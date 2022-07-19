Seahawks 2022 Training Camp Preview: Can Cody Barton Help Fill Bobby Wagner's Big Shoes?

When the Seahawks took the field for the first time this spring after a tumultuous free agency period, two of the biggest names in franchise history weren't among those in uniform for the first time in a decade. With Russell Wilson traded to Denver and Bobby Wagner landing in Los Angeles after being a cap casualty in March, the atmosphere at the VMAC felt far different than usual.

For defensive players such as third-year linebacker Darrell Taylor, Wagner's absence created a substantial void on and off the field that simply couldn't be ignored. Not having No. 54 on the field barking at the offense and coaching up younger players was a shock to the system initially.

"It's crazy. I can't lie about that. It's crazy," Taylor told reporters following an OTA practice in May. "Older guy that we all looked up to and everything. We knew about him even before we got here, so it's crazy. But it's the NFL and we know how it goes, and we're looking forward to taking steps forward and to make our defense better."

A master at his craft with eight All-Pro selections and 10 consecutive 100-plus tackle seasons to his name, a beloved teammate and mentor, and an outstanding citizen in the community, nobody can replace a franchise icon like Wagner. He rightfully has earned his spot in a select group as one of the best linebackers ever to play the game and will always be revered in the Pacific Northwest.

But while the Seahawks won't be expecting anyone to replicate Wagner's production or leadership intangibles on their own, coaches and teammates alike have no shortage of confidence and faith in fourth-year linebacker Cody Barton stepping into his former stead in the middle alongside budding star Jordyn Brooks.

Count Taylor, who has seen what Barton is capable of on the practice field and in game action, among those eager to see what he can achieve jumping into the starting lineup for the first time.

“Oh my God, that dude flies around," Taylor smiled when asked about Barton. "That's what I've seen from the first day I got here. Him stepping up and everything now, it's exciting to see because everybody flying around and all the excitement that we got going around our program, and all the young guys that's coming in, I mean, what more can you ask for? We're excited. If you don't see that, then I don't know what's wrong with you."

Barton, who will turn 26 in November, has been an unfortunate victim of circumstance during his first three years in Seattle. Stuck behind Wagner, K.J. Wright, and Brooks on the depth chart, he's been forced to bide his time excelling on special teams, racking up tackles in bunches as an elite kick and punt coverage specialist while rarely seeing the field on defense.

When Barton has had a chance to play, however, he's performed quite well. As a rookie in 2019, he started a handful of games at strongside linebacker replacing an injured Mychal Kendricks. Along with producing 22 tackles and two quarterback hits, he generated three pass breakups in four starts, including a pair in a wild card victory over the Eagles in Philadelphia. The following year, he stepped in for banged-up Brooks for a pair of starts at weakside linebacker, registering 14 tackles in a Week 5 win over the Vikings.

Last year, Barton only started one game, but an injury to Wagner created a prime opportunity for him to show what he could do at his natural position. Playing 138 total defensive snaps in back-to-back wins over Detroit and Arizona to close out the season, the former Utah standout capitalized by posting 18 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hit.

After not playing together much at all away from practice, Brooks indicated those two games next to Barton have already helped ease the transition with his former mentor no longer in the fold during the offseason program and he expects that prior experience to pay dividends once the regular season begins in September.

“It's been good for us out there taking the reps. Really building that chemistry on the field, having to talk, communicate with one another," Brooks said during OTAs. "We got that a little bit, those last two games of last year, having to play together. And so I think it's been transitioning well here."

With Wagner due to make north of $16 million in 2022, the Seahawks saw enough in Barton during that latest two-game audition to make a bold move. Unwilling to negotiate an extension for their aging star and heading towards a major rebuild, they decided it was time to hand the reins to the youngster in waiting.

While Brooks, who set a new franchise record with 184 tackles and received his first All-Pro vote a year ago, deservedly will take over calling signals for Wagner from the field and have the green dot on the back of his helmet, Barton will also have to shoulder an expanded leadership role to help offset the veteran's departure. But defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt has no reservations about his ability to handle his new role and believes he's more than ready for it.

“His effort and energy is really, really good in the pass game. He's always had a great awareness for that," Hurtt said of Barton. "He's got a background being a safety growing up, and then obviously working his way down into the box so you see some of those things with his awareness and picking up pass routes and the communication with guys on the back end. Really excited for him, for the opportunity. For him, it's just the opportunity being there. The effort, the attention to detail for Cody has always been a part of it but now he has a great opportunity and he's had a really nice spring so far.”

As Seattle heads towards a new season with a dramatically overhauled roster, the jury remains out on whether or not Barton has the goods to be a long-term starter. It's one thing to perform well as a spot starter, but starting full-time is a different animal altogether. A bit lighter than Wagner at 237 pounds, he will have to improve at getting off of blocks and diagnosing plays in the run game, especially in a 3-4 defense where he will only have three down linemen playing in front of him.

To protect themselves, the Seahawks did sign athletic veteran linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe to a one-year deal in free agency. Like Barton, he's mostly played special teams to this point in four seasons with the Bears, seeing less than 50 defensive snaps along the way. However, he did play for associate head coach Sean Desai, who served as Chicago's defensive coordinator a year ago.

No longer behind Roquan Smith, Iyiegbuniwe at minimum provides insurance in case Barton doesn't pan out and could possibly evolve into more if the latter doesn't perform as anticipated. Based on what team scouts have said behind the scenes, there's a good chance he will contribute on defense at some point this year and his speed will be a welcomed asset in the middle when called upon.

Ben Burr-Kirvin, Jon Rhattigan, and Tanner Muse will also be in the mix for Seattle as depth/special teams alternatives, assuming the first two make it back from ACL tears. Undrafted rookie Vi Jones may be another one to watch closely as a sleeper candidate with intriguing athletic traits, length, and special teams ability.

But at the end of the day, with the front office choosing not to draft a linebacker in April despite a deep class at the position, the Seahawks clearly have put all of their chips on the table betting on Barton. A capable playmaker defending the run as well as the pass with his safety background, teaming him up with Brooks gives the franchise not only a quality linebacker duo in the present, but potentially a very good one for years to come after moving on from Wagner.