioned the value selecting a running back at No. 41 overall, in terms of talent, Walker may have the best shot of transforming into a top-three player at his position group playing in Seattle's run-heavy scheme. An explosive athlete who can break tackles in bunches and has the speed to go the distance once he gets past the second level, the reigning Doak Walker Award winner looks the part of an NFL feature back and as long as he stays healthy, he could become a perennial 1,000-yard rusher in the future. The key will be improving as a receiver and pass protector to ensure he stays on the field as a three-down workhorse. Ty Gonzalez: Charles Cross Cross is an immediate impact player with great feel for pass protection and the concerns about his lack of significant run blocking reps are, frankly, overblown. He’s a fantastic athlete who should develop into a complete player in short order, leading to multiple Pro Bowl selections and his name consistently popping up in the All-Pro conversation. Nick Lee: Boye Mafe It’s evident we have not seen the best of Mafe. He is only barely discovering his powers and he will become even more dangerous as he gets more comfortable with his role, given his natural abilities. He might’ve been a sure-fire first rounder had he played another year in college. Colby Patnode: Tariq Woolen This may come as a surprise, but when the question is basically "who is most likely to be Top 2-3 at their position," you need to swing for the upside. There isn't a player in this draft class with a higher upside than Woolen. The 6-foot-4 Woolen has nearly 34-inch arms and ran a 4.26 forty-yard dash while jumping an incredible 42 inches in the vertical test. If the Seahawks can teach him how to play corner, the sky is quite literally the limit. Rishi Rastogi: Cross The truth is, becoming an All-Pro in the NFL is an extremely tough mountain to scale. Cross’s sustained success in college gives him the best shot at ascending that mountain and he will gain valuable experience early in career with the ability to start from the outset. Must-Watch in Preseason Corbin Smith: Levi Lewis Thinking outside the box a bit on this one, with the Seahawks not drafting any quarterbacks this year, Lewis suddenly stands out as quite the curiosity to keep an eye on throughout OTAs into training camp and the preseason. The athletic southpaw led the Ragin' Cajuns to a 13-1 record last season, the best mark in school history, and earned Second-Team All-Sun Belt honors. He rushed for over 1,000 yards at the college level and though he's only 5-foot-10, 183 pounds, he completed 64 percent of his passes at Louisiana. With such dual-threat capabilities, the undrafted signee will be fun to watch make plays in the second half of exhibition contests. Ty Gonzalez: Lewis Lewis is the only rookie quarterback the Seahawks have under contract after signing him as an unrestricted free agent, so that’s naturally going to raise a few eyebrows. He has the ability to break off a big play at any given moment with his legs and possesses good arm strength as a rare left-handed passer, making the closing minutes of Seattle’s games worth your attention. Nick Lee: Kenneth Walker III Given the health concerns of Carson and Penny, Walker should get a lot of looks into the preseason. He is the assumed heir-apparent in Pete Carroll’s backfield and they will be anxious to show off their new toy. Colby Patnode: Lewis Admittedly, I had no idea who Levi Lewis was when I first sat down to watch the only quarterback the Seahawks added on draft weekend. And while I don't believe he's likely to make the team, it doesn't change the fact that he is a lefty with a strong arm and shows a flair for creating positive plays with his legs. Assuming he gets some run in the first and second preseason games, Lewis will generate buzz with his style and provide some fun to an otherwise mundane event. Rishi Rastogi: Boye Mafe Mafe is one of my favorite picks in this draft, and another example of the Seahawks front office targeting freak athleticism in the draft. Mafe’s 40 yard time of 4.53 seconds is the ninth fastest for a defensive end in the past 29 years and he comes in at a whopping 255 pounds. His physical profile and burst off the line resemble the likes of Darrell Taylor, and it’ll be fun to see his ability to carve up offensive lines early in the preseason. Diamond in the Rough Corbin Smith: Dareke Young Seventh round draft choices often don't last long in the NFL, but players with elite athletic traits like Young have a far better chance of sticking around. Not many 6-foot-3, 220-pound receivers can run the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds or post a 6.88-second 3-cone drill time to go with a 38-inch vertical. His background as a running back and kick returner also adds intrigue. The jump from Division II to the NFL won't be an easy one and he could wind up being overwhelmed, but if he can impress on special teams and prove his worth versatility-wise on offense, he could be a late-round gem with staying power. Ty Gonzalez: Young With loud tools, a shredded physique, and experience as a receiver-running back combo, Young looks like quite the find by Seattle’s scouting department. There’s the obvious caveat of him playing ball in Division II, which raises serious questions about his ability to adjust to a significant uptick in competition, but late seventh-round picks like the one Seahawks used to take him are meant for shots like this. There’s a ton of potential here and the risk is lower than the dirt Young will dig his cleats into as he aims for a roster spot this summer. Nick Lee: Tariq Woolen Looking at his measurables and test results, you would think this guy was created on Madden. Tall like DK Metcalf, fast like Tyreek Hill, and bold like a Seahawks corner should be. If he can scrub out the raw and replace it with polish, his ceiling is higher than Mount Rainier. Colby Patnode: Bo Melton Melton may never be a major threat in the passing game, but he certainly has serious speed and looks like a potential special teams ace. He's not unskilled as a receiver either and had he gone to a school with a competent passing game, he likely would have gone higher than the seventh round. Rishi Rastogi: Melton Melton is a player whose skills haven’t seen showcased properly before. In college, he dealt with struggling quarterbacks and an array of poorly underthrow balls. His physical size and speed are similar to Terry McLaurin’s and his ability to make a play after the catch could come up crucial for the Seahawks if Dee Eskridge is unable to catch up to speed in his second year. Biggest Wild Card

Corbin Smith: Tariq Woolen

Woolen's athletic uniqueness has been well-documented, as he became the first prospect at 6-foot-4 or taller to run a sub-4.30 second 40-yard dash at the combine in March. He oozes with physical tools, but as a football player, he's unpolished and needs great refinement to his game before he's ready to play on defense in the NFL. He could wind up being a perennial Pro Bowler or he could be the second-coming of Obi Melifonwu and be out of the league in a few years. His success will depend on how he takes to coaching and how quickly he develops.

Ty Gonzalez: Woolen

One of the most impressive athletes to ever come out at the cornerback position, Woolen is a match made in heaven for Carroll and the Seahawks. He’s incredibly raw and will likely be unable to make an impact for quite some time, if ever, but 6-foot-4 guys don’t run 40-yard dash times in the mid 4.2-second range. This is a phrase that gets passed around far too much, but for Woolen, it’s as accurate as it gets: he’s built different - very different. He may not turn into anything if he’s unable to improve mechanically, but that’s a risk Seattle is more than happy to take on a fifth-round selection.

Nick Lee: Abraham Lucas

The Seahawks hope to have found both of their starting tackles for the next five-plus years with Lucas on the right side opposite of Cross. His size is tantalizing and the fact that he is a native son of Washington is fun. However, he will be asked to get outside of his comfort zone in Seattle with his hand in the dirt and Jake Curhan will be ready to battle him for the starting job.

Colby Patnode: Woolen

If Woolen can max out his potential in the coming years, this draft class could go from good to elite, nearing the gems turned in by Schneider and company in 2010 and 2012. Finding an elite cornerback in the fifth to pair with a pair of starting tackles, a good running back, and some solid pass rushers would be a foundation-building draft for the Seahawks and one that fans point to for decades as a gold standard.

Rishi Rastogi: Woolen

As most people know, Woolen’s ceiling in this league is one of the highest amongst all draft prospects. However, if not developed properly, he also has the downside of simply not being able to transition into the technical and skillful role of playing cornerback in the NFL. His current state is wildly unpolished and his success is fully dependent on his ability to progress as a player in the coming years.