Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Cornerbacks

With free agency set to begin in less than 10 days, the Seahawks have several pressing needs to focus on, including landing pass rushing help and filling gaps along the offensive line.

While general manager John Schneider hasn't normally pursued cornerbacks in free agency, this year could be different for a couple of reasons. Though Seattle has been encouraged by the development of starter Tre Flowers, he struggled mightily in the playoffs, and with close to $45 million in cap room, the team has enough financial flexibility to explore possible upgrades across from Pro Bowler Shaquill Griffin. Seattle also could be seeking viable competition for Ugo Amadi at the slot cornerback position in nickel packages.

Here's a look at six cornerbacks who could make sense for the Seahawks to sign when free agency opens on March 18.

Byron Jones

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $14.1 million/year

Analysis: The diamond of this year's cornerback free agent crop, the 27-year old Jones has a chance to break the bank with numerous suitors looking to sign him later this month. While his lack of career interceptions (2) may be a cause for alarm, he's held opposing quarterbacks to a completion percentage under 53 percent each of the past two years and allowed only 395 yards in coverage according to Pro Football Reference. Due to his size (6-foot, 205 pounds) and youth, he will be a coveted commodity on the market, likely taking Seattle out of consideration. But after transitioning from safety to cornerback under the tutelage of ex-Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard, this may be the rare occasion where Schneider opens up the checkbook to improve his secondary.

Chris Harris

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $11 million/year

Analysis: Set to turn 31 years old in June, Harris isn't the same player who made four Pro Bowls and garnered All-Pro honors three times from 2014 to 2018. However, despite allowing 731 receiving yards, four touchdowns, and a 112.4 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks last season, his struggles resulted from primarily playing on the outside. His price point may be too expensive for any team, including the Seahawks, to consider him with the thoughts of moving him back to the slot. However, if Seattle still thinks he can dominate in the slot as he did for close to a decade while still providing reps on the outside when needed, his veteran presence would be a boon for a young secondary.

James Bradberry

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: N/A

Analysis: Bradberry reportedly wants $15 million or more per year, but he's not going to sniff that value on the open market. The rebuilding Panthers would also be nuts to pay such a high price tag for a player without a Pro Bowl or All-Pro to his name. With that said, he's still a very solid player and a 6-foot-1, 212 pounds, he fits the typical size Seattle looks for at cornerback. He's a strong tackler at the position and has been consistent getting his hands on the football, producing 47 passes defensed and eight interceptions in four NFL seasons. If he hits the market, the Seahawks may explore the possibility of signing him, but not anywhere near what he believes he's worth.

Mackensie Alexander

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $8.4 million/year

Analysis: Coming out of Clemson as a second-round pick in 2016, Alexander barely played during his first two seasons. But he finally made an impact in 2018, posting an impressive array of numbers as Minnesota's slot cornerback with 43 tackles, 10 passes defensed, and 4.0 sacks. His stats took a bit of a decline in 13 games last year, but he's still only 26 years old and offers the flexibility to play outside and in the slot. Considering he only has two career interceptions and has only one season of stellar production, it would seem foolish to pay more than $5 million per year for his services. But if he can be signed for an affordable price, he'd be great competition for Ugo Amadi at nickel for Seattle.

Brian Poole

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: N/A

Analysis: Unlike Alexander or Harris, Poole won't be playing outside cornerback and will remain solely in the slot. But the lack of versatility may actually benefit Seattle, as he won't command the same money as the other two players and would still be a potential upgrade over Amadi in nickel and dime packages. After three underwhelming seasons with the Falcons, the former Florida standout found his groove with the Jets, allowing only 7.4 yards per reception and receiving an 80.0 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. He also reduced his missed tackles from 15 to five, showing impressive improvements defending the run compared to earlier in his career.

Mike Hilton

Status: Restricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: N/A

Analysis: There's a decent chance Hilton will receive a qualifying offer from the Steelers, which will mean any other team signing him to an offer sheet will have to give up draft compensation to sign him. But if somehow Pittsburgh decides to only use an original round tender or allows him to become an unrestricted free agent, he could make a ton of sense as Seattle's new starting slot cornerback. He's a quality blitzer who has produced 6.5 sacks in his three-year career and held his own in coverage, producing 19 passes defensed and two interceptions in the past two seasons. Hilton also deserve props for his tackling skills, as he rarely misses tackles and regularly makes plays against the run.