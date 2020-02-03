Seahawks Free Agent Primer: EDGE Defender

After finishing near the bottom of the NFL in nearly every pass rushing statistic in 2019, the Seahawks will be looking for reinforcements to chase down opposing quarterbacks over the next couple of months.

While adding talent through the draft remains probable, Seattle will enter the offseason with nearly $60 million in available cap space, creating flexibility for general manager John Schneider to negotiate a long-term deal with Jadeveon Clowney while remaining aggressive pursuing a top pass rusher when free agency opens on March 18.

Here are five EDGE defenders who could interest the Seahawks in free agency.

Yannick Ngakoue

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $17.1 million/year

Analysis: Since entering the league in 2016, few players have been as effective getting after the quarterback as Ngakoue, who produced 37.5 sacks and 85 quarterback hits. Forcing 14 fumbles in 63 career games for the Jaguars, he’s also a turnover-generating machine pinning his ears back off the edge and would be a perfect fit for Seattle’s LEO defensive end role. Considering his production and youth, the soon-to-be 25-year old defender will be in high demand if he reaches the free agent market and a bidding war could push him towards $20 million per year. He’s likely only a realistic option for the Seahawks if Clowney doesn’t return.

Matt Judon

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $16.3 million/year

Analysis: Judon, a former fifth-round pick out of Division II Grand Valley State, has emerged as a star for the Ravens over the past three seasons, averaging over 8.0 sacks and 13 tackles for loss per season. While his sack numbers aren’t quite on par with Ngakoue, he’s produced more quarterback hits (72) during the past three years and has been more disruptive defending the run. While some would question his scheme fit coming from a 3-4 defense in Baltimore, at 261 pounds, he has the versatility to play the LEO position in Seattle’s 4-3 scheme and is used to playing off the edge. If he hits the market, the price tag might make it extremely difficult to sign both him and Clowney.

Robert Quinn

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $11.8 million/year

Analysis: Once an All-Pro for the Rams earlier in his career, Quinn struggled with injuries and only surpassed 6.5 sacks once between the 2015 and 2018 seasons. However, the veteran rusher bounced back nicely with the Cowboys in 2019, recording his first double digit sack season since 2014. Set to turn 30 in May, he won’t have the same market as Ngakoue or Judon due to his age and injury history, but if he can be signed for a little over $10 million per year on a short-term deal, he’d be an intriguing complement to Clowney at the LEO spot.

Dante Fowler Jr.

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: N/A

Analysis: Playing in his first full season with the Rams, Fowler set career-highs with 11.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown and registered six passes defensed playing outside linebacker in Wade Phillips 3-4 scheme. He’s been wildly inconsistent in four NFL seasons, producing just 4.0 sacks in two of the past four years. This erratic production will impact his market value, but he’s only 25 years old and has the versatility to play defensive end. If he can be signed in the ballpark of $11-12 million per year, he’s a viable option to team up with Clowney.

Vic Beasley

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: N/A

Analysis: Beasley has been a bit of an enigma during five NFL seasons. After a disappointing rookie season, he earned First-Team All-Pro distinction with 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 2015. Over the next two years, he was largely nonexistent, recording just 10.0 combined sacks and 13 quarterback hits in 30 games. The Falcons have already publicly made it known they won’t be bringing him back, but after bouncing back a bit with 8.0 sacks in 2019, the 27-year old might be worth a one-year flier for the Seahawks.