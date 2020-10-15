Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Managing Bye Week Blues

The Seahawks enter their bye week without a loss and looking to get healthy. But in the world of fantasy football, bye weeks are a headache for managers and when the team is as fantasy relevant as the Seahawks are, there will be some scrambling to find suitable replacements.

In addition to the Seahawks, the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers are on their bye week, leaving more than a handful of managers looking for viable replacements. So today, let's identify some potential short-term replacements for the Seahawks fantasy-relevant players.

Quarterback

Odds are if you drafted Russell Wilson, you didn't take a backup quarterback in a standard one quarterback league. However, if you're playing in such a league, it also means there are likely some appealing options available in free agency. Kirk Cousins will get to face off against a porous Atlanta Falcons secondary that has allowed the second-most passing yards in the league while allowing the second-most points in the league.

If you're looking for a trade option, Matthew Stafford is coming off a bye week and is facing the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have given up the fourth-most passing yards and the ninth most points.

Running Back

Finding a replacement for Chris Carson will not be as easy to find a replacement-level quarterback. And in the current fantasy football climate, running backs are tough to come by. Even in a standard league, this should be a position you stocked up on during the draft. But injuries, bye weeks, and poor play can render even a good draft totally moot at this point in the calendar.

In free agency, you may want to check and see if Chase Edmonds is available. The Arizona Cardinals have used more of a by-committee with Edmonds splitting nearly equal snaps with Kenyan Drake. In fact against the Jets this week, Edmonds played 44 percent of the snaps and is the clear passing downs back. Alexander Mattison might be available in your league but a savvy manager that drafted Dalvin Cook should already be rostering him.

If Edmonds is not available, Detroit's backfield is an interesting, but scary target. The Jaguars have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards per game thus far, but the Lions appear dead set on running what little tread Adrian Peterson has left off his tires. If you're desperate, taking a stab at Kerryon Johnson or Deandre Swift could pay off.

Wide Receiver

There is no way to spin this: losing DK Metcalf, even for a week, is going to be a tough pill to swallow. He's recorded at least 92 yards in every game thus far and his five touchdowns are going to be missed. Thankfully, there are some interesting options.

Preston Williams is coming off a four-catch, 106-yard performance against the 49ers, and gets to face off against the Jets in Week 6. Cole Beasley is a safe bet to snag five or six passes for 50-60 yards weekly. Chase Claypool is coming off a monster Week 5 performance and gets to face a bad Cleveland Browns secondary in Week 6.

If you want to go the trade route, I'd highly recommend Jamison Crowder of the Jets. He's played in just three games this season, but he's reached seven catches and 100 yards all three times. Whether it is with Joe Flacco or Sam Darnold, Crowder is reliable and undervalued in fantasy circles. Go and get him.

Speaking of trades, this might be the perfect week to go trade for Tyler Lockett. He's coming off back-to-back poor performances, the Seahawks are on a bye, and it's pretty easy to start spinning a narrative that Metcalf has supplanted Lockett as Wilson's go-to guy. Send a low-ball offer to the manager with Lockett (maybe Myles Gaskin) and see what happens.

Tight End

Odds are, you weren't counting on any Seahawks tight ends aside from super deep leagues or two tight end leagues. But if you were, consider players like Drew Sample, who has become a Joe Burrow favorite in the red zone for the Bengals, or Darren Fells of the Houston Texans, who is covering for an injured Jordan Atkins.

Bye weeks are an unavoidable headache in fantasy football. But if you're patient, work your league's waiver wire, and be savvy with your trades, it's possible to come out ahead at the end of the week.