SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsThe Nest
Search

Seahawks Fantasy Corner: How to Approach Seattle's Running Game in Week 4

Colby Patnode

When Chris Carson left Sunday's game against the Cowboys clutching his knee, both Seahawks fans and fantasy football players held their breath. But while the star running back appears to have avoided serious injury, doubts surround his Week 4 status. Coach Pete Carroll believes Carson has a chance to play this week but didn't go so far as to rule anything out and he's listed as questionable.

Carson, who currently ranks ninth amongst running backs in fantasy points, has looked exceptional in the first three weeks of 2020, which help put to rest the concerns about his hip injury that ended his 2019 season. But his durability concerns are worrisome. How should fantasy owners approach this week? Let's break it down.

Mid-Week

First and foremost, if you haven't been rostering Carlos Hyde, you really should have been doing so. If available in free agency, be sure you snag him this week. If your league uses FAAB (free agent auction budget), be aggressive and use 10 to 15 percent of your budget on Hyde, especially if you have Carson. You'll want to look at the practice reports this week, particularly on Thursday and Friday.

If Carson doesn't practice all week, you should use another player. The Seahawks typically won't allow players to participate in games if they aren't able to participate in practice. Any downgrade in practice status is another red flag. If Carson is a limited participant on Thursday but doesn't practice on Friday, use a different player.

Thankfully, the Seahawks play a 10 AM kick off game, so you should know early if you'll be able to use him on Sunday. You should have other options to play at running back two or in the FLEX, so don't run the risk if you don't have to. However, if Hyde is indeed the starter, should you feel comfortable starting him?

Is Carlos Hyde a Smart Fantasy Play?

So let's say you play in a deep league or were able to handcuff Carson with Hyde. Would this be a good week to put him in your lineup? Well if Carson is active, you can probably do better. But if Hyde is your best option, you should be okay.

The Seahawks are facing the Dolphins this Sunday and to say their run defense has struggled is an understatement. Miami's run defense ranks 25th in the league in rushing yards allowed (401), 24th in yards per carry (4.9), and are tied for 30th in rushing touchdowns allowed (5). 

Hyde has looked good in limited opportunities thus far, and Chris Carson has had eight red zones "looks" in the first three weeks (a look is defined as a carry, pass attempt, or target). Hyde has looked comfortable in the passing game as well as featuring his hard running style.

Trying to predict game script isn't recommended, but the Seahawks are 6.5 point favorites in Miami, which points to a positive game script for Hyde later in the game. 

Overview

At the end of the day, the Seahawks running game is difficult to predict this week. If Carson is active, you may want to avoid the situation altogether. Carson could carry the load or he could be on a pitch count. Or, worst-case scenario, he aggravates the injury and leaves the game early. 

If he is inactive, which seems unlikely given latest updates, Hyde is a solid FLEX option or a running back two in a deeper league. DeeJay Dallas could be a boom or bust flex play in PPR leagues, but you should have better options on your bench. If you're in a jam and Hyde is the best you can do, you should expect 8-12 points from him. But if Carson is active, you should look elsewhere for the week, if possible.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Lines: Analyzing Seahawks Week 4 Matchup With All Dolphins

Heading back to Florida with a six-game losing streak in the "Sunshine State" dating back to 2006, the Seahawks will look to stay undefeated against a pesky Dolphins squad. AllDolphins insider Alain Poupart breaks down Seattle's Week 4 opponent.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive featuring Mike Dugar

Reporter Hannah Hoover chats with Mike Dugar of The Athletic about Seattle's thrilling win over Dallas, the challenges Ryan Fitzpatrick presents to the Seahawks' defense in Week 4, the team's injury situation, and much more.

Hannah Hoover

Enemy Confidential: Seahawks Can't Sleep on Brian Flores, Upstart Dolphins

On paper, Seattle should be favored to beat Miami. But the Seahawks haven't won in Florida for nearly 15 years and with rain in the forecast, they can't take an up-and-coming Dolphins squad lightly.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Rule Out Quinton Dunbar, Jamal Adams for Week 4 vs. Dolphins

Set to travel cross country to Miami this weekend, the Seahawks will be without both of their marquee secondary additions with Adams and Dunbar nursing groin and knee injuries respectively.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Remains NFL's Best-Kept Secret Superstar

Despite eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in 2019 and being on pace for nearly 1,400 yards this season, Lockett's name isn't often referenced in discussions about the NFL's best receivers. As he continues to shine, teammates are stepping up their efforts to make sure he receives the credit he deserves.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks OT Brandon Shell Hopes Offensive Line Builds Off Early Season Success

Despite joining the Seahawks during one of the most challenging offseasons in NFL history, Shell has made a solid transition to his new team, with a new-look line enjoying plenty of success through three games. Still, he knows there's still some work to be done in pass protection and run blocking as the season progresses.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks Should Kick Tires on Jabaal Sheard

Though the Seahawks have shown flashes of competence rushing the passer, the team could use another quality veteran off the edge. While few options remain available in free agency, Sheard has long been underrated and would be a wise midseason addition.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Wins NFC Player of the Month, Makes MVP Statement

Somehow, despite earning player of the week numerous times during his career, Wilson had never been named NFC Player of the Month in his first eight seasons. But after a historic month of September, that's no longer the case for the MVP favorite.

Nick Lee

Amid Rash of Injuries, S Damarious Randall Could Provide Valuable Depth for Seahawks

With the free safety position riddled with injuries, the Seahawks have strengthened the depth at that spot by adding Ryan Neal and Damarious Randall to the mix. As a result, the coaching staff is hopeful those two players can perform effectively if they're needed.

Thomas Hall10

'Workers Work': Thanks to Preparation, Shaquem Griffin Thriving in Return to Seahawks

Admitting he was blindsided by Seattle's decision to waive him, Shaquem Griffin had opportunities to join other teams. But with his twin brother Shaquill still with the Seahawks, he couldn't envision himself being anywhere else other than the Pacific Northwest.

CorbinSmithNFL