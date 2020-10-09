Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Week 5 Matchup is Fantasy Football Gold

Chances are, if you own any of the Seahawks "big four" fantasy football players (Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Chris Carson), you're probably doing quite well in your league. All four players have been fantasy gold mines and only Lockett has had a single disappointing week. Week 5 offers another excellent opportunity for these Seahawks to feast.

The Seahawks will host the Vikings on Sunday Night Football and both sides are chock full of fantasy assets to get into your lineup. It goes without saying, you're starting Russell Wilson every single week. But this week has the potential to be especially rewarding if you have the star quarterback.

Minnesota is actually middle of the road against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy, ranking 16th in fantasy points allowed. But a deeper look into the schedule shows that the Vikings owe a large portion of that success to playing the husk formerly know as Phillip Rivers and not allowing a passing touchdown to Ryan Tannehill (who still threw for 320-plus yards). Against Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, the Vikings allowed an average of 332 yards and three touchdowns.

Minnesota is also the middle of the road against running backs. They've given up 100 yards rushing and at least one touchdown to backs in three of their first four games, managing to handle a broken David Johnson last week as their lone success.

Where Minnesota is most susceptible is against wide receivers. The Vikings rank fourth in most points allowed to wideouts, making this a tasty matchup for Metcalf and Lockett. Even Freddie Swain or David Moore have flex upside in a pinch.

But fantasy works both ways and if you have any Vikings on your squad, you should excitedly start them. Obviously, you're starting Dalvin Cook no matter what, but the Seahawks should be a fun matchup with their top five run defense. But it's likely that Adam Thielen or Justin Jefferson will likely go off this week.

Seattle handled Thielen quite well in 2018, holding him to 70 yards on the day, but if Quinton Dunbar is unable to play, the receiver lining up opposite of Tre Flowers is going to have themselves a day.

As for Kirk Cousins, you obviously aren't going to bench any of the stud quarterbacks for him. But if you stream quarterbacks or play Daily Fantasy Sports, Cousins is a fantastic streaming option. Even if you have a quarterback like Drew Brees or Ben Roethlisberger, check your waiver wire. Cousins is a sneaky good start this week and you may even be able to use him next week against the Falcons.

Both Seattle and Minnesota are quite good against tight ends, so if you have other options, perhaps look elsewhere this week. If you have to start one, Greg Olsen is your man. He's developed a solid role as a go-to guy on third and medium and has snagged 10 passes for 96 yards on 13 targets the past two weeks.

The Seahawks defense is still "do not touch" for the time being, but if you still play with kickers, Jason Myers has yet to miss a field goal or point after all season and is a safe bet to get you something on a weekly basis.