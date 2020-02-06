Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Tight End

Despite the expected return of starter Will Dissly from injury, the Seahawks have already made their intentions clear for adding talent and improving depth at tight end heading into the 2020 season.

With Dissly coming back from a torn Achilles tendon, Ed Dickson likely being cut as a cap casualty, and Jacob Hollister becoming a restricted free agent, Seattle has clear needs at the position and already is set to visit with veteran Greg Olsen. Armed with over $50 million in estimated cap space available and eight projected draft choices, the team likely won’t stop there looking to bolster the position in the next few months.

Aside from Olsen, here are five tight ends who could interest the Seahawks in free agency.

Austin Hooper

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $9.9 million/year

Analysis: The Falcons would love to keep Hooper, who set career-highs in receptions (75), receiving yards (787), and touchdowns (6) in 2019. But the 25-year old will be in high demand if he doesn't receive the franchise tag and Atlanta finds itself in salary cap hell with only $5.292 million in cap room per OverTheCap.com. Assuming he hits the market, the Seahawks have already been linked as a possible suitor. A matchup problem for linebackers and safeties capable of creating big plays after the catch, Hooper would instantly give Russell Wilson a third reliable receiving option behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, as he's caught 77 percent of his career targets. He's also a serviceable run blocker, making him an ideal fit in Seattle's scheme.

Hunter Henry

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Spotrac Market Value: $8.9 million/year

Analysis: Rebounding from a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2018 season, the 25-year old Henry reeled in a career-high 55 receptions for 652 yards and caught five touchdowns last season. He's consistently received quality run blocking grades from Pro Football Focus as well. Re-signing him will be a top priority for the Chargers, who have $48 million in cap space and could consider using the franchise tag on him if a long-term deal can't be reached. But if he manages to hit free agency in March, his versatile skill set would be intriguing for the Seahawks and he may be slightly cheaper to sign than Hooper due to his recent knee injury and lesser production.

Eric Ebron

Status: Unrestricted free agent

Spotrac Market Value: $7.4 million/year

Analysis: Falling back to earth after a career year for the Colts in 2018, Ebron produced 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Despite not being known for his blocking skills, he also earned a respectable 67.4 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, 19th-best in the league last year. Indianapolis appears to be moving on and coming off surgery, he will need to check out medically to land a multi-year deal before his 27th birthday in April. But if he's healthy, after producing 13 touchdowns catching passes from Andrew Luck in 2018, Seattle could be fascinated about the possibility of teaming him up with Wilson.

Darren Fells

Status: Unrestricted free agent

Spotrac Market Value: $4.3 million/year

Analysis: A former professional basketball player, the Seahawks gave Fells his first chance at playing in the NFL back in 2013, but he didn't survive roster cuts. Since then, the 6-foot-7, 270-pound tight end has bounced around with four other teams, most recently enjoying a career year with the Texans in 2019. After only surpassing 20 catches once previously in his career, he caught 34 passes for 341 yards and set a franchise record for tight ends with seven touchdown receptions. Fells, who will turn 34 in April, is best known for his blocking skills and with his improving receiving numbers under consideration, he would make a lot of sense for Seattle on a one-year deal.

Tyler Eifert

Status: Unrestricted free agent

Spotrac Market Value: N/A

Analysis: Once viewed as potential All-Pro material coming out of Notre Dame, Eifert's career has been derailed by injuries. Between 2016 and 2018, he played in only 14 out of 48 possible regular season games for the Bengals. But for the first time in his career in 2019, he suited up and played in all 16 games, catching 43 passes for 436 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Like many teams, the Seahawks may be scared away by all of the severe injuries he's endured during his career, but at the same time, he's a stout blocker who can still make plays with the football in his hands and it wouldn't be a bad idea to take a flier on him with no guaranteed money.