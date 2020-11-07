Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Expect Points in Bunches in Buffalo

We're nearly halfway through the 2020 NFL regular season and at this point in the game, we are all quite aware as to how prolific the Seahawks are on offense. Russell Wilson has scored more fantasy points through the first seven games than anybody else in history. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf currently sit second and fourth amongst wide receivers in fantasy points. Even Chris Carson is currently 14th amongst running backs despite already having his bye week and missing a game and a half to injuries.

When healthy, those four players are must starts in all season long formats and are strong candidates in DFS in tasty matchups, just like they get this week against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills entered 2020 with what was supposed to be a top tier defense, but eight weeks in, it has been anything but that.

While they're statistically middle of the road yards per game, they've already played both of their games against the hapless New York Jets. In fact, when you remove those two games, Buffalo is allowing 403 yards per game and surrendering 29 points per game.

The Bills defense is certainly better than the Seahawks, but both are quite exploitable, which is great for fantasy purposes. While we know you're starting Wilson, Metcalf, and Lockett if you have them, this is a prime matchup for the Bills wide receiver tandem of Stefon Diggs, John Brown, and Cole Beasley. The Seahawks are allowing more points to wide receivers than any team in football and by a pretty healthy margin.

On top of that, the Seahawks willl be without Shaquill Griffin and Ugo Amadi once again on Sunday due to hamstring injuries. With Quinton Dunbar and Tre Flowers manning the outside spots, the Bills can more or less choose who will cover their player and both Diggs and Brown are difficult matchups.

The success of Buffalo's wideouts will rely heavily on Josh Allen, who looked like an MVP candidate in the month of September but has faded fast. Over his last four games, Allen has just four touchdowns and four interceptions. However, Allen is mobile and Seahawks fans may remember how this defense looked against the last mobile quarterback they faced in Kyler Murray.

If the Seahawks use a similar game plan for Allen that used for Murray, it could be a long day for the Seahawks secondary. If they pressure him, he'll make mistakes. Either way, if you're struggling with bye week issues or injuries, this might be a great time to see if John Brown or Cole Beasley is available on the waiver wire.

But aside from the quarterbacks and wide receivers in this matchup, you should stay away from everybody else. Buffalo has a solid run defense, as does Seattle, and with Carson and Carlos Hyde ruled out, nobody is worth taking a gamble on. Neither the Seahawks nor Bills utilize their tight ends much and both defenses are untrustworthy this week.

This Seahawks versus Bills matchup has all the makings of a shootout similar to the matchup we saw two weeks ago. If that is the case, then fantasy points will rain from the sky in an oddly warm and sunny Buffalo this Sunday.