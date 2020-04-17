Seahawks Bulk Up the Trenches in Latest Seven-Round Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than a week away and the Seahawks, along with their rivals, are making final preparations for the big weekend.

It is well known across the NFL landscape that Seattle loves to trade down in the first round of the draft. It is almost a sure thing that Seahawks general manager John Schneider will do the same this time around for a seventh time in nine drafts.

Wanting to accrue double-digit picks in the draft, as Schneider has done three of the last four drafts, I was aggressive early on, trading down twice before making Seattle's first selection early in the second round (as Seattle did in 2017) and making 10 picks total.

Round 2, Pick No. 33 - Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn*

*Acquired from Bengals

Seattle addresses the desperate need for pass rush help right off the bat. Davidson played on one of the most feared defensive lines in football for Auburn. He is a versatile weapon that can play all over the box and is athletic enough to be a base 4-3 end in the NFL with some seasoning. His production increased as he started all four seasons for the Tigers and ended with 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2019. Seattle needs scheme-diverse players on the defensive line and Davidson offers just that. His footwork and technique need coaching up, especially against the run, but despite his flaws, Davidson will add instant juice to an anemic pass rush.

Round 2, Pick No. 59 - Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

With the losses of Germain Ifedi and George Fant, there is a gaping whole at right tackle, even with the acquisition of Brandon Shell. There are certainly more talented and highly touted tackle prospects in the draft, but few have the experience as a right tackle that Niang offers. In two seasons as the starting right tackle for the Horned Frogs, the 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman did not allow a single sack. He is athletic enough to handle NFL edge rushers, like the ones he faced in the Big 12, while also being stout in the run game. With Duane Brown not getting any younger at left tackle, Niang could be bred to be his eventual successor while starting on the right side.

Round 2, Pick No. 64 - Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Below the depth chart after Tyler Lockett and rookie standout DK Metcalf, the Seahawks have a lot of question marks at receiver. Aiyuk turned in a stellar season with the Sun Devils, racking up 1,192 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He possesses something Seattle sorely lacks and that's a speedy receiver with the ability to get yards after the catch and be valuable on special teams. While his physicality is lacking at times and he needs some polish as a route runner, his size, length and soft hands offer a skill set that will complement the other Seattle receivers nicely.

Round 3, Pick No. 101 - Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU

After addressing the end of the defensive line, Seattle bolsters the interior with Lawrence. He will make any defensive coach happy with his hot motor and hard-nosed approach. The 6-foot-2, 308-pound Louisiana native plays angrily at the point of attack, which can sometimes be to his detriment. His effort and athleticism help him shed blocks and be disruptive in the backfield. In his last two seasons with the Tigers, he totaled 6.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. His technique is raw and he does have some injury concerns but his intangibles make him an attractive asset late on day two.

Round 4, Pick No. 133 - Netane Muti, G, Fresno State

Muti just looks the part of a guy you don't want to mess with on the interior. At 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, Muti is nasty and physical and uses his strength to move defenders off of the line of scrimmage in the run game. Certainly, he possesses a skill set Seahawks offensive line coach Mike Solari covets. With his sheer mass, he is definitely not one of the most athletic prospects and can be limited when out in space. Considering that and his injury history, Muti is a day two talent who will likely fall into day three. Seattle would welcome a player of his physicality to put in a rotation with guys like D.J. Fluker and Mike Iupati, who reportedly re-signed earlier this week.

Round 4, Pick No. 136 - Alton Robinson, DE, Syracuse*

*Acquired from the Packers

With Seattle having addressed the need at defensive end earlier in the draft, Robinson comes in to add depth and insurance. The Texas native had a monster 2018 season for the Orange with 10.0 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. His production plummeted last season to just 4.0 sacks as teams caught on to his limited repertoire. A flexible and athletic end, he has traits necessary to disrupt the pocket. He can be brought on as a situational pass rusher but can be molded to play a bigger role down the road despite his lack of true length and size.

Round 4, Pick No. 144 - Lamical Perine, RB, Florida

With Chris Carson as the starter and Rashaad Penny on the mend, there is not a glaring need at running back, but Perine offers depth and a different set of skills. He displays good vision and anticipation at the line of scrimmage. His physicality does cost him elite speed but he makes up for it by running smart. Perine is praised for his high character and effort. He averaged over 900 total yards of offense his final two seasons for the Gators and accumulated 19 touchdowns. If Penny is not healthy by Week 1, Perine could fill in as a passable sidekick to Carson.

Round 5, Pick No. 147 - Casey Toohill, OLB, Stanford*

*Acquired from the Bengals

Like Robinson, Toohill can be brought on to rush the passer in certain situations. Playing as a 3-4 linebacker with the Cardinal, he racked up 11.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks in 2019. Possessing superb length, he can handle himself as a 4-3 defensive end if needed. His hands make quick work of would-be blockers. Seattle might be wary of his woes defending the run and lack of elite strength, but his fluidity and length is desirable in any front seven and he could contribute on special teams right away.

Round 6, Pick No. 192 - Yasir Durant, OT, Missouri*

*Acquired from the Packers

With many of the team's needs met, Seattle turns to depth by selecting Durant. The Philadelphia native is most attractive for his pass protection abilities and his versatility. Niang is likely the starting right tackle from this class but Durant can be a swing tackle similar to Fant, offering depth at either side and even at guard. His strong anchor in the pass game makes him desirable despite his lack of athleticism and technique as a run blocker.

Round 6, Pick No. 214 - Steven Montez, QB, Colorado

Montez has the athleticism to improvise and extend plays to a lesser extent than Russell Wilson, but also has the size most want in an NFL quarterback at 6-foot-4, 231 pounds. He has arm talent and can throw well on the run, both things that would fit nicely in Seattle. A three-year starter for the Buffaloes, Montez knows how to dissect coverages and read defenses but often trusted his arm too much and underestimated defenders, causing numerous turnovers. Under the tutelage of Wilson, Montez could become a serviceable backup or even build trade value over time.