Seahawks 2022 Offseason Position Preview: Quarterback

Before the Seahawks embark on a crucial offseason, what is there to know about their quarterback room? What kind of questions remain? And what should fans expect? Ty Dane Gonzalez covers all that and more in his offseason preview.

For the past decade, the quarterback position in Seattle has rarely been a question mark. But over the last year-and-a-half, the Seahawks have severely underachieved and incumbent starter Russell Wilson has uncharacteristically struggled at times.

Wilson is coming off one of the more unique years of his career. Injuring the middle finger on his right throwing hand during a Week 5 contest with the Rams, his streak of starting every game since his NFL debut in 2012 came to an end. And upon his surprisingly quick return in Week 10, it took him a while to perform at a level closer to what Seattle fans have grown accustomed to seeing from him.

For the first time since they joined the NFC West in 2002, the Seahawks finished dead-last in their division at a record of 7-10. As a result, frustrations have boiled over to the point of Wilson's future in the Pacific Northwest being put in doubt.

So is it possible No. 3 has played his final down in Seattle? Or will the team's quarterback room remain status quo, save for a potential change of Wilson's backup? Let's go over what we know, what we don't and what to expect this offseason.