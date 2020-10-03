Seahawks Fantasy Corner: How to Approach Seattle's Running Game in Week 4

When Chris Carson left Sunday's game against the Cowboys clutching his knee, both Seahawks fans and fantasy football players held their breath. But while the star running back appears to have avoided serious injury, doubts surround his Week 4 status. Coach Pete Carroll believes Carson has a chance to play this week but didn't go so far as to rule anything out and he's listed as questionable.

Carson, who currently ranks ninth amongst running backs in fantasy points, has looked exceptional in the first three weeks of 2020, which help put to rest the concerns about his hip injury that ended his 2019 season. But his durability concerns are worrisome. How should fantasy owners approach this week? Let's break it down.

Mid-Week

First and foremost, if you haven't been rostering Carlos Hyde, you really should have been doing so. If available in free agency, be sure you snag him this week. If your league uses FAAB (free agent auction budget), be aggressive and use 10 to 15 percent of your budget on Hyde, especially if you have Carson. You'll want to look at the practice reports this week, particularly on Thursday and Friday.

If Carson doesn't practice all week, you should use another player. The Seahawks typically won't allow players to participate in games if they aren't able to participate in practice. Any downgrade in practice status is another red flag. If Carson is a limited participant on Thursday but doesn't practice on Friday, use a different player.

Thankfully, the Seahawks play a 10 AM kick off game, so you should know early if you'll be able to use him on Sunday. You should have other options to play at running back two or in the FLEX, so don't run the risk if you don't have to. However, if Hyde is indeed the starter, should you feel comfortable starting him?

Is Carlos Hyde a Smart Fantasy Play?

So let's say you play in a deep league or were able to handcuff Carson with Hyde. Would this be a good week to put him in your lineup? Well if Carson is active, you can probably do better. But if Hyde is your best option, you should be okay.

The Seahawks are facing the Dolphins this Sunday and to say their run defense has struggled is an understatement. Miami's run defense ranks 25th in the league in rushing yards allowed (401), 24th in yards per carry (4.9), and are tied for 30th in rushing touchdowns allowed (5).

Hyde has looked good in limited opportunities thus far, and Chris Carson has had eight red zones "looks" in the first three weeks (a look is defined as a carry, pass attempt, or target). Hyde has looked comfortable in the passing game as well as featuring his hard running style.

Trying to predict game script isn't recommended, but the Seahawks are 6.5 point favorites in Miami, which points to a positive game script for Hyde later in the game.

Overview

At the end of the day, the Seahawks running game is difficult to predict this week. If Carson is active, you may want to avoid the situation altogether. Carson could carry the load or he could be on a pitch count. Or, worst-case scenario, he aggravates the injury and leaves the game early.

If he is inactive, which seems unlikely given latest updates, Hyde is a solid FLEX option or a running back two in a deeper league. DeeJay Dallas could be a boom or bust flex play in PPR leagues, but you should have better options on your bench. If you're in a jam and Hyde is the best you can do, you should expect 8-12 points from him. But if Carson is active, you should look elsewhere for the week, if possible.