SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Chris Carson Primed for Big Game in Week 7

Colby Patnode

After a weekend spent relaxing and watching other teams around the league, Seahawks fans should be feeling pretty good about where their team stands. But if you're a fan who plays fantasy football, it may have been a rough week for you without the firepower provided by Brian Schottenheimer's offense. Plugging Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf back into your lineup should bring a smile to your face. But there may be one other Seahawk who is primed for a true "breakout" performance and that's running back Chris Carson.

Although he's looked excellent after missing the final three games in 2019, Carson has seen his workload in the ground game decreased significantly. But this is thanks in large part to the Seahawks' new aerial attack, not poor play on the part of Carson. But despite the relative lack of carries, Carson has evolved his role in the offense in an overlooked way: he's catching a lot of passes.

Through five games in 2020, Carson has snagged 21 passes for 140 yards. At that pace, the fourth-year back is on his way to 67 catches for 448 yards and 10 receiving scores. Those numbers would shatter his current career highs of 37 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns set just last season. Carson is an obvious threat in the passing game and the sharpening of this skill could be on display this weekend.

The Cardinals are a solid football team with a 4-2 record. They have a stout defense led by a secondary that includes Budda Baker, Patrick Peterson, and Byron Murphy Jr. They have accumulated 17.0 sacks in six weeks and are allowing just 18.7 points per game. 

However, there are three things we need to keep in mind. First, they've hardly faced the murders row of quarterbacks. Thus far this defense has faced: Jimmy Garoppolo, Dwayne Haskins, Matthew Stafford, Teddy Bridgewater, Joe Flacco, and Andy Dalton. Second, Arizona will be without arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL, Chandler Jones, for the remainder of the season. And third, running backs have feasted on Cardinal linebackers all year long.

Coming into Week 7, the Cardinals have allowed seven or more receptions to running backs in three of their six games, including 10 receptions to running backs in their blowout victory against the Dalton-led Cowboys. The Cardinals are allowing, on average, 5.17 receptions for 49 yards to running backs and that includes a game in which Washington completed just one pass to their backs for negative three yards.

If we remove this game from the equation, Arizona has allowed an average of six catches for 60 yards to running backs. The increased workload in the passing game combined with the Cardinals middle of the pack run defense paints a picture of a Chris Carson breakout. 150 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns is well within the range of outcomes this week and if you play in a PPR, a lot of that damage could come through the passing game.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In Supporting Seahawks Pursuit of Antonio Brown, Russell Wilson Sends Wrong Message

As one of the NFL's top superstars, Wilson had an opportunity to make a statement on Thursday when pressed about the possibility of Antonio Brown joining Seattle. While he shouldn't be criticized for seeing the best in people, he missed the mark by downplaying the severity of his "mistakes."

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Enemy Confidential: Seahawks Gearing Up for 'Red Hot' Cardinals in NFC West Opener

Arizona hasn't been to the playoffs since 2015 and has been in the NFC West cellar for the past two years. But with Kyler Murray running a high-powered offense and Buddha Baker leading a much-improved defense, Kliff Kingsbury's team is in the hunt for a division title.

CorbinSmithNFL

Don't Expect Fans at Any Seahawks Home Game This Season

While several NFL teams have started to allow fans to return to games in recent weeks, the Seahawks won't be joining them for their fourth home game. With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country, fans will likely be kept away from CenturyLink Field for the entirety for the regular season.

Nick Lee

Hawks Eye View Week 7: While COVID-19 Caused Abrupt Byes, Seahawks Coasted Through Most Productive One Yet

As a result of COVID-19 outbreaks in New England and Tennessee, Denver and Pittsburgh were forced to take early bye weeks in a season where flexibility has been of the utmost importance. Luckily for the Seahawks, they didn't have to worry about such an inconvenience.

aryannaprasad

Ken Norton Jr., Seahawks Believe Stephen Sullivan Can Develop Into Quality Edge Rusher

After being selected by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Sullivan was expected to continue improving his craft as a future offensive weapon. But less than two months into the regular season, the former LSU product is now taking practice reps on the defensive side of the football.

Thomas Hall10

by

QuisCustodes

Jordan Simmons Finds Niche as Invaluable Swing Guard for Seahawks

Both of Seattle's starting guards - Damien Lewis and Mike Iupati - have missed significant action with minor injuries in the first five weeks. But a much-improved offensive line hasn't missed a beat thanks to the stellar play of Simmons, who has filled in admirably after several years of injuries.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Week 7 Matchup vs. Cardinals Flexed Into Prime Time

For the third time this season, the Seahawks will play under the lights on Sunday Night Football as their upcoming matchup with the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium was moved into the prime time slot.

CorbinSmithNFL

Should Seahawks Bring John Ross Back to the Pacific Northwest?

Due in large part to injuries, Ross has been a major disappointment in four seasons with the Bengals. Could a return to his old stomping grounds catching passes from Russell Wilson help him turn his career around?

Nick Lee

by

JML TOO

All-World Talent Aside, Seahawks Should Avoid Antonio Brown Like the Plague

Though Brown offers game-changing talent on the field and still belongs in the upper echelon of NFL receivers, his selfish behavior, off-field baggage, and venomous personality should make him off limits for the Seahawks.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

wantcoffee99

Pete Carroll, Seahawks Excited to Have Veteran LB Mychal Kendricks Back in the Mix

Despite spending the first six weeks of the regular season on the free agent market, Kendricks has officially agreed to return to Seattle and the team is hopeful he'll be ready to compete for playing time as a member of the practice squad.

Thomas Hall10