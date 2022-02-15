Seahawks 2022 Offseason Position Preview: Quarterback
For the past decade, the quarterback position in Seattle has rarely been a question mark. But over the last year-and-a-half, the Seahawks have severely underachieved and incumbent starter Russell Wilson has uncharacteristically struggled at times.
Wilson is coming off one of the more unique years of his career. Injuring the middle finger on his right throwing hand during a Week 5 contest with the Rams, his streak of starting every game since his NFL debut in 2012 came to an end. And upon his surprisingly quick return in Week 10, it took him a while to perform at a level closer to what Seattle fans have grown accustomed to seeing from him.
For the first time since they joined the NFC West in 2002, the Seahawks finished dead-last in their division at a record of 7-10. As a result, frustrations have boiled over to the point of Wilson's future in the Pacific Northwest being put in doubt.
So is it possible No. 3 has played his final down in Seattle? Or will the team's quarterback room remain status quo, save for a potential change of Wilson's backup? Let's go over what we know, what we don't and what to expect this offseason.
What We Know
Despite his recent injury and inconsistent play, Wilson is still one of the game's best passers. Any team looking to trade for his services will have to overwhelm the Seahawks with a package that must include a viable solution at quarterback. But Wilson will also have to approve of his next destination, thanks to the no-trade clause in his contract.
That said, both Wilson and the team have publicly expressed a desire stay committed to one another for the 2022 season. There is also very little pressure on Seattle's side of things to take advantage of the 33-year old's trade value at the moment, considering the fact that he's under contract through 2023. If next season follows a similar script to 2021, however, then the two sides can reconvene in a year's time and reassess their options at that point.
On a much smaller note, backup quarterback Geno Smith is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March. The nine-year veteran has signed three consecutive one-year contracts with the Seahawks, building a strong rapport with Wilson over that time. When Wilson went down with his injury, Smith started Seattle's next three games and went 1-2 while completing 65 of 95 pass attempts for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.
Aside from Wilson, the only other quarterback on the roster is Jacob Eason, who spent the first year-and-a-half of his NFL career as a backup for the Colts. Before being claimed off waivers by the Seahawks in October, Eason appeared in a Week 2 matchup against the Rams and completed two of five passes for 25 yards and an interception.
What We Don't Know
Is there anything within the realm of possibility that would convince the Seahawks to field offers for Wilson? Would Pete Carroll—potentially coaching for his job in 2022—be willing to put the fate of a crucial season on the shoulders of a prospect like Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis or Matt Corral? Or would a package consisting of draft capital and a quarterback like Derek Carr of the Raiders or Taylor Heinicke of the Commanders suffice?
This is something I touched on in greater detail on February 10.
Furthermore, if Wilson stays, who will back him up? Will it be Smith for the fourth year in a row, or will the Seahawks favor a younger option like Eason? Is Smith even in the running to return following his January arrest on suspicion of DUI? If it's neither Smith nor Eason, could Seattle take a quarterback on day two or early day three of the draft?
These are the biggest questions revolving around the Seahawks' quarterback room this offseason.
What to Expect
In the end, it's hard to imagine Seattle getting an offer on Wilson that not only blows away Carroll and general manager John Schneider with its value, but also keeps the team competitive for the postseason and beyond. Next season may very well be Carroll and Schneider's last chance to course correct and their most realistic shot to do so, frankly, is with Wilson at the helm. That goes both ways as well, with the Seahawks being able to offer their star quarterback arguably his best opportunity to win his second Lombardi Trophy in 2022.
In simpler terms: fans should expect to see No. 3 in the college navy and action green again this fall. After that, however, who knows? But that's a bridge he and the Seahawks will cross when they get to it.
As for who his backup will be, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Eason gets the nod. The third-year man out of Washington will cost the team just $895,000 towards the salary cap in 2022, and he carries some intriguing upside with his well-documented arm strength. That said, Seattle will almost certainly give him some competition, whether it be in the form of Smith or a prospect from this year's draft class.
There's also the possibility the team could target a free agent like Jacoby Brissett, who may come at a similar price tag as Smith while bringing a bit more recent starting experience to the table.