Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Trade Packages to Acquire Your Favorite Seahawk

Through two weeks, the Seahawks have one of the best offenses in the National Football League and in the fantasy football world, that makes their standouts a hot commodity. Seattle continues to let Russell Wilson "cook" and the results thus far have led to a downpour of fantasy points. But if you weren't fortunate to draft the star quarterback or any of his main weapons, you'll have to pay up for them now.

But what can you offer the owners in your league to acquire some of the best players in this silly little game? It won't be cheap, and it may not make sense for your current roster, but selling some of your top players should serve as a decent starting point for your negotiations.

Russell Wilson

Wilson is currently the highest scoring player in the fantasy game (ESPN standard scoring) and in a two quarterback or super flex league, you'll need to be ready to part with an elite skill position player to get it done. But in a standard, one quarterback league, quarterbacks are often viewed as replaceable.

Wilson has a high floor and an equally high ceiling and has an easy schedule before his Week 6 bye week and an excellent playoff schedule, so this might be your last chance to acquire him.

I would recommend a starting offer of Tyreke Hill or DeAndre Hopkins. If your trade partner wants a quarterback in return, offering Cam Newton along with Darren Waller could get the ball rolling.

Chris Carson

I told you to buy Chris Carson last week. Did you listen? Well if you didn't, things got harder after an impressive showing against the Patriots. Carson ranks sixth amongst running backs in fantasy points, despite his 32 touches. But his carries jumped from six in Week 1 to 17 in Week 2 while Carlos Hyde was relegated to just five carries.

Carson is clearly the guy and with Hyde there to take pressure off him early in the season, he may play a full 16 games for the first time in his career. But Carson's injury history and the presence of Hyde, along with the diminished workload, are actually good selling points as you attempt to pull the wool over your trade partner's eyes.

So long as he's healthy, Carson is a Top 15 running back in fantasy and that comes at a cost. Depending on the roster construction of both teams, a JuJu Smith-Schuster for Carson trade is a good starting point. If you have some excess tight end depth, try offering Noah Fant.

Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf

I include both of these names together because their value is nearly the same and your preference should depend on your roster. Lockett is the safer play with a higher weekly floor. Metcalf is more likely to have his up and down weeks but is a prototypical league winner, who can make his entire week successful with one catch.

Metcalf currently ranks seventh amongst wide receivers while Lockett ranks 12th. Wide receiver is a deep position and they are typically viewed as easier to replace. But very few of them are in an offense as prolific as Seattle's and each have a realistic chance to finish every week as the top scoring wide receiver.

If you can find a solid replacement, Cam Newton could have appeal to the right owner. Because of the relative lack of quality fantasy running backs, you may be able to snag either for Texans running back David Johnson or Bucs running back Leonard Fournette.

Greg Olsen

I'm still a fan of Greg Olsen in this offense despite a bad showing against the Patriots. Olsen only got one official target in Week 2 and we all remember what that resulted in. But despite the low target total and lack of involvement in Week 2, Russell Wilson still loves to target his tight ends in the red zone.

Olsen is probably in your free agency, but if he isn't, taking advantage of Jordan Reed's great second week and the unknowing extent of George Kittle's leg injury could make for an interesting match.

All the Rest

Aside from the four big names, the Seahawks other offensive talents fall into the handcuff category and carry value only if you posses Carson, or play in a deeper league with bigger lineups or benches. If you're trading for Carson, be sure to grab Carlos Hyde or Rashaad Penny for later in the season if you can. If you're into deep-sea fishing, Freddie Swain may also be worth a flier with Phillip Dorsett out at least three more weeks.