Seahawks Draft Profile: Boye Mafe

Exploding onto the scene at the Senior Bowl, Mafe has climbed up draft boards quickly as one of the most intriguing pass rushers in the 2022 class.

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, the Seahawks will have a chance to kickstart a new era for the franchise with eight selections, including a top-10 pick and four picks total in the first three rounds.

Over the next month leading up to draft weekend, the AllSeahawks writing staff will dish out in-depth profiles on numerous prospects who could be targets on Seattle's big board.

Next up in the series, Boye Mafe broke out as a quarterback hunter for Minnesota in 2021. Could Seattle make an early play for the raw, uber-athletic defender to bolster their pass rush?

Background

Starring in both football and track and field at Hopkins High School, Mafe earned Second-Team All-State honors as a senior, turning his efforts into a scholarship offer from the Golden Gophers. He sat out his first year on campus as a redshirt and then played sparingly over the next two seasons, producing 3.5 sacks and a pass defensed as a reserve. Amid a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, he took a substantial step forward with 4.5 sacks in only six games, a sign of things to come in his senior season. Receiving Second-Team All-Big Ten honors, he led the team with 7.0 sacks and 10 tackles for loss, earning himself an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl. In Mobile, he enjoyed a fantastic week, winning National Team Player of the Game after notching a pair of sacks in the all-star showcase.

Strengths

A freak athlete at 257 pounds, Mafe ran a blazing 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and posted a 41 1/2-inch vertical jump and 4.20-second short shuttle at Minnesota's pro day. Those rare tools pop on film, as he possesses elite burst and explosiveness rushing upfield off the edge in pursuit of opposing quarterbacks. Though primarily working from a two-point stance for the Gophers, he exhibited quality get-off out of a three-point stance in limited opportunities.

Making significant strides in regard to technique in his final two college seasons, Mafe showcased better than expected hand usage working against top tackle prospects at the Senior Bowl, proving himself to be borderline unblockable. He's aggressive getting into blocker's frame quickly and when he lands his strike accurately, he can turn speed to power or dish out a quality counter, with rip, swipe, and swim moves all part of his arsenal.

Oozing with athletic traits, Mafe looks surprisingly comfortable when asked to drop back into coverage, often staying step for step with running backs running routes out of the backfield. This included several times on wheel routes, including twice against Ohio State where he stuck hip to hip with backs down the sideline.

Weaknesses

While Mafe plays an aggressive, fast style rushing the passer, that same mindset isn't evident most of the time defending the run. He plays far more timid, often slow to engage opponents with his hands and not firing out of his stance with the same intensity, allowing blockers to get underneath him and knock him off the line of scrimmage consistently.

Though capable of rocketing past tackles like a blur with his impressive speed, if a tackle gets hands on him and he's forced to flatten out his pass rush, he struggles to bend and dip around the corner effectively. If his initial counter attempt is stifled, he typically gets caught in a stalemate and can't disengage to make a play. He will have to continue to develop a more refined pass rushing plan with adequate coaching.

Instincts-wise, Mafe remains a work in progress and can get caught out of position. Opponents took advantage of him on read-option runs into his senior year and when he wasn't playing off the edge, his run fits were inconsistent at best. He still has much to learn about the fine details of the game.

Fit in Seattle

Due to his size and unique physical tools, Mafe could be a potential fit for a 4-3 or 3-4 defense at the next level. But based on how Minnesota used him, he may be better equipped to make an immediate impact in a 3-4 scheme where he can rush out of a two-point stance where he's most comfortable.



Initially, Mafe will be hard pressed to be an every down defender until he becomes more consistent defending the run and may need to start off by rotating in as a situational rusher. If he can take to coaching, however, he could be a player who explodes early on as he gains experience coupled with his immense talent.

With the Seahawks transitioning to more of a 3-4 style scheme, Mafe would be an exciting high-ceiling addition to pair with Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor as a hybrid outside linebacker while potentially developing into an every down defensive end for the team down the road. If he's still on the board early in the second round, he would be a perfect fit at pick 40 or 41 overall.

