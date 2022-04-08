Seahawks 2022 Pre-Draft Top-30 Visit Tracker

As teams wrap up their evaluation process for this year's draft, the Seahawks have started bringing in prospects for top-30 visits. Which players reportedly have visited or are scheduled to visit the VMAC?

With the 2022 NFL Draft now just three weeks away, the Seahawks and all 32 NFL teams are in the midst of conducting their pre-draft top-30 visits. In this process, each team can bring in up to 30 players to their respective facilities for interviews and meetings with coaches as well as medical examinations and physicals.

While these on-site meetings are only part of the evaluation process leading up to the three-day event, they can play a critical role in determining where each player ends up on draft weekend. In the past, Seattle drafted defensive end L.J. Collier, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, defensive end Frank Clark, tackle Rees Odhiambo, and several others after the prospects attended the VMAC for private workouts on top-30 visits, so they certainly aren't insignificant.

Keeping that in mind, here's a look at the players who reportedly have already met with the Seahawks or are scheduled to workout on top-30 visits before the draft:

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Seahawks will meet with Ridder on Wednesday, April 13 as the rising quarterback prospect makes rounds. Scouting Report: While Ridder doesn't have a cannon for an arm compared to other top signal callers in this class and battled occasional lapses in accuracy in college, the former Bearcats star checks off every other box Seattle looks for under center. He works through his progressions, manipulates defenders with his eyes, and does an outstanding job throwing receivers open with plus-anticipation skills, threading the needle by firing strikes into tight windows. He's poised in the pocket, makes smart choices with the football, and has the ability to create as a scrambler with 4.52 40-yard dash speed. After lifting Cincinnati to national relevance as a four-year starter, he may be the most pro-ready prospect at the position in this class and could battle Drew Lock for a starting job right away. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Per Wilson, the Seahawks planned to have Gardner in for a top-30 visit as a potential target with pick No. 9 in the first round. It remains unknown if the visit has happened yet or not. Scouting Report: One of the elite prospects in this draft class, Gardner evolved into the best cornerback in college football over the past three seasons for the Bearcats. Possessing rare size, length, and athletic traits at 6-foot-3 with 4.41 40-yard dash speed, he's an aggressive, physical corner who presses opposing receivers into oblivion at the line of scrimmage and excels at taking away the deep ball. Able to dominate in zone and man coverages, he didn't allow a single touchdown in coverage during his college career and despite rarely being targeted, he produced nine interceptions and took two of them back for six points, displaying outstanding ball skills when quarterbacks tested him. He's not the most fluid athlete changing directions and his technical lapses can occasionally lead to him getting grabby, which could cause penalty issues in the NFL. Otherwise, however, he's as complete of a corner prospect as you'll find coming into the draft and would start on day one for the Seahawks. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Seahawks have scheduled an upcoming visit with Walker, a three-year starter at left tackle for the Nittany Lions. Scouting Report: Displaying light feet in pass protection, Walker mirrors rushers well and changes direction exceptionally for a player of his size, allowing him to hold up well against speed rushes as well as twists and stunts. While he can get himself into trouble lunging while trying to land his punch into opposing defenders and leaves himself susceptible to inside counters at times, he generally exhibits good hand technique and sets a firm anchor against bull rushes. In the run game, he doesn't consistently knock defenders off the football, but he excels at redirecting and sealing defenders through body position and understands how to finish blocks, which should bode well for him in a zone-heavy scheme. He'd likely start his career battling Jake Curhan for the starting right tackle job with the potential to be Duane Brown's eventual successor protecting the blind side. Cole Strange, G/C, Chattanooga Per Justin Melo of the Draft Network, the Seahawks will bring Chattanooga lineman Cole Strange for a top-30 visit. The team already met with him at the Senior Bowl back in February. Scouting Report: The 307-pound Strange isn't a mauler and won't consistently bully defenders in the run game. He also can get drove back with power rushes on occasion. However, he's an excellent athlete for his size, as he finished first among linemen in the broad jump, finished in the top five in the 3-cone, and posted a respectable 5.03-second 40-yard dash at the combine. He excels at winning the positional battle with plus-lateral quickness and his footwork and hands work well in unison as a zone blocker. Since he played guard at an FCS school, he may need seasoning before he can play, but he flashed enough upside at the Senior Bowl to suggest he could be a future starter. Percy Butler, S, Louisiana Lafayette According to Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network, the Seahawks have scheduled a visit with Butler, a Second-Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2021. Scouting Report: Inconsistent in coverage, particularly when manned up, Butler has been liable to get caught staring into the backfield against play action as well, leading to some big plays downfield. But while he only had three interceptions, he maximized on his speed and length to break up 13 passes in four seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns and in spurts, he was a dynamic hitter flying up from his safety position to bring down ball carriers in the alley. At this stage, he looks to be a day three developmental prospect who could make an impact right away on special teams where he has previously excelled as a gunner on punt coverage. In Seattle, he could fill a role previously held by players such as Neiko Thorpe while being a defensive understudy to Quandre Diggs. Micheal Clemons, DE/LB, Texas A&M

Per Brady Henderson of ESPN, Seattle has a visit with Clemons on tap for next week. He's coming off a career year for the Aggies with 7.0 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Scouting Report: A former JUCO recruit, Clemons battled injuries early in his time at College Station and then received a suspension for the season opener in 2021 after being arrested on charges of marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a firearm. With those durability and character questions aside, at 6-foot-5, 263 pounds, he has the ideal frame to play defensive end or hybrid linebacker in a 3-4 front and plays bigger than his size suggests. He wins at the point of attack with powerful hands and long arms, allowing him to create separation to deploy a number of quality counter moves, with his chop-to-rip being his most effective. His lateral movement and overall agility leave something to be desired, casting doubts about his ability to drop into coverage. But he could be a candidate to bulk up a bit more to play defensive end with his power and pass rushing upside.