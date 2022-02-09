Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: Robert Nkemdiche

A revelation during OTAs and minicamp, Nkemdiche's revival tour never quite got off the ground once the regular season arrived. Will Seattle have interest in bringing him back on board for another look?

After posting a disappointing 7-10 record to finish in last place in the NFC West during the 2021 season, the Seahawks made an earlier than expected transition into what will be a critical offseason for the future of the franchise.

When the new league year opens on March 16, Seattle will have 15 players scheduled to hit the market as unrestricted free agents. Three players will be restricted free agents and 11 will be exclusive rights free agents, while several other key veterans such as receiver DK Metcalf will be entering the final season of their respective deals ready to negotiate extensions.

Over the next several weeks, I will break down each and every one of the Seahawks' unrestricted free agents by revisiting their 2021 seasons, assessing why they should or should not be re-signed, breaking down an ideal contract, and making an early prediction on whether or not the player will return in 2022.

Next up in the series, did defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche do enough to warrant a second contract in Seattle?

Season In Review

After not playing a single down in 2020, Nkemdiche re-emerged from the NFL abyss and drew raving reviews from coaches and teammates during Seattle's offseason program and the early stages of training camp. Exhibiting contagious enthusiasm and energy on the practice field, he looked poised to carve out a role in the team's defensive line rotation. Unfortunately, injuries kept him from playing in any exhibition games and the team wound up cutting him before Week 1, eventually re-signing him on the practice squad. The former first-round pick out of Ole Miss jumped back up to the 53-man roster later in the year and played in a total of nine games, recording 15 tackles, a pass deflection, and a quarterback hit on 230 defensive snaps.

Why Seattle Should Re-Sign Him

From a depth standpoint, Nkemdiche provides invaluable flexibility at 300 pounds, as he can play snaps as a 3-tech defensive tackle and base defensive end. Rotating primarily in the interior last season, he performed well against the run in spurts and was credited with a key swatted pass in an overtime loss against the Steelers. Still only 27 years old, after impressing the coaching staff last summer, the Seahawks may still feel there's untapped potential to bring out of the former top pick if he can stay healthy in camp this time around.

Why Seattle Should Let Him Walk

After taking a flier on Nkemdiche on a league-minimum contract, while he was a feel-good story in May and June, he didn't do anything to help erase the bust label he earned in Arizona and faded quickly after missing most of camp. When given the chance to play, he offered little as a pass rusher despite his clear athletic strengths, producing eight pressures on 125 pass rushing snaps. He also wasn't effective or consistent enough shedding blocks and bringing down ball carriers in the run game, as Pro Football Focus credited him with three missed tackles in limited action.

Ideal Contract

One year, $990,000

Prediction

Nkemdiche will always have first round pick attached to his resume and remains an elite athlete with tantalizing tools at his size, but he has proven himself to be little more than a fringe player in five NFL seasons. His rare physical traits haven't translated on the field into actual production and while the Seahawks love the energy and enthusiasm he brings to the table, that's not enough on its own to justify bringing him back. Since he will be cheap to re-sign and can play multiple positions, it's not out of the question he could return to compete for a roster spot in training camp, but the team would be better served to move on after kicking the tires for a season and pursue other depth alternatives through free agency and the draft.